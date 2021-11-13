MEDFIELD – Throughout the majority of the season, for whatever reason, the Wilmington High School Volleyball team has started out slow only to turn it on later in their matches. That delayed start so to speak cost them a few victories during the regular season.
Last Wednesday, the 'Cats again came out a little flat in the program's first state tournament appearance since 2004. The No. 21 seed Wildcats traveled to face No. 12 seed Medfield, a program that proudly displays their six-time state championship flags inside their gymnasium, and were tested immediately.
Medfield certainly is talented and has several outstanding players and hitters, but they took advantage of some sloppy play in the beginning by the Wildcats, who could then never were able to catch up and were defeated in three straight sets by scores of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-19.
“We played much better in the third set compared to the first two,” said head coach Lauren Donoghue, who was back on the bench after her maternity leave while interim coach Katie Cosgrove, who did an incredible job all season was by her side. “I just said that to them if they had only played the way they did in the third set (the outcome could have been different).
“They just have a tendency of waking up too late, unfortunately. It was blocking and serving that killed us. I don’t think we faced a Middlesex League team all season that had serves as aggressively or teams that had such consistent blocking, the whole time.”
The first set started out as two evenly matched teams. The game was tied at 4-4 before the Sachems strung together some momentum – a lot of momentum. They went on a 12-3 run, opening things up to a 16-7 lead, before closing out the first set with a 13-point margin victory. Junior Maddie McCarron had four kills in the first set alone.
The second set was all Medfield – they took a 10-2 lead to force Donoghue to take a timeout, but then the lead went to 17-6, 21-7 before closing it out at 23-8. Medfield's Kaelyn Larkin was immense in this one with a handful of monster kills from her outside hitter's spot.
The third set was much more even. The teams were tied at 3-3, 4-4, 6-6, 10-10, 11-11, 14-14 before Medfield started to take the lead and were able to hang on and close out the set, the match and Wilmington's season. The 'Cats ended at 4-16.
“I’m very proud of them for (qualifying for the first time since 2004). It was the first check of the box. Kudos to Katie for stepping in and coaching a team that she knew nothing about, aside from maybe a couple of players who played club for the team that she coaches for,” said Donoghue. “We also brought up some underclassmen and took some risks there, but I think they came in and filled some serious holes that needed to be filled. You have to be proud of those kids for stepping into those situations.
“We are looking forward to next season but there is definitely some work that needs to be done.”
Wilmington now says good-bye to a large senior class with nine players leaving including tri-captains Lauren Hutchison, Alyssa Fricia and Haeleigh Wilson, along with Emily McHugh, Laura Tran, Paige Lohrman, Meg O'Mahony, Sarah LaVita and Bella Kieran.
“They are such great kids. Alyssa is an outstanding player and kid overall. I think Sarah improved a lot over the course of the season from where I saw her from the end of the Fall-2 season and even at the beginning of this season. Paige really improved and she’s not the most powerful hitter, but she’s definitely consistent,” said Donoghue. “All of the seniors who were returning from last year’s season, all contributed to getting us to this, on and off the court.
“The girls really come together and they will be missed. I do think there is some hope and potential with the players we have coming back.”
The returning players will be current juniors Sofia Scalfani, Mia Vestal, Sloane McIntyre and McCarron, along with current sophomores Maria Cummings, Gabby Kulevich and Shaylan Bresnahan.
