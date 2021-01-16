BURLINGTON – Heading into the winter season, every team in every sport knew they had better be prepared to expect the unexpected, as they attempted to compete amid a worldwide pandemic.
The Wilmington High Girls Basketball team got their first big taste of the unexpected this past Saturday morning when they traveled to Burlington High without the services of both their head coach and their best player, as both coach Jessica Robinson and senior co-captain Kylie DuCharme were forced to miss the game due to a possible close contact.
The remaining Wildcats did the best they could to hold off the talented Red Devils, and it worked for a while, as Wilmington led by three at halftime. A cold shooting second half in which they scored only seven points, including just two in the fourth quarter, ultimately doomed the ‘Cats, as they lost by a score of 43-30 to drop to 0-2 on the season.
Robinson did not attend the game, but she was able to watch the livestream of her team’s performance and liked a lot of what she saw, until unfortunately the depth of the Red Devils proved to be too much for the Wildcats to overcome.
“From watching and talking with my assistants following the game, the girls started off really quick and aggressively on defense, which was one of our main goals,” Robinson said. “We know Burlington has multiple year round basketball players and they play more efficiently in half court sets, so we wanted to try and speed up the game and use our athleticism and speed to our advantage and keep them out of the half court.”
The Wildcats were able to do just that for a long stretch of the game. But at some point, their tremendous effort alone was not enough.
“One of the downfalls to trying to play quick and aggressive is it takes a physical toll on the players, and I think we just started to run out of gas about two thirds of the way through the third quarter,” Robinson said. “When tired, it is easier to make mental mistakes as well as physical mistakes. We had some good looks at the basket, but shots just were not falling for us at that point in the game.”
The Wildcats led 23-20 at halftime behind a strong defensive effort, as well as some big baskets by senior co-captain Jenna Sweeney and sophomore guard Jessica Collins. They still held a 26-24 lead early in the third quarter when Sweeney (nine points, six rebounds) converted a bucket and a free throw for an old fashioned three point play.
It was the last lead the Wildcats would enjoy however, as Burlington outscored Wilmington 11-2 for the remainder of the quarter to lead 35-28 heading into fourth quarter.
In normal circumstances, this group of Wildcats has shown the ability to bounce back from a cold shooting stretch and rally themselves back into the game. But on this day, the already fatigued Wildcats were unable to mount a comeback, particularly without DuCharme, who obviously keys much of their offensive game plan.
“Having a player like Kylie allows us as a staff to provide the girls with more freedom on offense, as she is someone who can create for herself and for others,” Robinson said. “With the limited practice time it was difficult to add anything different to our offensive playbook, as I think it could have done more harm than good to put something in that the players did not fully understand or know how to execute with the lack of time to review before the next game.”
Leading by seven heading into the final quarter, Burlington was relentless in their defensive efforts over the final eight minutes, holding the Wildcats scoreless until just 47 seconds remained in the game. While the loss, the Wildcats second in a row to Burlington to start the season, was certainly not what Robinson and the Wildcats were looking for, there certainly seemed to be improvement from the season opener to their second game, although the score may not have indicated it.
“Looking at the numbers from (this game), we improved in almost every statistical category, including less turnovers, higher shooting percentage, so it is nice to see we are heading in the right direction, despite not having Kylie there,” Robinson said. “I think we will continue to see improvements every week, as the girls are working hard the 3 days we are allowed to practice and things are coming together more and more each time we practice.”
One of the biggest positives the Wildcats were able to take out of this game was the play of sophomore guard Jessica Collins, who had an outstanding all around game with eight points, seven rebounds and five steals. Through two games this season Collins has shown that she is ready to take what was a promising freshman season last year to another level.
“Jess has really stepped up and taken her game up to the next level,” Robinson said. “For the past year we have been talking about how lucky she is that she is usually matched up against Kylie in practices, and as difficult as that makes practices for her, it will prepare her for just about any opponent we see. Prior to the season I met with returning players and Jess was aware her role would increase greatly this season, and she has been ready and willing. As a staff we are really impressed with the maturity and confidence Jess is bringing on a daily basis.”
While it is unclear whether the Wildcats will have a full roster heading into this Saturday’s game against Wakefield at Wilmington High at 1:00 pm, followed by a rematch at 9:00 am on Monday in Wakefield, one thing that Robinson is sure of is that her players will keep working towards improving on a weekly basis.
"Everything is really day to day at this point as far as who is available and who is not. As much as it stinks to be without anyone at any point, whether it is a game or a practice, it is a reality we knew we would have to face this season,” Robinson said. “We are erring on the side of extreme caution with everything, as we want to do everything in our power to get to play our ten scheduled games.
“As far as what we need to work on to get better, we are going to get back to basics again and work on our passing and ball handling, as well as trying to clean things up on the offensive execution end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.