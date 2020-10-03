WILMINGTON – Athletically speaking, Aidan McGrath is pretty impressive.
Take away the lost spring track season and counting the upcoming winter and spring track seasons, he will leave Wilmington High School with 11 varsity letters coming in four sports, soccer and outdoor track (4 years), indoor track (2 years) and basketball (1 year).
In outdoor track, he ranks fifth all-time in program history (modern era) in the 400-meters and in soccer, he was the team's lone league all-star last year, coming on a team that won just one game.
McGrath possesses great speed and athleticism and has a strong motor and knowledge of his sports. Now this senior soccer season, he's added 'captain' to his resume, and certainly that will not be an easy task considering the team's record from last year, and with all of the new rule changes for this upcoming season.
But if you ask him, he has taken everything in stride – perhaps a big reason why he's been elected as one of the team's three captains.
"Overall, I'm just going into the season with a positive outlook. I know some of the rules are not a huge fan of, but we have a season which is all I can really ask for," he said.
When the summer arrived and the state lifted some of its restrictions for team sports, McGrath said that members of the team took advantage of that.
"We just continued to have our (informal) practices within the guidelines," he said. "We just kept preparing as if we were going to have a season, that way if we had the season, which now we are, we're already prepared so we put ourselves into a summer league. I think there were six schools, Shawsheen Tech, North Reading and a few other teams. We played between six and eight games I think."
He went on to say that in the beginning of the summer league, things were old school like with throw-ins and corner kicks, but towards the second half of it, things changed and the team adapted to the rules which will be enforced starting with Saturday's opener against Burlington.
"At first the league didn't have us wear the masks and then they tightened up the rules as the season went on so towards the end of it, the new rules were implemented. Everything worked out fine.
“I think the biggest adjustment (for the high school team this fall season) is definitely the no-contact. Now you can't just body somebody out of the way. That was the toughest adjustment but overall the flow of the game was pretty similar. It wasn't like it was completely altered and we had to relearn all new rules — it was more so of an on-the-fly adjustment."
For McGrath, he's really not a big contact player. He relies on his speed and skills to move the ball to his teammates or hopefully to find the back of the net.
"Aidan is a good all-around player. He has good skills, he has a good engine and he can play for a long time. He can play both the striker spot and a midfielder's spot – basically he can play anywhere on the field," said head coach Steve Scanlon. "He's a knowledgeable soccer player. He gets the game so I think all of those things makes him a dangerous player. He was a league all-star last year and our only one. He has good speed, good skills, he's out together pretty good and he has a good head for the game.
"We're going to try to have him play more north-south this year than he was in previous years. With the extra offensive opportunities you're going to get running through the 18' yard box, so maybe you'll be able to get more shots off."
In order to score more goals and ultimately win more games, the Wildcats will have to execute in all facets of the game including offensively, in transition with the midfielders, back on the defense line and of course between the posts with goalie Justin Healey.
Last year the team couldn't put all of those ingredients together consistently enough. McGrath thinks that can happen this time around.
"I have a lot of hopes being a captain. Obviously I'm inclined to have more hopes, but I'm definitely ready to build off last year's season. The preparations that we made coming into this season, I think puts us in a better position (than we were last year)," he said. "Last year was just a struggle.
“There were some games like the opener against Belmont where we hung with them and they were one of the best teams in the league, but then there were other times we struggled. I just don't think we had an identity last year. It was tough.
"I think we're going to change up the formation a little bit (this year), which I think might play a role (into having more success). Plus we only lost six seniors, so most of our top guys are returning. We're going to try a couple of new things formation wise, put players in different spots and see what works."
While the team will have 14 returners with varsity experience, there's also seven newcomers who could also make a splash. One of those even includes sophomore Dillon McGrath, the younger and only sibling of Aidan.
"It's his first year on the varsity team. It's great especially now with the new rules with one spectator per player so now both of my parents get to go every game.
“Besides that, it's just great playing with him, even in the summer league. I know he has the potential to be an impactful player. There's definitely a good outlook for him and I'm hoping he succeeds."
Just like his older brother has.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.