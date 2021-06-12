WILMINGTON – The abbreviated COVID seasons have brought on a lot of challenges for the high school teams. The biggest one is the lack of practices and preparation.
In this case, the Wilmington High School softball team was like all of the others, a few practices were held before the team's first game, which ended up to be an 11-1 defeat coming on a Thursday. Two days later, the 'Cats would face that same Burlington team and had just one practice to get ready. Certainly that would be a challenge.
“We only had the one day inbetween to practice so everything (Burlington) did to expose us from that first game, we worked on Friday,” said head coach Audrey Cabral-Pini. “We didn't think we would have enough time to correct those things but we did. The kids just put that whole game behind them. They didn't hang their heads, and they just went out, won that second game and turned the tides.”
During that one practice, Wilmington did a complete 180. The team worked on making better contact at the plate, fundamental defense and positioning, was immense. That next day, Wilmington beat Burlington 8-6 and have gone on to win eight more games, including Saturday morning's 13-0 dominating, five-inning Mercy Run rule game against Stoneham held at Aprile Field in the hot, blazing temperatures.
The split with Burlington to start the year which was part of the nine-game winning streak, enabled the 'Cats to finish 9-1 and be crowned the Middlesex League Freedom Division co-champions, along with Burlington.
This is the first title for Wilmington since 2011, the last year the program competed in the Cape Ann League. It's the second title for Cabral-Pini and the 11th title in program history, following 1977 under then coach Jan Urquhart, then seven titles under Paul Lyman ('93, '94, '96, '97, '01, '02 and '03) and one under Bob Surran ('04).
“I was kind of worried at the beginning of the year, not really with how we were going to play, but the fact that we didn't play last year and how it was going to effect each of them. They all came out hungry. They didn't care that it was just ten games,” said Cabral-Pini.
There's several big reasons why the 'Cats are sharing this title, besides the 8-6 win over Burlington. The team's battery of sophomores Audrey Powers and Abby LaClair have been incredible and the two have so much potential for the next two years. The two of them along with Jenna Sweeney, Bella Kieran and Sofia Scalfini have been off the charts with their bats, providing a lethal 1-through-5 attack.
Freshman Lily McKenzie has been a sparkplug, especially with her bunts and solid defense at the hot corner.
Then there's four seniors including Sweeney and three outfielders Tori Gemellaro, Ashley Crawford and Kiara Nadeau.
“The four seniors we have are really going to be missed. They are all so well respected. One of them, Ashley Crawford, went from being a league all-star catcher to the outfield. Not once did she complain or second it, saying she's a senior, she just said 'whatever you want to do'. As a freshman, we thought she was going to catch but she just wasn't ready. Two years ago as a sophomore, she caught Ally (Moran) and she did a beautiful job, was acknowledged by all of the teams (being named a league all-star).
“Kiara is the consummate teammate and every team always wants a kid like that. She went eight games without batting, and you never heard anything from her, and she just kept working. The three senior outfielders have been so great. They always come early, they stay late and do whatever is needed. I know it sounds cliché, but really this season has been a coach's dream.”
