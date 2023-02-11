BOSTON – Towards the end of the cross-country season, Addy Hunt has some lingering leg issues that prevented her from getting the times and the results that she wanted.
That little hiccup didn't go on for too long as Hunt has been phenomenal this indoor track season. Monday night was further proof of that.
The Wilmington High sophomore – who was the Middlesex League Freedom Division's Runner of the Year during the fall – came from behind to finish second in the 1,000 meters. Then shortly thereafter, ran a strong split as part of the seventh place 4x400 relay team to help the Wildcats finish in seventh place as a team during the league championship meet held at the gorgeous New Balance Facility.
Lexington was the winner, followed by Woburn, Burlington, Arlington, Reading, Winchester and then Wilmington, Melrose, Wakefield, Stoneham and Watertown.
The 'Cats were the second best team from the Freedom Division, and were led by the first place finish by Mollie Osgood (see related story) in the high jump, as well as Hunt, who came away with two medals.
“Addy had a tough finish to the cross-country season. She was dealing with some leg injuries and we were a little concerned heading into this indoor season, but she's been healthy and running great,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “She's a very talented young lady. We have doubled up her up in some of the dual meets and I really don't like doing that, but she did what she needed to do for us to beat Melrose.
“Everything is coming along for her and now we can just focus on the 1,000 meters at the state meet. She ran a 3:08 (time) today which I think is the third fastest in school history behind Julia Gake and (Alyssa Bernanzani) and that's some good company to be in. Plus Addy has two more years to go. We just try to bring her along and hope that continues to get better and better. She's just such a great kid. She works really hard. I watch her with the workouts and stuff and she's just a great kid to coach. I think she has a really bright future ahead of her.”
Gake finished with a 3:06.11 time in 2015 and then Bernanzani was clocked at 3:07.64 two years later. Hunt's time just surpassed Kelly Hartsough (3:08.66) for third place.
Hunt joined Alexis Melvin, Mallory Brown and Cate MacDonald to finish at 4:30.84 in the 4x400 relay.
Two other individuals and one more relay team came away with medals. Alison Doherty finished in a tie for fourth place in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.68 seconds.
“Ali ran a seasonal best time. She's one of the best people I know coming out of the block. She comes out of the blocks really well. And she's coming along right now with her best times of the season going into the state meets, so she's running real well,” said Patrone.
Junior Kayla Flynn was the second member of the team to place in the high jump as she finished tied with two others for fifth place, all clearing 4-9.
“Kayla was fifth in the high jump and she's dealing with a little bit of a back issue. She's been consistent all season with 5-0 her best mark. Today she was a little bit under that (consistent mark), but she is one of the top jumpers in the entire league,” said Patrone. “When I looked how we did in the dual meets, all five of them we were first and second in the high jump with (Mollie Osgood and Kayla Flynn).”
Finally, the 4x200 relay team of Ali Doherty, Emily Grace, Emily Doherty and Osgood finished eighth in the 4x200 with a combined time of 1:54.94.
In the 55-meter hurdles, Osgood was 14th at 10.06 and Flynn was 19th at 10.64. In the 55-meter dash, Molly MacDonald was 14th at 7.91 seconds and Emily Doherty was 20th at 8.06 seconds. In the 600, Emily Grace was 18th at 1:49.85 and Cate MacDonald was 22nd at 1:52.03.
In the mile, Brown was 15th at 6:05.16 and Mia Stryhalaleck was 21st at 6:26.07. Finally in the running events, Melvin was 12th in the 300 at 45.33 seconds.
“Alexis qualified for the state tournament today and she had a great race. This is her first year doing indoor track and she's just doing great. She also runs in the 4x400 relay for us,” said Patrone.
Rounding out the competitors in the field events included Maddie Krueger finishing 19th in the shot put throwing 26-5.75, with Ava Kennedy 25th at 24-1.25 and Christina Chesbrough 31st at 22-2.75.
Wilmington will be off until Wednesday, February 15th with the Division 4 State Meet to be held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
