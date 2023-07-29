WILMINGTON — It’s a scorching July evening, and the sun is beaming down on the Wilmington Northeast baseball team at Wilmington High School.
Among about a dozen high school ball players, Joey Dynan is on the pitcher’s bump.
He grips a scuffed baseball with his clammy hands, focusing on piercing his target behind home plate with a new repertoire of pitches he has worked to develop.
And while he is sweaty and exhausted, Dynan is having the time of his life.
Not only is Dynan committing to perfecting his skills on the mound, he’s creating memories with his teammates that will last a lifetime — the aurora of summer baseball is unmatched.
That was then.
Now, after graduating from WHS in 2022, it didn’t take long for Dynan to find his way back to baseball paradise.
Just one year removed from high school, Dynan has taken over as head coach for the Wilmington Northeast varsity team — the team he played on just a few summers ago.
“I love Wilmington High School baseball,” said Dynan. “It’s given me so much in my life, and I want to see this program excel in the next few years and I think they have a good baseline for it. I’m glad to be a part of that.”
Dynan, who didn’t make it to the varsity club until his junior season, is a product of what Wilmington High School baseball represents. He didn’t become a two-time captain and Middlesex League All Star overnight. It all started the summer going into his junior season.
“That was my favorite year because of summer ball,” he said of his season on the Northeast team. “We had a great group of guys and some great senior leadership as well. Being a younger kid on the team but still feeling like one of the guys, they really helped me become my potential.”
That season, Dynan pitced his team to a 1-0 shutout victory in the championship game that was only a prelude of what was to come.
Dynan dedicated himself to his craft, and he’s back to install that work ethic in Wilmington’s next generation of players. When he received an email about a possible management position for the team, he didn’t think twice.
“I want to be able to give back to the team that’s given me so much,” said Dynan. “I still bond with a lot of the guys I knew from when I played with them. I’m not just doing this because it’s a fun thing to be with the kids, I want to give them the best opportunities they can to get better over the summer and get reps.”
Dynan joined assistant coach Carl Beatrice, another WHS baseball alumni, and has enjoyed a successful season thus far. The team finished regular-season play in second place and is currently in the opening round of league playoffs. For Dynan, the coaching responsibilities aren’t too unfamiliar to the former captain.
“It hasn’t been too hard to transition from player to coach, because I still feel like I’m extending my role as a captain as I was senior year,” he said. “I’m just a captain with a little more authority, that’s all.”
While Dynan doesn’t have coaching experience, he certainly has playing experience. After four seasons of high school baseball at WHS, Dynan took the field for the Rutgers University club team this spring.
“I still have the player mindset,” he said. “I may not have the experience as a coach, but a lot of times we get in certain situations that I’ve been in just a year ago playing on the same team.”
Dynan is also accustomed to the culture of WHS baseball — a culture he vows to push forward.
“Besides trying to get certain guys reps in different positions to get them comfortable with where they can play in the upcoming spring, we also want to work on a culture and a mentality,” he said. “(I can take) what I’ve experienced as a player under Coach Caira and different coaches and now I can implement a lot of that same stuff and hopefully bridge this transition because I’ve been in the program.
Despite team success, nothing makes Dynan more happy than seeing his players commit themselves to the process — a process he once lived on.
“One of the greatest things this summer I’ve seen is watching guys get excited about getting better,” said the coach. “I’ve worked with some pitchers, and seeing pitchers like Kyle Gabaree, he’s been working a lot. Noah Spencer, someone who hasn’t pitched a lot, has got on the mound and pitched really well for us. Eric Spinney, who’s been mainly a middle infielder has come in and proven to be one of the most reliable pitchers for us.”
It looks like the WHS baseball squad is in store for a handful of Joey Dynan’s.
