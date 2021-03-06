WILMINGTON — Back on the weekend of February 19-21, the Wilmington High School winter sports teams were wrapping up their seasons playing in the Middlesex League playoffs.
There wasn’t any rest at all as on the 22nd, the new Fall-2 season started with practices and tryouts for all three levels of football and volleyball, as well as indoor track (which will compete outdoors) and cheerleading.
Now about ten days into this Fall-2 season, which included some big obstacles to clear (literally with the snow), first-year athletic director Mia Muzio is thrilled to see the student-athletes back on the field.
“We are excited to get the Fall 2 season underway,” she said. “I am so thankful that the kids are out there playing the sports that they love. That is the main priority now along with their health and safety. I am looking forward to some warmer weather and getting contests underway!”
The volleyball team will open its season this Saturday with a trip to Burlington starting at 10:30 am. The Wildcats will have a ten-game abbreviated schedule with the first home match the following Saturday at noon. The team is under the direction of new coaches at every level.
“We are so excited to have Lauren (Donoghue) on board as the new head coach for the volleyball team. She brings an immense amount of experience and knowledge. We are also excited to have Caroline Gattuso as our new JV coach and Madison Burke as our new Freshmen coach. Big things are happening for the girls volleyball program,” said Muzio.
The football team will open its season up on Saturday, March 20th. All five of the scheduled games are for Saturdays with the first three away at Burlington (10:00 am), Wakefield (11:00 am) and Melrose (noon) before coming home to face Watertown on April 10th at 10:00 am and Stoneham on the 17th for a 1:00 pm start.
It doesn't seem as of now that Tewksbury will be on the schedule as the Middlesex League is not allowing teams to play outside of its conference.
According to the MIAA, during the pre-season, football teams are allowed to practice six days a week, with Sunday a mandatory day off.
The first “full contact” practice was set for March 1st and from March 3-9, coaches can conduct up to 90 minutes of full contact drills.
All student-athletes and coaches will have to undergo temperature screening tests before practices and games and those “who experience coronavirus-like symptoms but test negative for the virus can return to the field when they are approved to return to school and any who do test positive for the virus must avoid exercise for at least ten days from the onset of symptoms.”
Also according to the MIAA, “all players are required to wear a cloth face covering at all times and gaiters are not permitted for football. Each athlete is supposed to have their own water bottle. Huddles are permitted if players maintain spacing and all face one direction, but hand signals are suggested as an alternative.”
When tryouts opened up, the football team had some questions of where practices would be held both the Alumni Field and Yentile Field turfs were under snow.
“We have removed the snow from Yentile. That was organized by the (WHS) Athletic Department in conjunction with the town. It was done by Turf Prep and paid for by the Athletic Department,” said Muzio.
The cheerleaders will be able to attend both home and away games with new guidance. The program will also be able to participate in a competition under new guidelines but none of that information has been released yet.
The indoor boys and girls track teams will be competing outside. The schedule is not complete yet, with the exception that the season is expected to start on Saturday, March 20th.
“For the most part, indoor track meets will be outside. The first meet will not be until March 20th so that should give us enough time to ensure that we have all of the spaces cleared. Our track is completely clear right now which is great,” said Muzio.
Overall between three levels of football, volleyball, two track teams and a cheerleading team, the thumbs are up at this point for participation numbers and overall good health of the student-athletes.
“I think our numbers are really good right now. We have 180 total Fall-2 athletes right now,” said Muzio. “Things have gone extremely smoothly over the past two weeks. The coaches and student-athletes have been following all the protocols and putting in an immense amount of time to ensure that everyone is safe.”
Muzio said that a ruling from the Middlesex League on whether or not fans will be allowed at Fall-2 games should be announced soon.
