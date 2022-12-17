WILMINGTON– It is a new season for the Wilmington High School girls basketball team, which means a fresh start after a subpar 6-14 campaign in the competitive Middlesex League last winter.
It is also a fresh start for first-year head coach Chris Frissore, who is looking to make an immediate impact on the redirection of the program.
Although it will be Frissore’s first season under the helm as a girls basketball head coach, he is no stranger to the coaching world in Wilmington. He previously coached girls lacrosse as well as freshman boys basketball, but is looking to be a mainstay with the girls hoop program, and it all starts this week.
Coming into the season, Frissore has a clear set of goals for his team to work towards.
“They went 6-14 last year, I think the expectation (for this year) is to make the tournament at least, and I think a .500 (record) is a lowball, I think we want to do a little bit better than .500,” said Frissore. “There’s going to be some ups and downs especially with the transition in coaches. Over .500 and making the tournament is where we are (in terms of goals).”
In terms of their roster, the team features some young talent but also has a healthy amount of upperclassmen leadership. Frissore is confident those two aspects will gel together nicely.
“It’s a mix of everything, which is kind of what you want,” said Frissore. “There’s good leadership and then there’s good young talent.”
The Wildcats will be led by three captains in sophomore Eva Boudreau and seniors Jessica Collins and Kassidy Smith.
Wilmington will also be relying on a number of returning players to contribute. Sophomore Allesandra Delgenio, sophomore Jill Collins, junior Shaylen Bresnahan, junior Gabby Kulevich, senior Carolyn Haas-Timm, senior Bella Romano, and senior Annabelle Cook will look to contribute to team success both on the scoresheet and through leadership.
The squad also features three promising incoming freshmen in Erin McCarthy, Summer Sands, and Leah Murphy.
Since the first day of tryouts, Frissore has made one thing clear to his team: the Wildcats are going to be a hard nosed defensive unit that will be able to put pressure on the opposition.
“I think they are kind of recognizing that I really like defense,” said Frissore. “I think it all starts on the defensive end, making steals and then getting easy buckets off of turnovers and steals and all that. We’ve been working on a lot of defense and I think it’s going to be a little bit of a transition the way I run the defense and I think it will take a couple weeks, but I think once it clicks we’re going to be good on both ends, but definitely defense.”
Frissore is confident his team will be well prepared for the long season ahead. However, he realizes his team will be doubted.
“(I hope that) we can show that we are better than people think we are,” said Frissore. “We are always a small school and I hope this year we kind of surprise some people.”
