Over the last few months, the Town Crier started a “legendary coaches” series, and this week we feature WHS Hall of Fame Coach Paul Lyman. Back in 1999, he was named the Town Crier's Coach of the Decade. Below is a portion of that story with may edits, changes and additions to it.
As a junior at Austin Prep High School, Paul Lyman played shortstop for a coach named Dick Scanlon. Scanlon left after that season to take the same position at Wakefield High, and a guy named Jim Gillis then became Lyman's coach during his senior year at AP. A year later, Gillis gave Lyman his first coaching job, as the JV Baseball coach taking over for a local named Peter Emery. That was in 1972.
Now 27 years later, Lyman has won about 150 games as the head coach of the Wilmington High School girls' softball team, since being hired by Gillis, the WHS Athletic Director since the late 1970s, who hired both Scanlon as the baseball coach and then Lyman, who replaced Tom Mirisola before the 1989 season.
In his fifth and sixth seasons as the WHS Softball coach, Lyman led the program to back-to-back Division 2 state championship titles, both times beat Mount Greylock Regional, by scores of 6-3 and 5-4.
He served 13 years as the head coach, before leaving after the 2001 season to take the same position at Bishop Fenwick. While with the 'Cats, he finished with a 191-79 overall record, which included the two state titles, two Division 2 North Sectional and Eastern Mass titles, two Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 league titles, five Cape Ann League titles and qualifying for the state tournament nine of his 13 years.
He was named the Town Crier's Coach of the Year twice, as well as the Coach of the 1990’s decade. He was named the MVC and Lowell Sun's Coach of the Year twice as well as the Boston Globe's Coach of the Year.
He coached two players, who went on to become All-Americans in college with Judy O'Connell at Merrimack and Leanne Harris at Salem State. He coached two players who were nominated as All-American High School players, O'Connell and Catherine Townsend. He coached five All-Scholastic players and three League MVP's.
“I learned the game from playing in the men's fastpitch leagues,” he said. “I was involved through my (four) daughters through little league. I was an assistant coach for Eddie Gillis at Shawsheen Tech and when Tom Mirisola left, I became interested.”
From the moment he was hired, Wilmington landed one of the better coaches in the state, and certainly with his longtime pal Ed “Buddy” Henry over at Bishop Fenwick, also among the elite. What makes Lyman such a great coach is being able to evaluate talent, take that talent and develop it, getting everything he can out of that player and no matter what type of team he has. He has the ability to win the one-run games by manufacturing key runs, he teaches kids how to switch hit, slap, bunt and just teaches them the game, and how to become better players.
Lyman has the knack of creating trick plays which has helped him win his share of games. His work ethic, integrity and passion for the game and for the kids can never be underestimated. His personality and ability to teach, the way he does with jokes, laughter and a calm manner is truly amazing.
There's not too many instructors who are better with their X's and O's than Lyman. But what makes his so good and so enjoyable to watch is he truly loves to coach. He also coaches his way – he doesn't care who is at bat, a speedy slap hitter or his home run hitter, if he needs a bunt, you are bunting. He's very demanding and his players respond to his style of coaching.
“He covers all of the bases,” said Henry. “You'll never see any of his teams come unprepared to a game. He doesn't worry as much about opposing teams as he does about crossing his own I's and T's. He's always ready to go.
“He's a fundamentalist. He goes over the basics and is always sound on defense. He coaches to the ability of his players. When he had Judy O'Connell and several of those other bashers, he would let them drive the ball, but when he didn't have those power hitters, he would use the short game and manufacture runs. He would always take a team at the beginning of the year and make it better at the end. They never peaked early.
“I've seen him run camps and he is always the favorite (instructor). He has that way about him. He has fun with the game which is a big, big part of why he is such a great coach. He looks at a team's talent and makes the best out of the team's abilities. He has fun doing it. When they had those back-to-back state championship seasons, they were in many pressure cookers, but you'd never know it with the players, and that was because Paul made it fun for them.”
When it comes to his coaching, Lyman has had the most success in softball, but as a longtime assistant football coach, he was part of five teams that played in a Super Bowl. In 1978, he was an assistant at Shawsheen when that team lost to Concord-Carlisle. He then left to become the defensive co-ordinator at Bishop Fenwick and in the last four years, those teams have all gone to the Super Bowl, including several weeks ago when the Crusaders beat Norwell, 28-26, to capture the Division 4 title. Last year, Fenwick lost to Dighton-Rehobeth.
Winning is no secret to Lyman and his daughters. All four played for Henry at Fenwick. Kerri, the oldest, brought home four Division 1 state titles, and then as a freshman at Merrimack College, she was a back-up pitcher on a team that won the first NCAA Division 2 National Championship title, along with O'Connell. Kristi, a year younger than Kerri, was a phenomenal catcher, who was also part of four straight state championship titles and went on to play at Providence College. Shannon and Devin followed and both also played at Fenwick, both also part of a state championship team.
