The WHS Varsity Softball team were crowned co-champions of the Middlesex League’s Freedom Division after Saturday’s win over Stoneham. The team includes front row from left, seniors, Ashley Crawford, Tori Gemellaro, Jenna Sweeney, and Kiara Nadeau; second row from left, Maddie Kelsey, Olivia Roya, Sofia Scalfani, and Audrey Powers; back row from left, Abby LaClair, Bella Kieran and Lily MacKenzie. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).