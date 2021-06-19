BURLINGTON – Throughout the entire day, Wilmington was right there with the large school teams Reading and Lexington, as well as Burlington, who has ruled the Middlesex League Freedom Division and the Division 3 state meets over the last decade-plus.
The Wildcats were able to hang around, hang around these teams because it kept pecking away with clutch performances and a list of personal bests that would stretch a mile long.
In the end, those bigger schools edged out the 'Cats but frankly not by much. Reading came away with 118 points to win the 11-team (Watertown didn't compete) Middlesex League Boys Outdoor Track-and-Field championship meet, followed by Lexington (111.50), Burlington (107) and Wilmington (103). Wakefield, Woburn, Belmont, Winchester, Arlington, Melrose and Stoneham finished fifth through eleventh.
“It was just crazy between the kids, the times and there were so many personal bests. The quality of the athletes from this meet, especially coming from Lexington, Reading and Woburn and those schools, are just really good,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “We almost beat Lexington. It came down to the final events and we thought we had a chance.”
In terms of scoring (first through sixth), Wilmington had a first place, five 2nd places, six 3rd places, a fifth and four 6th places to account for the scoring.
“We were in second or third throughout the whole meet, so we were just looking for a couple of edges,” said Kinney. “We can go back and look at a couple of events and there were some two point swings and we would have beat Burlington. There were a couple of things that we could have improved on, but there were so many unexpected performances, so we are just absolutely thrilled with how the overall team did.”
Junior Jeandre Abel was the lone champion as he took the 100-meters with a time of 11.43 seconds. That now ranks him fifth all-time in program history (in meters).
Abel was also a part of the second place 4x100 relay team, along with Isaac Avila, Willie Stuart and Nehemiah Camara, who had a combined time of 45.12 seconds and that is now sixth all-time in program history.
“They were second and I think it was two tenths of a second off than Lexington,” said Kinney. “If Jeandre had ten more yards, he would have passed their kid and he almost did at the end. Their time should be ranked either second or third in the divisional meet.”
Abel closed out his day with a tenth place in the high jump, clearing 5-6. Stuart grabbed his share of points also taking second in the triple jump (41-08.75) and sixth in the 200 (24.05). His mark in the triple jump now ranks him sixth all-time in program history.
Avila also placed second in the javelin (142-00) and third in the long jump (20-04.50), while Camara was sixth in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.30 seconds.
Wilmington got a huge boost from junior John Ware. In his final event, the 4x400 relay, he had a solid split of 56 seconds, joining Evan Shackelford (55.9), Noah Carriere (57) and Aidan McGrath (53) to take sixth with a combined time of 3:42.35. That came after Ware took third in both the 400-meter hurdles (1:01.61) and javelin (137-00), certainly a busy and challenging afternoon.
“He was going to play baseball this year. He played baseball throughout high school so we really tried to encourage him to do track,” explained the coach. “He just has a lot of raw talent there. He's just a super-tough kid, who will do anything you ask. He will run through a wall for you and he just has such an awesome attitude. He keeps improving in the 400-meter hurdles and that was a super tough race. In the javelin, he also keeps getting better and better. He's tall, he's like 6-feet-4 inches. He just keeps getting faster and he's only a junior. He should do well at the state meet.”
As expected, senior Sam Juergens came through with his performances, taking third in the triple jump (41-07.50), sixth in the high jump (5-8) and he was also tenth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.41).
“Sam had a huge personal record in the triple jump with his 41-foot jump and so did Willie (Stuart), so we got 14 points out of the triple jump and we also got 14 points from the javelin,” said Kinney.
After those performances, Wilmington got outstanding ones from a core group of guys, who are the veterans of the team with McGrath, Sean Riley, Pat O'Mahony, Owen Surette and Sean Lydon. McGrath was part of that relay team, but also picked up a fourth in the 400 at 52.81.
Like McGrath, the foursome of O'Mahony, Surette, Riley and Lydon combined to finish the 4x800 relay race in second place with a combined time of 8:30.61.
“That event was tough because each of them had already run their individual event. They probably could have run a little faster, but they were just holding on to their place,” said Kinney.
