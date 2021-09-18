BELMONT – Coming off back-to-back winless seasons, wins have still been hard to come by for the Wilmington High Golf team this season, as the Wildcats are off to an 0-4 start after suffering a 51 ½-20 ½ loss to Middlesex League Liberty Division power Belmont on Tuesday afternoon at Belmont Country Club.
While Tuesday’s loss was not exactly a great example of it, the Wildcats have made some tremendous progress this season despite not being able to break into the win column, having dropped close decisions in each of their first three matches prior to Tuesday’s blowout loss.
In fact, even Tuesday’s loss, despite the lopsided score, featured some progress by the Wildcats, with number one player Matt Vinal shooting a 41, while number two, senior captain Rhiannon Dyment shot a 43. But it was still not enough to get past their powerful opponents.
“Belmont is usually at the top of their division, and they are very good again this season,” Wilmington coach Steve Lynch said. “Matt shot a 41 and he still lost 8-1 and then Rhiannon shot a 43, and lost 8 ½ to ½. Usually if you shoot a score like that, you are going to win a lot of matches.”
Prior to the loss to Belmont, the Wildcats had suffered a 39-33 loss to Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Burlington last Monday at Hillview Country Club. At the time it was the third loss of the season, but also the third time that the Wildcats had scored more than 30 points in a match.
“We scored 30 points in our first three matches, which is a big improvement for us,” Lynch said. “Last year we were averaging about 15 points, so we are doubling that right now. And Burlington is always very good. This is the closest we have been to then in the last few years.”
Vinal was once again outstanding, shooting a 41 from his number one spot to lose his match 5-4. Owen Mitchell, meanwhile, played out of the number three spot and fired a 42 to win his match 6 ½-2 ½, while Pat Stokes played at number six and won his match 5-4.
“We were very competitive and we had a lot of kids play well, but we just came up a little short,” Lynch said. “The kids were disappointed with the loss, but they were pretty happy with the way they played. It was an encouraging sign, and I think the kids realized that they can be pretty competitive this year, at least in most of our matches.”
While their record after four matches is 0-4, the same as it was at this point last year, there is a much different feeling among the Wildcats players this season.
“It is different than in years past where we would be 0-4 and getting blown out in each match,” Lynch said. “We are still 0-4, but it is a different feeling because we have been so competitive. The kids have a different outlook on the season, so hopefully it will result in a couple of wins for us.”
The Wildcats will be back in action next week with a pair of very difficult matchups, taking on Arlington on Tuesday and Winchester on Wednesday, with both matches being held at Winchester Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.