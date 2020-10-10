WILMINGTON – When you are in the midst of a losing streak, it seems that every little thing goes against you. That has certainly been the case for the Wilmington High Co-Ed Golf team for the past couple of seasons, as they suffered through a winless campaign last season and are off to an 0-3 start this year.
Granted in some of those matches last season, particularly against Middlesex League Liberty Division opponents, the Wildcats were simply overmatched. But in others, it seemed that if just one or two holes had gone their way, they could have stopped their losing streak.
That was the case once again for the Wildcats in their first week of this season, as they dropped their first three matches in rather frustrating fashion. The Wildcats opened their season last Monday with a 40-32 loss at home at Hillview Country Club against Middlesex Freedom Division rival Watertown, before hitting the road on Tuesday against the same opponent and suffering a 38-34 loss at Oakley Country Club.
They followed up those two losses with a 46.5-26.5 defeat at the hands of traditional Middlesex League power Burlington back at Hillview. Despite the lopsided nature of the loss to Burlington, the Wildcats actually played pretty well in defeat, posting some of their lowest scores of the season, and keeping the match much closer than last season, when they suffered a 62-10 defeat to the Red Devils.
“I told the kids at practice today, (Tuesday), that we could look at it one way or the other, that either they got worse or we got better,” Wilmington coach Steve Lynch said. “We certainly improved over last season, so that was good to see. I thought we played pretty well.”
The Wildcats were led by the efforts sophomore Owen Mitchell, who shot a 41 out the number one position where he was filling in for senior co-captain Sam Cedrone. Junior Matt Vinal, who has steadily worked his way up the lineup this past week, also fired a 41 from the number three spot. Cedrone meanwhile, who is working back from an injury that kept him out of the season opening match against Watertown, looked to be pretty healthy on Monday, when he shot a 38 from the number two slot.
Junior Rhiannon Dymant kept pace with her teammates, by shooting a 40 from the number four spot, as did junior Nate Packer in the number five slot.
The low scores were the good news for the Wildcats. The bad news was that despite all those low scores, the Wildcats were unable to win any of those head to head matches, with Dymant’s 4.5-4.5 tie at number four the best they could manage.
“The kids played well, but Burlington is a good team,” Lynch said. “If we shoot those kind of scores consistently we will win some matches.”
The Wildcats scores weren’t quite as good in their matches with Watertown last week, but there were some standouts despite the losses.
Mitchell was once again filling in for Cedrone, who had to miss the match due injury, and he shot a 46 while losing his match 5.5-3.5. The Wildcats did get wins from their three, four and five players on the day, with Dymant shooting a 43 to win her match 5.5-3.5, while Packer won by the same score when he shot a 41 and Vinal rolled to a 7-2 win while shooting a 44.
The next day at Oakley, Mitchell bounced back by shooting a 42 to earn a 6-3 victory at number one over the same player who had beaten him the day before. For the second day in a row, Vinal won by a 7-2 score from the number five slot.
It was not enough however, and the Wildcats dropped both matches to get their season off to a tough start. While there were some strong performances, Lynch felt his team had missed a couple of opportunities to pick up wins.
“I thought we could have fared better against Watertown,” Lynch said. “The past few years we have been pretty evenly matched. I thought we had improved from last season, but it was not meant to be.”
While there have been some good performances at the top of the lineup, Lynch knows they will need a more consistent effort throughout their lineup if they are going to start picking up some wins.
“We need some help on the back end of our lineup,” Lynch said. “Somebody has to step up. Until that changes, it could be tough for us to get wins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.