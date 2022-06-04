HINGHAM – The last time a female sports program at Wilmington High School won a state championship (not counting cheerleading which is not sanctioned by the MIAA) was 1994 when the softball team beat Mount Greylock Regional on the final play of the game.
On Monday, the dramatics were once again in place, this time on the Notre Dame Academy of Hingham High School track. With two events left, the Wilmington High School Girls Track-and-Field team overcame a double-digit deficit and scored 18 points in a matter of five minutes.
Those 18 points lifted the Wildcats to their first ever state championship title, indoors or outdoors, with 74.2 points. They overcame Holliston, who led the entire two-day meet, and they finished with 74 points.
That's right, the title came down to .2 points!
That come from behind performance, led by javelin throwers Sarah LaVita and Molly MacDonald, and then the 4x400 relay team – and earlier in the day the 1.2 points by Celia Kulis with her five-way tie for sixth place in the high jump – allowed Wilmington to celebrate as the Division 4 State Champions.
Not counting cheerleading, this is the third state championship for a female sports team in school history, following softball's back-to-back titles in 1993 and 1994. The other titles came from both Golf and Hockey teams winning back-to-back titles in 2000 and '01 and then 2012 and '13, respectively. The Boys Track team won Eastern Mass Titles, three combined Class C Titles in 1974 and 1975 and then Division 2 in 2008.
“To win by .2 is a complete team (effort). Everybody contributed, from our four state champions, right down to the people that finished seventh and eighth,” said first-year head coach Joe Patrone, who previously spent six years as an assistant. “Everybody contributed. Everyone has been working so hard. This is our first state championship in school history, indoors and outdoors. We were second to Holliston during the indoor championship meet and these girls just came through. Every single one of them contributed to this and it's just been such a fantastic ride. We had four state champions and then our captains, Amanda (Broussard), Olivia (Erler), Shea (Cushing), Angie (Zaykovskaya) and Isabelle (Puccio), who is not here right now (were all instrumental in the win).”
The meet started Thursday and was supposed to conclude on Saturday, but rain postponed the meet until Monday's holiday. With temperatures soaring in the mid 80s, it was certainly hot on the track, and a long day with the meet lasting 5.5 hours.
The top eight count for the team scoring, and then the top three in each event, as well as the next six from the combined six divisions, advance to this week's All-State Meet, which will also take place over two days on Thursday and Saturday but at Westfield State College. In this D4 Meet, Wilmington scored the 74.2 points behind 4 first places, a third, a fourth, a pair of fifths, 4 sixth places, a pair of sevenths and an eighth.
“During the indoor season when we got second place at the state relay meet and then we got second place at the state meet, losing out to Holliston,” said Patrone. “We went into that meet with no expectations at all and we came in second which is the highest any Wilmington girl’s team has ever placed. Then the outdoor season came and we set goals for ourselves. We wanted to be league champions, we wanted to win the D4 state relay meet and we did both of those. We wanted to also win the Middlesex League Championship Meet but it's just tough when you have Lexington and Woburn, plus we just didn't have our best night.
“This was one of our goals to come in here and win this meet. To accomplish it and see everything that these girls did today (is just amazing). They do all of the work. This is all on them and what they do and what they have done. It's just an incredible group of girls. They are just awesome. I'm just so proud of them.”
For the first place finishes, senior Celia Kulis started things off by taking the state pentathlon title on Thursday. Competing in five events, she won three, including the 100-meter hurdles with a meet record time of 15.58 seconds, as well as the high jump (4-11.75) and the long jump (15-08.25). Additionally, she was third in both the shot put (26-02.75) and 800 (3:01.65).
She came back on Monday and established a new individual meet record (separate from pentathlon) in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.13 seconds and was also in that five-way tie for sixth place in the high jump clearing 4-10.
Her high jump pal, sophomore Mollie Osgood was crowned a state champion as she cleared 5-2 to win that event. The last title came at the end, in the clutch as senior Sarah LaVita took home the javelin, throwing 111 feet, while teammate Molly MacDonald came through with an incredibly huge performance, a fifth place throwing her personal best of 97-07.
“I'm so proud of Molly. She had a massive personal record and she threw 97 feet. She let that one go and it was crazy. I was right there when she threw it. I got out of my chair and everything,” said LaVita with a big laugh.
LaVita was also able to take home a third place in the discus (97-06) and she was seventh in the shot put (31-09). Another individual double place finisher was senior Kaitlyn Doherty, who was sixth in the triple jump at 34-00.50 and eighth in the 100 (13.10). In addition, she was part of the fourth place 4x100 relay team along with her sister Alison, MacDonald and Madison Mulas, who came in at 51.17 seconds. The third double place finisher was Amanda Broussard, who was sixth in the 400 (1:01.46) and seventh in the 200 (26.26) and was part of the dramatic 4x400 relay race. The other individual place finisher was Cushing, who was sixth in the two-mile at 11:38.14.
So, while the news was coming in that Wilmington took home 14 points in the javelin, all that was needed was for the 4x400 relay team to finish ahead of Holliston and history would be made. Instead, things happened differently than hoped and some one needs to send Maya Tkachenko an early Christmas Card.
Who?
Tkachenko, a ninth grader, was the anchor leg of the Amherst-Pelham 4x400 relay team, who right before the finish line, pulled in front of Mia Luisi, the anchor leg of Holliston to finish second. That drop from second to third place for Holliston, saved two points in the standings and that and the fifth place finish by the 'Cats foursome, was the ultimate difference of first and second place in the team standings.
“I felt a little pressure but I knew that we had the best people on this relay team,” said Zaykovskaya. “I saw when I was coming around that we had a good placement (and we were able to finish fifth). I tried to hang on to them as best as I could.”
Besides the place finishers, Wilmington also had a handful of strong performances by other members of the team. Zaykovskaya was 11th in the 400 (63.28) and 12th in the 400-meter hurdles (72.91). Addy Hunt was 11th in the 800 (2:27.42) and 24th in the mile (5:44.02), Grace was 13th in the 400 (64.12), Alison Doherty was 15th in the 100 (13.24), Osgood was 15th in the 100-meter hurdles (17.80), Cushing was 16th in the mile (5:34.55) and Hannah Bryson was 18th in the two-mile (12:23.08).
Also, Puccio was 21st in the discus (68-00), Mulas was 22nd in the long jump (14-01.50) and 36th in the 100 (13.14), MacDonald was 23rd in the 200 (28.16), Kayla Flynn was 23rd in the triple jump (29-00.75), Gillian Kane was 30th in the 400-meter hurdles (1:22.83), Alexis Melvin was 35th in the 100-meter hurdles (19.71) and finally the 4x800 relay team was ninth at 10:41.68.
