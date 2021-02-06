Coming off its first win of the season back on January 23rd against Melrose, the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team was hoping to continue those winning ways. In both of their games this past week, the 'Cats put together terrific first halves (22:30 minute periods this season) but then did the opposite in the second half of each game, which resulted in a 3-3 tie with Melrose on Wednesday and a 5-2 loss to Wakefield on Saturday. The ‘Cats tied Wakefield earlier this season.
In the game against Melrose, the 'Cats were up 3-1 at the break including holding an 18-7 shot advantage. In the second half, Melrose scored two goals to tie it and held a 13-11 shot advantage.
In the Wakefield game, the 'Cats led 2-1 at the break and outshot the Warriors 15-12, and then gave up four goals (two in the final minute including an empty-netter) in the second half and were outshot 18-5.
Head coach Steve Scanlon was asked about the difference of play between the first and second halves of not only these two games, but it's happened in several earlier contests as well. He said that there's different reasons for it, some of it obviously with the COVID-19 protocols, but added that inconsistencies at practice is a big culprit.
“Some of it is definitely lack of conditioning. I have some guys and it's more than one of them, who are not working hard in practice and it carries over to the games,” said Scanlon. “When you spend that much time (in games) in your own defensive end, there's going to be mistakes made and teams will take advantage of those opportunities. You set the deck for (opposing teams) because we don't want to play defense and we don't want to put in the work at practice.”
The lack of conditioning has been a problem in high school hockey this season with the limited practices and the athletes having to wear masks. Certainly those are two factors for every team, including Wilmington, but it's not the cause for all of the team's inconsistencies thus far. The 'Cats are currently 1-3-2 on the season with four to go.
“Yeah (I am disappointed) as I think we could be better. We are searching for the complete game. We haven't been able to do that,” answered Scanlon. “I think some of the kids are taking it serious and some are not. I think the sporadic practice thing is not good.
“Overall the conditioning, going days without practice and then you skate once before a game, that's tough to do. (The COVID-19 protocols) is a reason and that's why we stressed before the season that we need to work really hard in practice. When you don't do that, it impacts the overall program.”
After beating Melrose 3-1 in a game filled with penalties in the first go-around, the teams met again last Wednesday. The 'Cats took a 3-0 lead in the first half as Chris Bernazani scored the first one from Derek Gallucci. That was followed by a pair of goals from Robert Courtney, with CJ Petrie assisting the first and sophomore (not freshman which was incorrectly reported last week) Mike Daniels assisting the second.
“We had a real good first 22:30 and we had a 3-1 lead at the half,” said Scanlon. We gave up a late powerplay goal in that frame and it ended up coming back hurting us. In the second frame, we didn't play well at all. We looked like we ran out of gas, we stopped skating and they came back and tied the game. We settled for the 3-3 tie and it was a tale of two halves.
“We dominated the first half and they dominated the second half. We just stopped skating so it was pretty frustrating. It was a classic case of taking the foot off the accelerator.”
Senior goalie Sam Cedrone made 17 saves in the net.
Three days later, the 'Cats were back with a make-up game with Wakefield played at the Everett Arena.
“It was almost a carbon copy of Wednesday's game. We had a really good first half and played like gangbusters,” said Scanlon. “We outskated them the entire time and went ahead 2-1 at the break. We outshot them 15-12 but we had the edge in play and were skating well.
“In the second frame, we were outshot 18-5 and we gave up four goals. They scored one empty-netter and after I put (goalie Alex Fitzler) back in, one of their kids went in alone and scored in the final seconds, so it was closer than it seems. They ended up with a 30-20 advantage in shots.
“Wakefield is just a good, hard working team. They skate three lines the whole night and we can match them no problem, but we stopped playing against them in the second frame.”
Andrew Gallucci scored his first varsity goal on an assist from his twin brother Derek and then senior Matt Pendenza scored a nice goal on a rush before putting a wrist shot to the low corner. Petrie earned the assist. Fitzler made 28 saves in the net.
“He did fine and made a lot of good saves. The goaltending has been good this season,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington now has four games to try to end the season with a .500 record or better. It starts with a home-and-home series with Watertown on Saturday at Ristuccia and then followed by a road trip next Monday.
Then the season wraps up with two games with Stoneham, home on the 13th and away on the 15th.
“I think they are both teams that we can beat, but we have to start playing a complete game. If not, we're not going to get the wins,” said Scanlon. “It's tough too because we don't practice Monday, we'll get snowed out on Tuesday, and then we'll skate twice before we get to play on Saturday.
“When you skate everyday there's cumulative conditioning, so the kids don’t get beat down with it everyday. Just the drills and everything keep them in good shape (but with this set-up) it's hard to recuperate. That's the importance of working hard at practice. We talked about it at the beginning of the year that with the cut down of practices, the skating is not a punishment. It's a necessary thing if you want to play the game at this level. Some people grasp that and some people don't.”
LOCAL HEROES EVENT
The annual 'Local Heroes Game' a contest between the Wilmington High School and Watertown High School teams will be held on Saturday, February 6 at 13:30 pm at the Ristuccia Arena.
'The Local Heroes Game' helps support our troops in the military. All proceeds from monetary donations and wish list items collected will be donated directly to the Wilmington Chapter of Local Heroes.
The collection will take place outside of the rink, 30 minutes before the start of the game, through the end of the game. No spectators are allowed in the arena.
Below is a list of items that our troops are requesting: Toothbrush; Mouthwash; Ear Swabs; Lip Balm; Shaving Cream; Mach 3 Razors; Nail Clippers; Hairbrush/Combs; Shampoo/Conditioner; Feminine Products; Tissues/Toilet; Paper; Baby Wipes; Hand Sanitizer; Foot Powder; Hand/Foot Warmers; Sunscreen; Band-Aids; Postage Money; Stationery; Flashlights; Batteries; Phone Cards for International Use; Footballs; Movies/DVDs; Crossword Puzzles; Playing Cards; Magazines/Books; Windshield Cleaner – Wipes; Home-Town Clothing; T-shirts/Long Johns Socks/Hats/Gloves; Powdered Drink Mix; Coffee/Tea/Hot Cocoa; Sugar Packets/Creamer; Instant Oatmeal; Package Tuna; Cup-a-Soup; Beef Jerky; Peanut Butter/Jelly (no glass); Oatmeal/Granola Bars; Sunflower Seeds; Chex Mix/Pretzels; Raisins; Rice Krispy Treats; Gum/Candy/Twizzlers
We’re also accepting Monetary Donations:
* Note: “Local Heroes”
Venmo: @WHSFaceoffClub21
PayPal: paypal.me/whsfaceoffclub
Checks: Payable to: WHS Face Off Club include Local Heroes in memo;
Cash – accepted on event day.