Throughout his 27 years of coaching, Lyman has also seen some down times. After the Wildcats won those two state championship titles, the team went 9-11 in 1995 and missed the state tournament, despite having almost the entire team back with the exception of pitcher Adrienne Fay.
“We ran into disciplinary problems and I had to sit out some kids for a period of time,” he said. “To this day, I still think that if we went to the state tournament, we would have won (the state title), but it didn't happen. I learned a lot from that season and I feel bad for what happened. I don't think I was necessarily wrong with what I did, but I don't think I was one hundred percent eight either.”
In 1996, the 'Cats rebounded and enjoyed a deep state tournament run, losing to Dracut in the Division 2 North Sectional Finals. Since then, in the last three years, Wilmington has been eliminated in the first round of the tournament by Winchester, Newburyport and Tewksbury.
“Back (during the Merrimack Valley Conference days), we had more one run games,” he said. “So every batter was bunting and trying anything to score (a run). Now in the (Cape Ann League), you don't see too many one-run games, so you don't bunt as often. You let your girls swing away more. Our philosophy has changed a little bit, but when the tournament comes, the players know that the short game is in.”
While the decade was highlighted by many state tournament teams, ultimately the two state title wins were epic and historical. In 1993, the 'Cats were coming off a 7-13 season, and Lyman elected to carry a roster of 18 players, including transfer Adrienne Fay. He had a ton of older players, who had some solid amount of varsity playing time during their earlier years, but at the same time, he had a large core of very talented underclassmen knocking at the door.
“That was my biggest concern of how the older kids were going to react,” he said. “Kerri (Bowlby) and Nicole (Ouellette) did such a great job of getting those seniors to understand (the situation).”
Bowlby didn't play much, but was as important as everyone else who did play.
“In my opinion, that's what makes Kerri one of the most amazing captains I have ever had,” he said.
In the first championship season, the 'Cats defeated Gr. Lawrence (13-1), Danvers (7-0), Amesbury (5-2), Matignon (3-0), Case (1-0) and Mount Greylock (6-3). In those six games, Fay, who ended up finishing 41-3 over her two seasons as the star pitcher, gave up just two earned runs in 34 innings, including throwing shut outs against three opponents, who Lyman felt could have easily taken the title.
“When I scouted Case, I thought they were the best team in the state — better than Bishop Fenwick and better than Taunton. They had this outstanding pitcher and when I saw them play, I said to myself that there was no way we were going to win. Somehow, we scored a run in the first inning and hung on from there. Once we won that game, I knew we had a chance to win it all.”
That's what they did the following game, beating Mount Greylock, despite a late scare. Up 6-1, Lyman made some line-up changes, putting in a handful of those veteran players, who didn't see the field that much during the season. Mount Greylock started to make a valiant comeback, before Ouellette made a sensational grab in the bottom of the fifth inning, on a ball tailing to the left hand corner, which was so pivotal to the victory.
“The chemistry on that team is the reason why we won,” he said. “There were better teams than us in terms of talent, but the chemistry was so good.”
After that first title, expectations of repeating in 1994 were in full gear. Wilmington started off 11-0 before losing to Lowell, a team that near the bottom of the standings. That loss was the best thing to happen to the team, as the 'Cats finished the season with a 24-2 overall record, including state tournament wins over Lincoln-Sudbury (7-2), Amesbury (11-2), Stoneham (3-0), Carver (5-0) and Mount Greylock again, 5-4.
Ahead by the one run in the bottom of the seventh inning and Mount Greylock rallying with a runner at third and one out, a fly ball was lifted to center field. Leanne Harris made the catch before unleashing a perfect throw to the plate to freshman catcher Lisa Southmayd, who couldn't have blocked the plate any better than she did, applying the tag, which ended the game, and allowed the entire team to tackle the catcher at home plate in celebration of winning the greatest game in program history, all while in the 105 degree heat.
“It was the greatest ending I have ever seen,” said Lyman. “But there were a lot of important plays in that game. Nancy Pote made an awesome over the shoulder grab in foul ground (behind first base) and turned that into a double play when she then threw out a runner tagging up from second.
“What those kids did at such a young age is truly amazing.”
In 2018, Lyman retired from coaching. He spent 17 years at Bishop Fenwick, winning another 160 games, making it over 350 in his career. The 2004 team advanced to the Division 1 state semi-finals. Besides softball, he stopped coaching football after 27 years at the school as well.
"In addition to being one of the best coaches in the state, Paul is a person of outstanding character. He has created many strong relationships with parents, administrators, other coaches and most importantly his players. He always put his players first and his loyalty to Bishop Fenwick has been unmatched. The Fenwick community appreciates Coach Lyman's loyalty, professionalism, and dedication and we wish him well in his retirement,” said AD Dave Woods.
