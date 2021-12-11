Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.