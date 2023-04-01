At Framingham State, both the baseball and softball seasons are currently underway. Through the first portion of the spring season, the Rams feature two key Wilmington athletes off to hot starts on each team.
For the week ending March 19th, junior Ally Moran was named the MASCAC Softball Pitcher of the Week.
In that stretch, the right-hander went 2-2 with a 1.40 ERA while striking out 18.
In a win over Smith College, Moran tossed seven innings and posted seven strikeouts en route to a 14-4 win.
After nine total appearances, the righty is 5-3 with a 1.49 ERA and 34 strikeouts.
In a March 26th 6-1 win over Simmons, Moran struck out six in seven innings of work while only allowing three hits.
The Rams are off to a 9-7 start and are currently riding a four game winning streak in their next matchup with Mass Maritime on Saturday.
Also at Framingham State, freshman outfielder Shane Costello has made quite the impression for the Rams.
In 12 games so far this season, the rookie has posted a .483 avg at the plate with 8 RBI’s and 12 runs.
Recently, Costello had one hit while scoring two runs in a 19-8 loss on March 22nd at Lesley.
The Rams are off to a .500 start to their season at 6-6 with a contest with Western New England on Wednesday.
