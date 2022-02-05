The local athletes here in Wilmington continue to have tremendous success at the collegiate level. Here’s a look at what’s been happening over the last few weeks.
BASKETBALL
After missing the first 11 games of the season due to injury, Haverford College senior center Caroline Andersen has made a strong return to the Fords lineup in recent weeks, averaging 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in her eight games since rejoining the team, while helping to lead the Fords to a 7-1 record in that span.
Andersen had back-to-back 14-point games in a pair of victories against Dickinson and Muhlenberg on January 15th and 19th. Most recently, she had six points, four blocks and four rebounds in the Fords 65-39 win over Washington College last Thursday.
Fitchburg State sophomore guard Olivia Almeida has seen action in all 15 games for the Falcons this season, starting five contests, and she has certainly made the most out of her time in the lineup, averaging 4.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
Almeida is coming off a pair of big games recently, coming off the bench to score 12 points and grab nine rebounds in a 59-51 win over MCLA on January 24, and then scoring ten points and grabbing six rebounds in a loss to Westfield State last Wednesday.
On Monday night, Almeida led the team with nine points and three losses but unfortunately the team was blown away by Framingham State, 91-37. Almeida’s best friend and former teammate at WHS Jenna Tavanese played nine minutes for Framingham and had one point.
Tavanese is in the midst of a fine first season of collegiate play. Tavanese has played in 15 games for the Rams, and is averaging 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Most recently, Tavanese had four points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal as part of the Rams 74-57 win over Worcester State last Wednesday. Tavanese and the Rams are now 13-3 on the season, including a perfect 5-0 mark in the MASCAC.
Bentley University freshman forward Kylie DuCharme came off the bench to score nine points, helping to lead the Falcons to a 60-40 win over Saint Rose on January 19.
DuCharme followed up that performance with six points and five rebounds in a 91-43 win over American International on January 22, and four points and four rebounds in a 75-55 win over Pace last Wednesday.
Overall, DuCharme is averaging 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on the season for the 10-4 Falcons.
The fifth former WHS Basketball player — all under head coach Jess Robinson — is Endicott College senior center Morgan Bresnahan. She and the rest of the Gulls have been dominating the opposition as of late, having won seven of their last eight games. Bresnahan has been a big part of the Gulls recent success, averaging about 20 minutes playing time per game during the recent dominant stretch.
In the Gulls most recent win, a 61-59 win over Western New England College last Thursday, Bresnahan had four points to go along with six rebounds and four blocks. Prior to that, back on January 20, she had four points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 69-51 win over Gordon College.
For the season, Bresnahan is averaging 2.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
ICE HOCKEY
Salem State senior forward Billy Falter picked up an assist for the Vikings in their 5-0 win over Worcester State on January 22nd. It was the second assist of the season for Falter, who has now seen action in all 14 games for the Vikings this season.
Westfield State junior forward Justin Collins has seen action in 15 games for the Owls this season, nothing two goals and six assists for a total of eight points. His best game of the season came back on December 7, when he had two goals and an assist as part of a 4-1 Owls win over Stonehill.
TRACK AND FIELD
UMass Lowell junior Joseph Gaudreau raced to an 11th place finish in a field of 76 runners in the 400 meters at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic on Sunday, finishing in a personal best time of 49.17.
Prior to Sunday, Gaudreau had finished 21st in the 60 meter in a time of 7.16 at the Boston University Beantown Classic on January 22, and had also earned a seventh place finish in the 400 meters at the URI Invitational in a time of 51.59 on January 15.
Bryant University junior Emma Garrity won the 600 meters and established a new program record with a time of 1:36.17 at the Bates Invitational in January 21.
With her record breaking time, Garrity qualified for the NEICAAA meet in the, giving her two school records and NEICAAA times this season (500 and 600).
Back on December 21, at the Alden Invitational at Brown University, won the 500 meters, setting a school record and qualifying for the NEICAAA meet in the process with a time of 1:16.30.
