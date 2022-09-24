WILMINGTON — This Saturday, the fourth annual Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game and Cornhole Tournament is set to kick off at Town Park in Wilmington.
Since 2017, the charity game between the Wilmington Fire and Police Departments has been a staple to the community. (Due to the pandemic, there was no event in 2020.) The idea all started from Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh.
“We had kind of come up with this idea to do a Police vs. Fire Softball Game. We had a lot of newer firefighters at the time (and) they were starting to get some turnover on (the Police Department) staff, so it was kind of a way for us to just kind of come together and do something fun together,” recalled Cavanaugh.
In 2017, the event took place in part with Wilmington’s Fourth of July festivities that focused on donations to a local food bank. Paired with a DJ, public address announcer, and a national anthem, the original idea from Cavanaugh turned into a popular yearly event in town.
Fast forward to this year’s tournament, and even though it was organized on short notice, is expected to be a success with new goals.
“Something that’s a little different for us is we are at The Fire Department trying to erect a memorial for Wilbur Sheldon and Russell Pratt who were two Wilmington firefighters who were killed in a house fire on September 11th, 1927. So we are really trying to get a fundraiser going for that,” said Cavanaugh.
Along with honoring firefighters Sheldon and Pratt through the Wilmington Fire Memorial Construction Foundation Fund, all proceeds from the cornhole tournament held before the game and 50/50 raffles will benefit Cops for Kids with Cancer.
“We have some awesome prizes from local vendors. It never ceases to amaze me how many of our local businesses come out and support endeavors like this for us,” said Cavanaugh.
This event is truly a testament to the strength and bond of the Wilmington community, but Cavanaugh is looking to expand its reach.
“We want to get the other town employees involved,” said Cavanaugh. “Some of the teachers will be involved, the guys from the DPW, some people from Town Hall, some people from Public Building. (We) are really trying to make it more of a community event so people (can) get out and meet people they typically don’t see every day. You see firefighters, you see cops, (we) want (everyone) to start seeing these other people that see all these other things that get done, and without them the town wouldn’t function the way it does.”
Next year’s festivities will feature a format where other town workers will take part to create a tournament. Until then, they will be actively supporting the event on Saturday. Cavanaugh wants the community to be able to make a connection with the individuals who build the foundation of the town.
“It would be great for people to know who they are. You see firefighters and police every day (and) we are pretty recognizable. (There are) other people that work for the town for (a) number of years doing the certain projects to keep us moving, and you walk right by them and have no idea that that’s the guy who makes sure that your water is clean, that’s the guy who makes sure the trash is picked up, and this guy plows your street,” admitted Cavanaugh.
Cavanaugh and the entirety of the Wilmington community is looking forward to another successful event, but is still focused on handling business on the diamond.
“The Fire Department is going into this with a 2-1 record. They beat us the second year. (Last year) we beat them 22-1”, he said with a laugh.