Those four guys combined for two other place finishes, competing in five other events. Surette was third in the mile (4:32.75) and eighth in the javelin (126-11).
“Owen ran the second best outdoor mile in program history. Chris Murray has the top mark of 4:27.5 (back in 2005). Owen ran a 4:32 and looking at the entries going to the divisional meet, he should be ranked number one, or near the top once all of the entries are in. His best time before this was 4:45, and for him all he needed was some competition. He was in a pack of a bunch of Lexington kids, there was like five Lexington kids all under 4:35, but Owen just had just share determination at the end and he's just a super tough kid. He ended up taking third but was just a hair behind for second place,” said Kinney.
Riley placed third in the 800 with a time of 1:57.95, which puts him near the top of all-time as well.
“Riley ran the third best time in school history in the 800 meters and he could possibly pass Greg Young's school record Of 1:55.5),” said Kinney. “Sean ran 1:57 and in my twenty years here, I have only seen two kids, besides Sean, break two minutes and that was Mike Condel (at 12:57.58 in 2008) and Steve Halas (at 1:59.73 in 2013). Greg’s time was 1:55 and he did that in meters when he went to the Nationals.”
Lydon was also 10th in the mile at 4:43.62 as was O'Mahony but in the 800 with a time of 2:05.18.
The last place finisher was Colton Sullivan, who was second in the pole vault, clearing 9-0. He was also 19th in the 100 at 12.68 seconds.
“Pole vault only had five competitors so basically had to clear and you would place,” said Kinney. “Colton's personal best is 9-6, so the state meet will be more challenging. He's putting in a lot of work in the Patriot Pole Vault Club. He's sort of been the leader for us in that event, and he's been leading a group of younger kids and now they are clearing better heights.”
Two other athletes competed in two events each with Nate Rebinskas taking 11th in the long jump (18-02.25) and 16th in the 200 (25.70) and Chris Wong, who was 13th in the 400-meter hurdles (1:05.13) and then was 17th in the 400 (1:01.34).
Owen Mitchell and Alex Paquet finished 17th and 18th in the two-mile with times of 11:46.16 and 11:47.80. Then in the throwing events, Tyler Sheehan (94-08) and Bradon Huddleston (92-00) finished 13th and 14th and John Spencer (32-00) and Lucas Gorham (31-02) were 18th and 19th in the shot put.
Overall, just a tremendous day from entire team.
“I've never seen us score that many points. In the twenty years that I have been here, we won the (Class C Divisional Meet) back in 2008 and I think this team is arguably better. If everyone rises to the occasion at the state meet, I think we can win. It's going to be Burlington and Tewksbury, but really the object for us is to beat Burlington,” said Kinney.
Due to COVID-19, the divisional meet is now just Division 2 North as opposed to Division 3 Eastern Mass. The meet will start on Friday afternoon at Weston High School with the pentathlon starting at 1, followed by the pole vault and javelin, and then distance events in the early evening. The meet will conclude on Sunday.
TEAM DECATHLON
With the regular season having come to an end, the Wilmington High Boys Track team held a unique and fun event at Wilmington High on Monday and Tuesday for members of the boys team that did not qualify for the state meet.
Thirteen members of the Wildcats squad competed, with one of their youngest members, freshman Ben Marvin winning the overall event with 3291 points. Marvin was followed by Charlie Rosa with 3276, points, Aidan Burke at 3264, Cooper Loisel at 2991 and Owen Mitchell at 2990 to round out the top five.
Other competitors included Jon Magliozzi (2951), Alex Paquet (2384), Nick Atwater (2349), Hunter Sands (2326), Roman Moretti (2098), Liam Lydon (1540), Aryan Patil (1519) and Brayden Gorksi (912).
Winners of each individual event included Jon Magliozzi in the 100 meters (12.6) and the long jump (17’01.5), Liam Lydon in the shot put (28’02.5”) and the discus (76’05”), Ben Marvin in the high jump (5’00”) and the triple jump (35’07.5”), Owen Mitchell in the 400 meters (62.2) and the 1500 meters (5:05.6), Charlie Rosa in the 110 hurdles (20.6) and Cooper Loisel in the javelin.
