WILMINGTON — To those who knew and loved Jack Moran, the Wilmington native was a truly special man. He was the life of the party, the one you count always count on when you needed a favor, or just needed a friend. He was the type of person who made everyone around him feel great.
And that way of life continued for Jack, even after he was diagnosed with glioblastoma on January 9, 2017. Moran, a former football star at Wilmington High, and a 1976 graduate of WHS, was of course devastated to hear the news of his diagnosis, as was the rest of his family. But Jack, instead of feeling sorry for himself, or withdrawing from those he cared about, instead lived his life to his fullest after his diagnosis, continuing to put family and friends first, and making the most of the time he had left.
According to doctors, that time was supposed to be about six months after his diagnosis. But that was simply not enough time for Jack to do all the things he wanted to still do with and for those he loved. Instead, Moran fought for nearly three years, before finally succumbing to the disease on December 4, 2019 at the age of 61. That kind of fight was typical of Jack, and came as no surprise to those who knew him best.
And that memory of Jack is at least part of the reason why, for the second year in a row, the Annual Jack Moran Memorial Golf Tournament has sold out, and why on Monday, August 22, 144 golfers will descend upon the Four Oaks Country Club in Dracut to honor Jack’s memory with a 1:00 pm shot gun start to be followed by a dinner at 6:00 pm. All proceeds from the tournament and the dinner, as well as raffles, will go directly to the Jack Moran Charitable Foundation, which last year was able to donate $10,000 in Jack’s name to Mass General Hospital, supporting research to find a cure and improve the lives of people living with glioblastoma. This year, Jack’s family hopes to surpass that number.
Marlene Moran, Jack’s wife of 34 years, who runs the Jack Moran Charitable Foundation, along with her and Jack’s son and daughter, Dean Moran and Jaclyn McGowan, has been proud of the way the tournament has been able to raise funds for such a worthy cause.
“Jack was a huge golfer. He was a great athlete in football, but golf was his passion. So, after he passed, my son and others thought that a golf tournament would be a great way to honor him, and that it would also do a lot of good for a lot of people,” Marlene said. “We had wanted to start it back in 2020, but because of COVID we had to wait until last year. We donated $10,000 to Mass General. And it can only be used or research to help those with brain cancer.
“One of Jack’s doctors. Dr. Deborah Forst, will be at the tournament, and she is going to come and talk and let people know the money is going and how important this research is.”
The Moran family of course has become all too familiar with importance of this research, not only through Jack, but also through others they have come to know who have been affected by glioblastoma.
“When Jack was diagnosed, we were told that what he had was a very rare brain tumor, but since he has passed, we have known five other people who have it, including one of my son’s friends who is battling it now,” Marlene said.
The research that will be possible due to the donations is incredibly important. But perhaps the biggest reason that so many people came out for last year’s tournament, and will be coming out again this year, is the impact that Jack had on so many lives, as well as the way Jack spent his final days. Those last three years, were spent with Jack fighting with all he had, living his life as he always did. Those years were filled with vacations, parties, holidays, family dinners, golf days, hikes, Bud Lights and Townie Toon weekends. Marlene and those who loved Jack only wish they could have had more time, but this tournament allows them to honor Jack’s memory.
“For me, it is really heartwarming,” Marlene said. “The people who come out all knew and loved Jack. Jack was a great guy. He was always happy, and loved to have a good time. They all still miss him so much, so to see so many people come out in his honor is wonderful. We can’t bring him back, but to honor him like this is very special.”
The tournament will be followed by a dinner at Four Oaks Country Club, which is also sold out, with over 200 people expected to attend. While the tournament and dinner may be sold out, the Jack Moran Charitable Foundation’s work is not done, as they are still looking to raise money throughout the year to fight glioblastoma, as there is still much work to be done to fight this deadly disease. If you would like to donate directly to this very worthy cause, please visit https://because.massgeneral.org/campaign/jack-moran-2nd-annual-tournament/c410793.
