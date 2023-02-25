This past weekend, Wilmington High School, in particular the Field Hockey program, took a major hit with the passing of Jan Urquhart, after battling cancer.
Urquhart, 75, spent 25 years as a WHS Physical education teacher and coach. She is a member of both the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame as a coach, and also was the first female athlete to be inducted into the Melrose High School Hall of Fame as an athlete. In between those two stops, she was a three sport-athlete at Plymouth State College.
Urquhart arrived at WHS in September of 1970 and later on became the assistant field hockey coach under Jan Cassidy-Wood. The two formed not only a dynamic 1-2 punch, guiding the field hockey program to one of the state's best year-in and year-out for 20-plus seasons. More than that, they formed a great friendship that lasted for many decades.
“She's the best assistant anyone could have. We both have such different personalities, different styles, different temperaments, but we worked really well together and fortunately we're still good friends,” said Cassidy-Wood to the Crier in a recent story about the field hockey program's dominance in the 1980's.
In her WHS Hall of Fame bio, it said: “Long before a feeder program had been established, Jan was the first contact many of the (WHS Field Hockey) girls had with the game and its skills. Many sophomores became significant contributors to a strong varsity program after just one season with Jan. This was truly a remarkable accomplishment and a tribute to her coaching and teaching abilities.”
Urquhart was Cassidy-Wood's assistant for the majority of her career at WHS, which included 223 wins, 16 state tournament appearances, 10 Merrimack Valley Conference titles and many deep state tournament runs.
When Cassidy-Wood retired after the 1993 season, Urquhart was named the head coach and served two seasons, both times leading the Wildcats to winning seasons and state tournament appearances. During that time, the program didn't have a goalie and after watching one of her students in gym class, she suggested to Kerri Anderson to give it a try and she was one of the main reasons for the team's success.
Current Wilmington High Field Hockey Coach Leanne Ebert played under Urquhart and the two remained close friends.
“My fondest memory of Mrs. Urquhart was when, as student-athletes, we'd go as a team to decorate her house toward the end of the season. Now, instead of being quiet so that we didn't get caught, we'd purposely make noise knowing that she and Mr. Urquhart had snacks waiting for inside,” said Ebert. “They always looked forward to catching us and having us in for a visit.
Besides field hockey, Urquhart also served as the WHS Varsity Softball coach for ten years. In 1976, she guided the team to a co-championship title while playing in the MVC, and she later was named to the Coach of the Year by both the league and the Lowell Sun newspaper.
Before arriving at WHS, Urquhart captained the field hockey, basketball and softball teams at Melrose High, earned 12 varsity letters, and graduated in 1966. She went on to play field hockey, basketball and women's tennis while at Plymouth State.
After retiring from WHS, she returned to the local fields as a field hockey official.
“Mrs. Urquhart was so much more than a coach,” said Ebert. “She was a role model and it was clear that she truly enjoyed what she did. When I returned to Wilmington as an educator and began my own coaching career, she immediately took me under her wing. Mrs. Urquhart was there for me in a different capacity, but once again as a positive influence in my life. I looked forward to seeing her in the stands as I coached from the sidelines, where she once stood. I was always so proud to introduce her to my team.
“Mrs. Urquhart was one of a kind and instrumental in so many loves. She was encouraging, had spirit, and will truly be missed.”
