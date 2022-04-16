WILMINGTON – After a bit of a tough stretch to start the season, which saw them go 1-3 in their first four matches, the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team bounced back on Tuesday afternoon with an impressive 5-0 win over Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Stoneham.
Tuesday’s win over Stoneham snapped a three match losing streak for the Wildcats and seemed to signal a return to the kind of play they had become familiar with last season on their way to a perfect 10-0 regular season in the Freedom Division.
“My guys were so frustrated by the slow start that I think they took everything out on Stoneham,” said Wilmington coach Rob Mailey, who had seen his team fall to Wakefield the day before by a score of 4-1. “But it was great to see them play as well as they did.”
The Wildcats were indeed on top of their game in this one, winning each of their matches in straight sets, led by their three singles players. Senior captain Anay Gandhi was his dominant self in a 6-0, 6-0 victory in first singles, while sophomore Anuj Gandhi also rolled to a straight set victory in second singles by a score of 6-0, 6-3.
“They both played great and they both faced good opponents,” Mailey said. “The kid that Anay faced had good strokes, but he just had no answers for Anay and he just overpowered him. And Anuj played against a real athletic kid, but he made the mistake of hitting too many shots to Anuj’s backhand, where he is very strong.”
Sophomore Sidd Karani also looked strong in third singles, rolling to a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Mailey is hoping that Tuesday’s win will give Karani the confidence he needs to be successful the rest of the season on third singles after making the transition from playing doubles last season,
“Sidd has lost a few tough matches, so I was very happy for him,” Mailey said. “It has been tough for him in his first year in singles, but he is getting better and better. He is paying his dues right now, but you can see him improving.”
The Wildcats also saw both of their doubles teams dominate on their way to victory, with sophomore Eric Packer and junior Owen Mitchell cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 victory in first doubles, while freshman Michael Smaroff and sophomore Ryan Weinstein earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory in second doubles.
The win over Stoneham was especially satisfying after the Wildcats had suffered a tough 4-1 loss to Freedom Division rival Wakefield the day before. The Wildcats had defeated Wakefield twice during the regular season last year, but it was a different story this time around.
“It was a combination of Wakefield being a little stronger than we thought they would be, and us not playing at our best,” Mailey said. “They really came to play against us. When you are the league champs like we are, everyone is out to get you, so we are going to have to be ready for that.”
Anay Gandhi certainly appeared to be ready in his first singles match, earning a straight set 6-3, 6-4 victory over Ben Palmer.
“It was closer than the score would indicate,” Mailey said. “That was a very high level match, but Anay just got the big points when he needed them.”
Second and third singles did not go as well for the Wildcats, with Anuj Gandhi dropping a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Wakefield freshman sensation Luke Greif, while Karani dropped a 6-2, 7-5 decision to Matt Connelly.
“That freshman for them is going to be a star in this league. He is a very good player and he outplayed Anuj, which doesn’t happen very often,” Mailey said. “And the Connelly kid for them has always given us tough matches. Sidd is still getting used to singles, and he just needs to get a little more confidence.”
Both doubles matches were very competitive, with Mitchell and Packer dropping a 6-1, 7-6 decision in first doubles, while Sarthak Tripathi and Weinstein battled to a three set loss by scores of 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
“Both doubles teams had a chance to win, so that was a little frustrating for them,” Mailey said. “Especially in second doubles, they had a chance to win in straight sets, and then again in the third set, but we just couldn’t finish them off.”
Prior to Wakefield, the Wildcats had dropped a 4-1 decision to Middlesex League Liberty Division rival Arlington last Thursday, a match in which Mailey felt that his team had played very well despite the defeat, particularly Anay Gandhi in first singles where he earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory.
“We played some very high level matches with them,” Mailey said. “Anay played his best match of the season. He moved his feet well and played very smart to get the win.”
The Wildcats will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Watertown High School for a 4:00 pm start. They will then have a bit of a break before returning to action on Monday, April 25 at home against Melrose.
“Hopefully the win over Stoneham was a step in the right direction,” Mailey said. “I want to see how we do when we face Wakefield again and Burlington, but we feel good about getting the win over Stoneham, so hopefully we can go on from there.”
GIRLS
Heading into the season, the Wilmington High Girls Tennis team knew they were starting off against the iron of the Middlesex League, facing Liberty Division rivals like Reading, Winchester and Arlington in their first three matches.
Those opponents, as it turned out, proved to be everything the Wildcats would have expected, as they dropped three straight matches to start the season by scores of 4-1, 5-0 and 5-0, respectively, many of the matches in straight sets.
But things have been looking up for the Wildcats in their past two matches. While they have not been able to pick up their first win of the season, dropping to 0-5 with a 4-1 loss to Wakefield on Monday and a 3-2 loss to Stoneham on Tuesday, the Wildcats were much more competitive, offering a glimpse of the improvements they have already made early in the season, and hope to continue to make in the coming weeks.
“That was kind of the message we had going into it at the start of the season,” Wilmington coach Matt Hackett said. “It might not feel like it at the start, but those kinds of matches will help them later on. It was a tough way to start, but we now we will move on.”
In the Wakefield match, Alyssa Fricia playing at second singles, picked up the lone win as she defeated Annie King in straight sets by the same 6-4, 6-4 scores.
At first singles, Shubhangi Tripathi had a real tough match with Megan Cohen. Cohen won the first set 6-4, and then the second set was tied at 6-6 with Cohen winning the tiebreaker, 10-5.
At third singles, Emma Fitzgerald of Wakefield defeated Carolyn Haas-Timms, 6-0 and 6-3.
In doubles play, the first team of sophomores Madison Benoit and Sophia LaVita were defeated by Xoni Watson and Haliy Ogier by scores of 6-2 and 6-4. Then the second pair of senior Maddie Ahern and junior Marni McBride fell to Sydney Moon and Ariannah Tringali in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-1.
In the Stoneham match, Fricia kept up her strong play as she topped Chloe Noman, 6-0 and 6-1, giving her two straight match victories. The other win came from the first doubles team of Benoit and LaVita, who defeated Marcidie Boardan and Melis Beloglu, 6-1 and 7-5.
In the other three matches, Tripathi was defeated by Grace Brugan, 6-3 and 6-4, and Haas-Timm was topped by Teagan McCullough, 6-4, 6-1. Finally, senior Medha Pal and junior Julia Kane put forth strong efforts but fell short against the team of Jayne Byrne and Maddie Dileo, who won 6-1 and 6-1.
Wilmington will host Watertown on Thursday for a 4 pm start and then will be off for the next eleven days before the season resumes on Monday, April 25th with a road trip to Melrose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.