WILMINGTON – After learning to ski at the age of three, and having competed since the age of six, there is very little that Wilmington resident Colleen Baldi has not seen on the slopes.
But coming up next week, the 15-year old freshman at Wilmington High School will be in for a new experience, when she competes in the U16 Eastern U.S. Championships at Burke Mountain, in Burke Vermont.
The event, which brings together some of the best young skiers in the eastern region will be held from March 17-22, with Baldi competing in two different events for the New Hampshire State Ski team, the Super G, and the Giant Slalom.
Baldi has already turned in some remarkable performances just to qualify for the championship event, posting some great finishes in both the Super G and the Giant slalom in order to earn a spot onto the New Hampshire State Ski team. Baldi turned in a pair of pressure packed performances over the past couple of months to earn her spot.
She started with an eighth place finish in the Super G at Attitash Mountain in Bartlett, New Hampshire in January and followed that up with a 13th place finish in the Giant Slalom at Loon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire in mid-February.
Qualifying for the championships is no easy task, as in order to do so, a skier must compete in three different events (Super G, Giant Slalom, Slalom), with two runs in each event and finish in the top 15 in at least two of the events. And if that isn’t tough enough, a skier must also complete both runs of each event. In other words, if you fall you are out. So theoretically, you can finish first in one of your runs and fall in your next one, and you won’t qualify.
Now, that’s a lot of pressure for any 15-year old to face, regardless of their experience.
“It really can be stressful, because there are two runs in every race and even if you do really well in one run, if fall in the other, you don’t make it so there is a lot of pressure,” Baldi said. “Sometimes going through the course at a very high speed I can get nervous, but I try to stay calm.”
As much as Baldi has been through plenty of high stress events against some great competition during her racing career, even she was able to take a moment to savor what she had done in a pair of clutch performances.
“It was definitely exciting because it is really hard to make it, and it is like next level for me,” Baldi said. “If I did not qualify, I would have gone to a different event, but because I did, I qualified for the championship, so I am very proud of myself.”
Her success has not happened by accident. Not only has she been on skis since she was three years old, in recent years she has taken her training regimen to an even higher level than in previous years. This is her second year with the Mount Washington Valley Ski team, which is coached by former Olympian Leeann Smith, who qualified for the Games in 2010 and 2014.
“I train both days every weekend pretty much from Thanksgiving on. For the past two years I have gone out to Copper Mountain in Colorado for a week, around Thanksgiving with my teammates and coach, and that is the start of training for me,” Baldi said.
Training season makes for long days, starting at 7:30 in the morning and going until around 10:00 a.m. and then after a break, she hits the slopes again from around noon until 3:00. Vacation weeks involve an even busier schedule with training every day, but it is all worth it when she is able to qualify for such a prestigious event like the one coming up next week.
As she heads into what will probably be the most challenging event of her young career, Baldi is confident, but realistic about her chances. One thing that is certain is that those competing against her will get the best she has to offer.
“Honestly, I am not sure how I will do. I am going to try my hardest, but I really don’t know where I am going to place,” Baldi said. “The kids I am going against are very good. A lot of them are Academy Kids, which means they are skiing every day and have a lot more experience.
“I am more focused on making sure my turns are clean and that I am turning early enough, and just making sure I am doing the best I can. I want a good time, but I am not really focused on it, I am more focused on doing what I need to do to be my best.”
