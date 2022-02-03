SAUGUS – After hitting a bit of a rough patch and dropping consecutive games to Middlesex League opponents the week before, the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team was looking to get back on track this past week against a pair of non-league opponents.
With a pair of wins in the past week, the Wildcats certainly seem to have done just that. After an impressive win over local rival Shawsheen Tech last Tuesday in Billerica, the Wildcats had to travel a little further last Friday night, hitting the road to travel to Saugus, where they took on another non-league school, Pioneer Charter.
It was well worth the trip for the Wildcats, as they rolled to a 71-49 victory over Pioneer, their second victory of the season over the Pirates, as they improved to 7-4 on the season (1-4 Middlesex League).
Wilmington was led by an outstanding effort by senior Tommy Mallinson, who scored a game high 35 points, on the strength of nine three-pointers in the game. As part of his huge night, Mallinson also became the Wildcats all-time leader in career three pointers, breaking the record of 2012 WHS graduate Timmy McCarthy, who knocked down 135 treys in his fine career.
Mallinson entered the game with 132 career three-pointers of his own, needing three to tie and four to break the record. As it turned out he had five at the half on his way nine in the game, increasing his career total to 141.
Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram knows how good his superstar guard is, but even he couldn’t help but be amazed by his performance in this one.
“It’s ridiculous, and I think this is like the third time he has done it,” Ingram said, in awe of his performance. “So, whatever more than ridiculous is, that’s what it is. He just had an incredible night and he has the ability to do that when he gets rolling.”
Senior Will Doucette chipped in with nine points, while fellow senior Gavin Erickson had seven and freshman Aydan Balter had six for the Wildcat, who led 45-21 at halftime. Pioneer certainly won’t be the best team that the Wildcats will face this season, but nonetheless Ingram was very happy with his team’s effort in this one.
“It was good to get a win. It was kind of a strange place to go to,” Ingram said. “It was a smaller, more intimate environment than we are used to, but it was good for us to go into a place we were not comfortable with and having to focus on the job and execute, so we are able to take that out of it. We played well.”
With a 7-4 record as they head into the second half of the season, many stiff challenges still lie ahead for the Wildcats who will ramp up their Middlesex League schedule over last half of the season. Ingram knows it will not be easy, but he is confident that his team will be able to do enough to earn a spot in the MIAA Tournament.
“Being 7-4 right now, and looking ahead, we feel pretty good about where we are,” Ingram said. “You want to be playing your best in February, and we have a lot of games in February to do that. We had a light January, where we were able to figure out some things and emphasize the things we needed to work on. I feel like we are ready to take off. I don’t feel like we played our best yet.”
The second half of the season begins on Friday night when the Wildcats travel to Wakefield for a 7:00 pm tipoff against their Middlesex League rivals. Wakefield came out on top 55-46 the last time the two teams squared off in Wilmington on December 14.
“That was a dogfight of a game the last time we faced them,” Ingram said. “It was a one point game in the fourth quarter before they kind of pulled away, but we feel like we can play better. We are looking forward to every single game and playing to our potential in every game the rest of the way.”
