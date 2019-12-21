WILMINGTON – When considering the remarkable job that Wilmington High Boys Tennis coach Rob Mailey did this past season, you have to look beyond just the win/loss record. If you look solely at the Wildcats 6-12 record you might not be that impressed at first glance. But when you consider the roster that Mailey guided to that record, which included a second place finish in the Middlesex League Freedom Division and the Wildcats first state tournament berth since 2015, a 6-12 record suddenly seems amazing.
Which is not to disparage the players on the Boys Tennis team this past season. It was a roster stocked with some up and coming talented young players. But that is precisely the point. This was not just a young team, this was an extremely young team, with only one senior, no juniors and three sophomores. The Wildcats No. 1 singles player was a freshman, and the rest of the team was made up of seventh and eighth graders playing at the varsity level.
But somehow, Mailey, who is in his tenth-year as head coach of the Wildcats, coaxed, cajoled and prodded six wins out of this raw but talented squad, earning them that elusive state tournament bid. It is for that reason, in addition to classy method in which Mailey went about getting the most out of his team, that he has been selected as the 2019 Wilmington Town Crier Coach of the Year.
For Mailey, who has been a tireless advocate of tennis not just at Wilmington High School, here in town as a whole, being selected as Coach of the Year, was special for many reasons.
“I feel extremely honored to be mentioned in the same breath as the previous recipients of this award. It really means a lot to me. I love the other coaches at Wilmington and they all do a wonderful job. I know that tennis is a little more of a low profile sport, so if this can help promote tennis in Wilmington, that makes me even happier.”
It's no surprise that one of Mailey's first thoughts when winning an individual award was of how it could benefit all of Wilmington tennis. It seems to fit his humble personality to deflect credit elsewhere. But if Mailey is not willing to take full credit for his accomplishments, those around him are certainly willing to do it for him.
Wilmington Girls Tennis coach Matt Hackett, who has known Mailey since he was the head coach at North Andover back in 2002, says that Mailey deserves every accolade he gets.
“What Rob has done the past couple of years to get the most out of his players has been nothing short of amazing, taking basically a middle school lineup and getting them to the state tournament,” Hackett said. “That’s what makes a great coach, is the ability to get the most out of his players and Rob is a master at doing that.”
Getting the most out of his lineup was especially important this season, as was Mailey's ability to make a lineup mixed with a combination of middle school and high school students. It could have been a volatile mix, with older players who had put in their time at high school level expecting to play at the varsity level over middle schoolers or freshman who had not been with the team as long.
But with talented young players like freshman Anay Gandhi earning the No. 1 singles spot, while seventh graders Anuj Gandhi and Owen Mitchell also earned key roster spots, Mailey had to navigate what could have been an uneasy situation.
“It’s a tough balance as a coach, but I feel very blessed to have a group of kids with such a mature attitude,” Mailey said. “I give (senior captain) Chris Spinazola a lot of credit for that, but also (sophomore) Colby Scaplen. These two kids reached out to the middle school kids and made them feel welcome. They made my job a lot easier.”
Hackett was tremendously impressed with how Mailey handled his roster.
“He took what could have been a tough situation, mixing middle school kids and high school kids and he made it work. There is an ego thing involved where a middle school kid is potentially taking a high school kid’s spot, and that could be tough to deal with,” Hackett said. “A lot of the credit for that goes to the kids and Rob will tell you that, but he is the leader and he makes it work."
Mailey's approach to his team this season as well as throughout his career is why other coaches, including Hackett speak so highly of him.
“My respect level for him is through the roof. It is a privilege to be able to coach in the same program as him,” Hackett said. “He has taught me so much and he has also become a very good friend. I would not be the coach I am today without Rob. And that is not just lip service, I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I rely on him a lot for advice and he has been a great mentor.”
FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME
The fact that Mailey has such a great handle on how to manage a team should probably come as no surprise to those who know his tennis background. This is a man who has dedicated almost his entire life to playing and teaching the game of tennis, and rest assured he is very grateful for the opportunity to do what he does every day.
Mailey played varsity tennis all four years at Masconomet Regional High School, graduating in 1969. He played doubles in his freshman year and then first singles his sophomore through senior seasons, helping to lead Masco to the Cape Ann League title all four years of his career. He left Masco with the all-time record for most wins in his career, although Mailey is not sure if he still is the record holder.
He then moved on to have a great tennis career at Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin, playing varsity tennis all four years and earning Midwest Conference All-Star honors in his junior and senior seasons, while serving as captain in his senior season of 1973.
He continued his tennis career when he was named the club pro at Willows (Indian Ridge) Country Club in Andover in 1977, and 42 years later he is still teaching tennis to members of all ages at the club. While maintaining his position at Indian Ridge, he also served as the club pro at North Andover Country Club for 17 years before leaving that position in 2016.
Meanwhile, he was co-head coach at North Andover High School from 2000-2010, helping to lead the Scarlet Knights to several Cape Ann League titles, and being named the Lawrence Eagle Tribune’s Merrimack Valley Coach of the Year in 2008.
