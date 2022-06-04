The WHS Girls Track team won its first ever state championship title, outdoors or indoors, in dramatic fashion by .2 points, with all it coming down to the final two events. The ‘Cats held off Holliston to capture the Division 4 Title, which was held over two days, last Thursday and then it concluded on Monday evening. Celebrating the championship includes back row from left, Coach Don Wilson, Molly MacDonald, Sophia Pitzen, Sarah LaVita, Mollie Osgood, Celia Kulis, Kaitlyn Doherty, Ali Doherty, Alexis Melvin and Coach Joe Patrone; Middle row from left, Mallory Brown, Emily Grace, Addie Hunt, Madi Mulas and Hannah Bryson; and front row from left, four of the five captains from left, Olivia Erler, Amanda Broussard, Shea Cushing and Angie Zaykovskaya, while missing from the photo is Isabelle Puccio.

(courtesy photo/Susan Kulis).