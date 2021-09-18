TEWKSBURY - The Wilmington High girls' soccer team did not win its Tuesday afternoon home match with Reading, but the scoreless tie kept the Wildcats undefeated after two games, 0-0-2.
Wilmington had opened the season with a 1-1 tie with Belmont at Harris Field on Friday.
The Wildcats may have had a slight territorial advantage overall against Reading, and had the better chances in the closing minutes, but it was truly a game that could have gone either way.
Neither coach was happy to settle for the tie, but it will have to do, for now.
"It was close, it was back and forth," said Wilmington coach Sue Hendee. "I think we carried possession a little more than they did and we outshot them by about a 2-to-1 margin, and had more corner opportunities than they did. It's still looks like we're early in the season, because we are early in the season. There's some things we need to polish up."
"It was a lot better than on Friday," said Reading coach Kelsey Ring, of the Lady Rockets' 2-1 opening day home loss to Wakefield. "Our overall team effort, we corrected a lot of mistakes that we made in the Friday game. Our shape was better, we were passing more. Our defense held us in, they played really well."
Wilmington held the edge in the first ten minutes of the game but the Reading defense, prevented the Wildcat forwards, including Kali Almeida, Alyssa Granara and Olivia Spizuoco from getting any quality shots on the Lady Rockets' All-League goalie, Kendall Sundstrom.
Reading had the edge in play in the second ten minutes of action before it was pretty even over the final 20 minutes before halftime.
The Wildcats eventually put three shots on net while the Lady Rockets' had two dangerous chances that did not result in shots on goal.
Jackie Caracao had some space to work with down the left side, with about ten minutes left. She rolled a pass through the box, but teammate Nicole O'Sullivan was not quite able to catch up with it before it kept going to the right side.
O'Sullivan had the ball in the right corner a couple minutes later. She sent a dangerous cross into the box, but it was intercepted by Wilmington goalie Ashley Mercier.
The game opened up more in the second half and that led to more regular scoring chances, beginning with a dangerous pass to the crease by Wilmington's Amanda Broussard that was cleared away by the defense. Not long after, Kaitlyn Maguire took a pass back from Callie McCauley and sent a nice shot on net that Sundstrom was able to snag. Sundstrom then made a nice save on a bid by Jessica Collins
"We had some really good runs from our backline through the middle, with control, I was happy with that," said Hendee. "I think we need to work on our final third a little bit, get some finer opportunities in the final third to score."
Reading's actual first shot on net did not come until there were 17 minutes of the game, when Mercier made the save on a direct kick from 25 yards out, on the right side, by Lily Zampitella.
A few minutes later, the Lady Rockets got another shot on net amid a brief wild flurry in front of the net, which they could not quite capitalize on.
"We were up there for quite a bit in the second half," said Ring. "I thought we were going to get one."
Granara made a nice transitional run which led to a good look, but Sundstrom was there to make the save. Reading's Ally Clarkson had a nice shot but was denied by Mercier. Granara had a dangerous kick from the right sideline that Sundstrom (9 saves) pulled out of the air.
Maybe Wilmington's best chance of the game came when Granara hustled to create a partial breakaway. She tried to slide a shot with her right foot to the far post, but Sundstrom used her right leg to make the kick save. The ball popped up in the air, and Almeida hit a volley just over the crossbar.
"As I told the players, it wasn't for lack of effort," said Hendee. "For sure, everyone played really hard."
Reading did enough to win the game, but Ring, a former Tewksbury assistant coach, realizes the Lady Rockets have to come up with a way to keep protecting their net, while also being more productive in the attacking end.
"The nature of our formation (4-4-2) probably doesn't allow for a lot of chances up top," said Ring. "We're working on that, we're working on trying to build from the defense to try and get those chances from the back."
Notable players for Wilmington from Hendee's perspective were: Audrey Curdo, who was always solid in the back; Maguire on the outside, transitioning from the defense to offense; Jess Collins playing smart in the midfield; and freshmen Jillian Collins and McCauley, getting their varsity careers off to great starts.
Wilmington is at Winchester's Knowlton Stadium for a 4 p.m. start on Friday.