Mailey then came on board at Wilmington High prior to the 2010 season, taking over for Hackett. Maintaining three jobs at one time is no easy task for anyone, but for Mailey, who grew up on the game of tennis, he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I have been playing tennis my whole life and I consider myself very fortunate to have been able to make a living doing something that I love,” Mailey said.
FAMILY MEANS EVERYTHING
In addition to being blessed with a career that he loves, Mailey also considers himself very fortunate to be blessed with a family that he loves even more. Starting with his wife of 34 years, Marie, as well as his three children, 28-year old Jacqui, a 2011 graduate of Wilmington High, who played tennis under Kevin Welch and is now a third grade teacher at the North Street School in Tewksbury, as well as 23-year old twins Robbie and Amanda. Robbie, of course enjoyed great success playing under his father at Wilmington High, helping to lead the Wildcats to their first tournament berth in 20 years back in 2015, and then going on to earn a degree in marketing from Bryant University, graduating this past May.
Amanda has severe autism, and has proven to be a great form of inspiration for Rob and his entire family, many of whom annually take part in the ‘Autism Speaks’ Walk in honor of Amanda as part of the “Amanda’s Angels” team. Mailey knows he would not be where he is today without his family, especially Marie, who helped him raise that family while also working as an elementary school teacher for many years before recently retiring.
“I believe that raising a child with autism has made me stronger and made me a better coach,” Mailey said. “And my wife Marie has been incredible raising her and all of our kids. She is very patient. My work hours are crazy sometimes between coaching or working a lot of nights at the club. But she has always been very patient with that. She knows I love what I do, and she has always supported me through everything.”
A SEASON TO REMEMBER
After back-to-back seasons with two and then four wins, it was hard to know what to expect from the Wildcats heading into this season. On the positive side, many of the young players on the team, some who had been with the squad since they were in sixth grade, had gained some great experience over the past couple of years. On the other hand, they were still extremely young, and were facing an uphill battle playing in the Middlesex League.
And the season definitely did have its ups and downs as the Wildcats got off to a 1-5 start before starting to turn things around, culminating in an exciting 3-2 win over Stoneham on Senior Day at Wilmington High clinched a spot in the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament. It was fifth time in the boys’ program history (1987, 1995, 2002 and 2015) that the Wildcats have qualified for the state tournament, and undoubtedly the most unlikely.
Mailey credits the work of his players for earning the tournament berth.
“It was a combination if things. First of all, Chris Spinazola was a terrific captain in terms of leading by example. He played at second singles and had a good season playing for us, but it was his personality and leadership that were the real keys," Mailey said. "The other kids really respected him and responded to him and that was big for us. He was one of the best captains I have ever had.”
Mailey was equally impressed by the younger members of the team as well.
“The kids who were middle school kids really stepped up and played well. They played with more confidence, especially Anay and Anuj Gandhi" Mailey said. "They had really good seasons and they are just going to get better. Their work ethic is about as good as I have ever seen, even going back to my time at North Andover
“But it wasn’t just them. We had a lot of kids step up like (seventh grader) Owen Mitchell, and so many other kids who did not get to play in a lot of varsity matches, but showed a great work ethic all season long and kept improving as the season went on. We have a lot of talented kids on this team.”
That is most certainly true, but as Hackett points out, those talented kids needed a leader to bring out the best in them, and Mailey was able to do that with his unique ability to teach the game of tennis.
“He takes that tennis pro side of it to practice with him. He is so intent on teaching raw skills to the kids,” Hackett said. “Some coaches will feel that one you get to the varsity level, you should just know those things and they won’t bother to teach them, or they will leave it to an assistant, but Rob is out there doing it himself. He loves teaching the game of tennis.
“He has such a low key, calm and approachable demeanor. He makes kids feel comfortable and the kids just feed off of that and want to get better. And his being able to adapt his approach over a 30-plus year career is very commendable. He has a great combination of being a fierce competitor, but also maintaining an even keel to get the best out of his players.”
Along the way, in addition to their great on court success, the Wildcats were also recognized for the way they carried themselves during their matches, winning the MIAA Sportsmanship Award.
“These kids really bought in to being good citizens as well as good players,” Mailey said. “From that standpoint, it was an excellent season. I tip my hat to these kids. They are a very mature group and I am quite proud of them.”
The best news for Mailey and the Wildcats is that even better days seem to be ahead. While the team will certainly miss Spinazola's leadership, Scaplen is still just a junior, while Anay Gandhi has three years ahead of him as just a sophomore. Anuj Gandhi and Owen Mitchell meanwhile, are still just eighth graders, while several other talented players range in age from eighth grade to sophomore year.
“I am extremely excited about the future as long as the kids keep the work ethic they have had, and they playing throughout the year," Mailey said. "If they can keep that going and keep their great spirit going, they are going to be very strong and hopefully that happens sooner rather than later.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.