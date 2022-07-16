COLUMBUS, OHIO/WILMINGTON – Heading into this past weekend's National Hockey League's draft, Wilmington resident James Fisher, who just completed his junior year at Belmont Hill, was ranked 99th overall, so he thought, or he hoped that he would land somewhere in the fourth or fifth round.
His name wasn't called in the fourth or fifth round, and what had hoped to be a fun and memorable day was turning into a long, drawn-out frustrating afternoon/weekend.
His name wasn't called in the sixth round either, and at that time, he didn't know if he made the right choice of driving six hours with his family to be present during the nationally televised draft held in Montreal. Suddenly the sweaty palms and forehead turned to tears, happy ones. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound center/winger finally heard his named called, as the Northeastern University commit was selected 203rd overall, in the seventh round by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
“I was sitting there and picks were going by. It got to the point in the fourth round when people who were ranked near my projection rank were getting called so I was kind of expecting my name to be called around there,” he said. “The picks kept going so I kind of rolled with the punches. I was definitely sweating a little bit in my seat. It was a little stressful, but I ended getting drafted in the seventh round. It got a little scary there but I went early in that seventh round, so I couldn't be happier.”
Fisher becomes the second person in Wilmington history to be drafted, joining Jim Newhouse, who in 1984, was drafted in the 12th round by the hometown Boston Bruins. After a terrific career at Matignon, including winning a state championship, Newhouse played several seasons at UMass-Lowell but never made it to the NHL.
There's been other Wilmington residents, including Chet Ferreira and more recently Joe Pendenza and Zach Malatesta who have played professionally, reaching different levels of minor league hockey, but were all signed as free agents and were never drafted.
For Fisher, despite going later than he expected, he was confident that eventually his name would be called.
“Before the draft I had interviews with about 15 teams, so I kind of got an idea of who was interested, but who really knows? I drove up (to Montreal) not knowing what was going to happen. I just went along for the ride and I thought it would be a good experience. I made the decision to drive up there,” he said. “The first night, that first round was a very long night. It was crazy with all of the drama of the first overall pick so that was fun sitting through that. Day two was definitely a stressful day for me. Not knowing where I was going to slot in there, eventually I was able to hear my named get called and that was definitely awesome, especially to share that moment with my family. That was just amazing.”
Once his name was called, he shared that moment with his parents Tim and Ginger, and younger sister Jillian, a standout hockey player herself at Governors Academy.
“It was a huge sense of relief. It seemed like my heart was beating out of my chest. I heard 'from the Belmont Hill School' and I knew it was me,” he said. “I stood up and was able to hug my family (members), all of the Northeastern coaches were right there, my agent Matt Keator was there, my longtime best friend Michael Fisher ran down the stairs to give me a big hug and he was previously picked by the San Jose Sharks so it was really cool to share that moment with him. All of it was just really awesome for me.”
James and Michael Fisher are not related, but played together during their youth days, were both drafted and will also spend the next year playing together for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL. James has elected not to return to Belmont Hill and will play for the Phantoms who will own his USHL rights. The Blue Jackets will own Fisher's rights over the next four years, which will end after his junior year at Northeastern. James committed to NU last August.
“Growing up, I always watched the Beanpot. I loved going to those games. The atmosphere was always crazy – and everyone goes to the Beanpot. That narrowed it down to (those) four (colleges, with Boston College, Boston University and Harvard as the other three),” explained Fisher. “Going on my visit with Northeastern, I just fell in love with the school, I wanted to be in the city, but also have that campus feel and (the school) checked all of those boxes. The coaching staff over there with (head coach) Jerry Keefe (from Billerica) and (assistant coach) Mike Levine have been awesome. They just had made me feel right at home.
“Obviously the team success (had something to do with my decision). That was awesome to watch. They won three straight Beanpots and sadly they didn't win a fourth, so that was fun to watch. A lot of Massachusetts guys actually play on that team so I just thought it was a good fit for me.”
Hockey though, didn't seem like a good fit for James when he first put skates on.
“When I was really young, maybe two or three years old, my dad gave me like plastic golf clubs and I would hit it around like a hockey stick,” said James. “He then thought maybe my parents should give me a hockey stick and see what happens. He gave me a hockey stick, so I played around with it in my house and he ended up throwing me into the 'Learn to Skate' program. Initially I absolutely hated it. I hated skating. I would cry to get off the ice but my dad would never let me get off so for him, I am very thankful for not allowing me to whine my way off the ice.”
James was enrolled into Wilmington Youth Hockey for one year, and then when he was six years old, he moved onto to the Shamrocks. From there, he made stops with the Boston Jr. Rangers, the Minuteman Flames, the Middlesex Islanders and the Jr. Bruins, before reaching high school playing at Belmont Hill and as part of the East Coast Wizards.
“Those programs helped me a ton. Getting into better hockey when I was like nine years old that definitely helped me. I met some of my best friends, and a bunch of them also got drafted this weekend, so that was really cool,” he said.
After going through those different programs, he landed at Belmont Hill where he has played in 56 games and has 21 goals and 21 assists, all in just two years after his sophomore season was cancelled.
“Belmont Hill has been amazing. I think initially when I got there as a younger guy, my confidence was something that I definitely struggled with all the way until early in my freshman year of high school,” he said. “Then playing on a line with Ryan McGuire (currently playing at Colgate), who is Pierre's son and was a Division 1 commit at the time and just looking up to guys like that, seeing how they played and I just tried to emulate that confidence. Then not having a sophomore year (due to COVID) and going right into this past season as a junior (was tough) so I just really had to work on that confidence.”
That confidence, as well as his size and talent on the ice helped him get selected by the Blue Jackets. Fisher though, didn't have much time to celebrate. He woke up Sunday morning at 5:30, and drove back to Boston with his family, only to grab his hockey gear and head to the airport. He took a flight to Columbus, Ohio where he took part in the Blue Jackets' three-day Development Camp held Monday through Wednesday.
“Yeah, it's been a pretty crazy few days,” he said Sunday night while in his hotel room.
The crazy few days – as well as a lifetime of hockey, which all originated here in Wilmington – is certainly all worth it.
“Growing up in Wilmington and going to the schools there up until seventh grade, I've met some of my best friends there. That definitely helped shape me into the man I am today,” said Fisher. “I think it's cool, no matter if I'm the first, second or third guy (from town to get drafted). It's just awesome. Wilmington is such an awesome sports town. I think they breed really good athletes.”
