WILMINGTON – Over the last handful of years, across the board in many high schools, not just Wilmington, the turnover rate for varsity and sub-varsity coaches has increased dramatically. Finding replacements, who are qualified, who have experience and who are terrific with student-athletes are extremely rare these days. But in the case of Wilmington, it has struck gold when Peter Mitchell was named the new wrestling coach.
A former high school and collegiate wrestler, Mitchell spent about 20 years as an assistant at WHS, mostly under former coach Mike Pimental and then with Joel McKenna. Recently McKenna, who officially stopped coaching after the 2019-'20 season and Evan Walsh followed as the interim coach during this past abbreviated spring season, resigned and Mitchell will take over. He becomes the program's sixth coach following Mike Nee (1979-1993), Tom Aylward (1994), Pimental ('94-2013), McKenna ('14-'19) and Walsh, who will remain with the program and be Mitchell's top assistant.
“We are excited to have Peter Mitchell back at Wilmington High School. Peter is familiar with the program as a former assistant coach,” said WHS Athletic Director Mia Muzio. “Peter has a great deal of knowledge and cares about the success of the student athletes on and off the mat. We are excited to see how the year goes.”
Mitchell came on board with Pimental in 1994 and coached through the 2003 season. In 2004, while working in the Methuen Public School system, he spent a season with the Rangers, but quickly came back to Wilmington the following year. From 2005-2012, he was still Pimental's top assistant but wasn't there as much as his first stint because he was a single father. He stayed on for the first two years under McKenna, but then stopped because he changed full-time jobs.
“I got out of teaching for a while and I was working at Phillips Academy in the Athletic Department,” he said about leaving Methuen after 16 years. “My schedule changed because of that job and I was there for about four years so I couldn't get back into coaching because of the time constraint. When I was just hanging around, I would always think about how much I missed coaching. I love coaching wrestling and I had bled the Wilmington Blue for so many years.
“Now I'm back teaching and I'm in Malden, teaching adapted physical education. I teach it to all ages and rotate through five different schools. Last year I was in Billerica teaching Health and was still at Phillips Academy, so this is my first year in Malden.”
Before teaching in Methuen, Mitchell had a bunch of different roles at WHS, including being a substitute teacher, driving a van for the special needs students, and also spent time working with previous Athletic Director Jim Gillis. Throughout all that time, he watched his very close friend Mike Pimental completely turn the program around, which included the team winning its first ever sectional championship title, crowning seven state champions and one All-State champ.
“I don't know if I have different philosophies from other coaches, but I believe in hard work, the same thing that Mike believed in – hard work will get you the places where you want to go in the sport of wrestling,” he said. “Hopefully we can have more of an offensive system and improve (while the wrestlers) are on top. I want the kids active offensively and create the action more so than wait for it. We used to dominate on top and Mike was so good teaching the kids that stuff and I learned so much from his philosophy on how to approach being on top position.
“I want to build a strong, solid program. My goal is to have a strong team again like we had in the past. I tell you that these kids on this year's team, they came to work. I'm so impressed with their work ethic and their desire to learn. The 20 years that I have been coaching, I'm just very impressed with the work ethic from these kids and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season and working with these gentlemen.”
Mitchell grew up in Rhode Island, and before he spent three years on the Ponaganset High wrestling team, he spent some time in a family business.
“I worked on a farm while in Rhode Island. When I was younger, it was a cow farm. Then when I was in high school, we ran a farm so I remember before wrestling practice, we would have to go out and pick eggs at 5 and 6 o'clock in the morning. It had to be done and there was no ending with it. I remember saying to my mom, 'this just isn't for me'. I hated it,” he said with a laugh.
After graduating from high school in 1986, Mitchell went to Springfield College, where he was teammates with Pimental and then two of them eventually landed in Wilmington.
“I want to thank (Athletic Director) Mia (Muzio) for giving me this opportunity,” Mitchell said. “I've been very impressed with her and I think she's going to do some great things here in Wilmington. I really do. She has some great ideas on helping the wrestling program grow. She also appreciates Joel and Evan for the work that they have done the last few years. Those were tough years (with COVID). Wrestling certainly took a hit as you can imagine.”
While Mitchell has aspirations of the program growing, he, like the high school kids he coaches, still has the butterflies.
“To be honest, I was excited but also pretty nervous. I'm getting more and more excited as we go along. I got the job just recently and I went into it blind as I didn't know any of these kids,” he said. “I went into it very nervous to be honest because I had never been a head coach. I've always been an assistant and it's much easier being an assistant. I will say this, that I'm getting more and more excited each day. I'm very pleased with the kids so far, for sure.”
Muzio added that McKenna and Walsh deserve a lot of credit for their time and service over the years.
“Joel McKenna will still be a part of the program in a volunteer capacity to help with the transition. Also glad to still have Evan Walsh as part of the program as the JV coach. Last year, Evan did a great job as the interim head coach and truly appreciate all of his dedication to the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.