Here’s a look back at some of the highlights of each of the ten Wilmington games.
Woburn 27,
Wilmington 19
Wilmington opened the season on the road against a bigger, more physical Tanners' squad. The 'Cats struggled in the first half, only to make a strong comeback bid in the second half. Gavin Erickson and Marcello Misuraca rushed in scores, while John Germano had a big punt return for a touchdown.
Wilmington 29,
Gr. Lowell 7
Wilmington got in the win column with a convincing non-league win. John Germano converted on his second punt return TD, while Misuraca had a big day with 93 rushing yards and two scores.
Billerica 36,
Wilmington 21
The 'Cats jumped out to a 14-7 halftime lead against a team that just lost in the D2 state semi-finals this past weekend, but the Indians dominated in the second half to come away with the win.
Pedro Germano had a big 71-yard TD run for the first score and later on he connected on a 42-yard TD strike to Erickson.
Wilmington 31,
Melrose 22
The 'Cats finally beat Melrose for what seemed like eternity. The 'Cats jumped out to a 17-7 halftime lead behind scores from Pedro Germano and Erickson, before John Germano booted his first of two field goals on the season. Erickson and Michael Lawler added second half touchdowns.
Wilmington 35,
Watertown 14
Erickson dominated early with TD receptions of 85 and 46 yards as the 'Cats clicked on all cylinders against a much improved Watertown team. Misuraca, Pedro Germano and Lawler scored the other touchdowns.
Wilmington chalked up 318 total yards of offense and held Watertown to just 151.
Wilmington 20,
Burlington 0
For the second straight game against the Red Devils, the 'Cats put up a doughnut. Burlington couldn't get anything going on the 'Cats defense, with 149 total yards of offense, including 27 on three pass completions.
The Germano Brothers led the offense. Pedro rushed in the first score before completing two of his six passes to twin brother John for TD catches of 11 and 31 yards.
Stoneham 48,
Wilmington 13
A game to forget. The 'Cats were totally dominated in every facet of the game, and had a real hard time with the Spartans' size, offensive line and double-wing offense.
Wilmington 30,
Wakefield 22 (2 OT)
It wasn't necessarily a must-win, but the 'Cats needed this one for so many different reasons, and got it in dramatic fashion with a touchdown and then a goal line stand in the second OT. Pedro Germano was immense with a pair of TD passes, 80 rushing yards and a score, as well as a pretty awesome conversion pass to his brother in the overtime.
Playoffs
Wilmington 31,
Middleboro 20
The second playoff win in program history and first ever on the road, the 'Cats played tremendous from start to finish against a much bigger Middleboro team. Misuraca set the tone right away recovering a squib kick on the opening kick-off, and then capping off an impressive first offensive drive with a TD score from four yards out.
Erickson added three touchdowns after that, two on passes from Pedro and another on a 40-yard run becoming the first player to ever score three TDs in a playoff game.
Foxboro 42,
Wilmington 21
In the end, Foxboro was too much for the 'Cats to handle, between their bigger offensive and defensive lines, and of course Dylan Gordon, the talented running back who finished the night just shy of 300 combined yards offensively, with four touchdowns.
