ROXBURY – This winter has been fascinating with female sports at Wilmington High. On one hand you have the first-year Co-Op Gymnastics team take third in the entire state, and on the other hand you have a senior athlete, who just in her second year of competing in track-and-field, become the second best hurdler in all of New England.
Week-after-week during these cold winter days, Celia Kulis has continued to write new chapters in the Wildcat athletic history books.
The senior three-sport athlete and Town Crier's Female Athlete of the 2021 calendar year, finished second in the 55-meter hurdles, as well as 11th in the high jump, during Saturday morning's New England Championship Track-and-Field Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center. She was clocked at 8.49 seconds in the hurdles, a personal best, and cleared 5-1 in the high jump. Her second place finish is the best out of any female athlete in the history of WHS Track-and-Field and it's the best performance at the New Englands since the Boys 4x400 relay team took first back in 1993.
Kulis is the first female to compete in two events at the New Englands, the first female to place in two events at the All-State Meet and she re-broke her own school record with that 8.49 second time.
Less than two years ago, the future Holy Cross Track Athlete, saw her future with a field hockey stick in her hands.
“It's funny because I remember last year and the first time I watched her run I was like 'that girl is college material. She could be on a college track team,'” recalled interim head coach Joe Patrone. “Then talking to her she was like 'oh no, I'm going to college to play field hockey'. It took about a season and-a-half to change her mind where she says 'track is my thing now'.”
That 'track thing' has been pretty special for Kulis, who continues to display just how talented she is, whether she has realized it or not.
“It really hasn't hit me yet,” she responded when asked about her historical season. “It'll definitely hit me later. It's just so surreal from today, but it feels like a great accomplishment. I know coming into this meet, I was trying to place and being able to do that and proving that Wilmington (athletes) can get here, even though we are a small town, it's great knowing that it can happen.”
It happened to Kulis because of her incredible hard work and determination. After finishing first in the league and Division 4 Eastern Mass Meet, Kulis followed that up with a fourth place finish at the Meet of Champions Meet. For her, even placing at that meet was something she hadn't expected, so qualifying for New Englands never seemed like a possibility.
“We looked at this week as kind of an icing on the cake meet – no pressure, it was nice that we made it kind of thing and whatever happens, happens,” said Patrone. “She was seeded seventh going into the hurdles. She wanted to place and that was her goal, but our first goal was just to make it to the finals. She ran 8.51 in the preliminaries and actually won her heat. After it was over, she came up to me and said that she wished that she got pushed more. There was a girl in the lane next to her from Connecticut and she was seeded at 8.4-something, but she did not run well.
“Celia had the fifth fastest time going into the final and she just ran a really good race. She was in lane two which concerned her a little bit, but she got out of the blocks well and she looked really good overall, going over each hurdle and she finished well. I was down at the finish line and I knew that she had placed, but it was hard for me to tell where she had placed.”
Kulis said that being in lane two is for the birds.
“Going into the preliminary race was nice because I thought (the) girl (in the next lane) who had a higher seed time than me (would push me), but obviously everyone has better days than others. It kind of stunk not being able to push off of anyone,” said Kulis. “Going to the finals, I was in lane two, which is the worse lane to be in. You don't want to be on the outside lanes because it's harder because everyone who is faster is in the middle, so it's hard to push off of anyone. When you're on the outer wings, you know that you have the slower times so it feels like you are always trying to catch up and you feel like you're alone.”
In that final race, she was only trying to catch one athlete – the rest were behind her.
“I just knew that I had to get out quick, hold on and just run my race and that's what I did,” she said.
Once she finished, Kulis was extremely tired. As she was catching her breath, she waited and waited for the results to come up on the board.
“It was taking a long time for the results to come up on the board and it was because her and the girl actually tied with, had the same time down to the hundredths so they had to go down to the thousandths in order to decide it, and that girl was the actual top seed coming into the meet,” said Patrone. “The Andover girl (Jodi Parrott) won it and looked really good. Celia was just so happy to get under 8.50, which is what she wanted and did it with an 8.49.”
When the results finally flashed up on the board, Kulis was absolutely stunned when her name was listed second.
“At first I thought they messed up. I knew that I ran a good time, I just didn't know that it would be the time that I had wanted. Honestly, the whole thing was just surreal. I was happy and proud because this whole week was just so stressful. I was the only one coming here from my school, and I only had Coach Patrone and my parents here (for support) so it was really, really stressful coming in knowing that I was alone. I didn't have my friends to laugh or make jokes, so you feel all of this pressure, but (once it was over) that was all lifted off my shoulders and I was just so proud.”
Her day was not done. After about a 45-minute break, she went over to the high jump area. The starting height was 5-1, she cleared that and just missed out on clearing 5-3.
“My legs felt like jello. You just get so exhausted. It's not just the running (part of it), and you're not running just one race, but you're running two and I gave it my all that final race because I just wanted to get under 8.50 seconds. My legs were just junk. I knew I just had to run and jump, and (I cleared 5-1) on my third attempt,” said Kulis.
Over the last month, Kulis has participated in a number of big meets – a lot of pressure moments. She said a huge reason for her success is thanks to Patrone.
“Coach Patrone has just made this entire season for me fun and I think that's the biggest part (of my success). There used to be a lot of pressure and I really couldn't focus on having fun,” she said. “Running these races with a carefree mind and just doing it for me, it was better than trying to place, and that's all that was on my mind. It was (all about) having fun and doing what I want to do.
“I also have to thank (Boys) Coach (Mike) Kinney, who makes us all laugh at practice. Then Coach Patrone just encourages us every single day at practice, and (Assistant) Coach (Don) Wilson and it's just such a great support system between the three of them. It was just all about having fun. Another reason is the girls on the team. We just want to be there together, be there for each other and all have fun. It was amazing because after I had finished (competing today) and all of the girls had sent me texts. It was just amazing knowing that they were all watching and waiting to hear how I did.”
How she did was historical – and now her magical season lasts another week as she will be competing at the New Balance High School Nationals to be held this weekend in New York. She will join teammate Mollie Osgood, while another teammate Amanda Broussard will be competing at the other National Meet at Staten Island.
“I'm just going for fun. It's amazing and such a great opportunity knowing that I even qualified for it. I'm just going to see what I can run. I'll be going up against girls from across the whole nation, so it's amazing. I'll be meeting new people, I'll be running another race, so it'll be fun,” she said.
While Kulis spoke at length saying how enjoyable it is to be coached by Patrone, in a separate interview, he reciprocated the same words about the second best hurdler in New England.
“Celia's had just such a great season and she has come such a long way. She's great to work with and just so easy to coach, such a coachable kid. She does what she needs to do in order to get better. I think she's going to have a really good college career. She'll do well and I think that's a good program over at Holy Cross.”
