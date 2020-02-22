WILMINGTON – With their 1-1 mark over this past week which included a win over Stoneham and a loss over Watertown, the Wilmington High School girls' hockey team secured second-place in the Middlesex League Freedom Division, and that is an automatic qualification for the Wildcats to compete in the upcoming Division 2 state tournament.
This will be the program's first appearance in the tournament since the 2008-'09 season. That season under then head coach Joe McMahon, the team finished 8-8-4 overall and qualified for the Division 1 tournament and were defeated by Lexington, 5-1.
The last tournament win came in the 2006-'07 season when McMahon guided the team to the Division 2 State semi-finals. The Wildcats advanced to the Final-4 and were defeated by Barnstable, 3-2 in a shoot-out, which came after beating Notre Dame of Hingham, 6-1, and then Franklin, 3-1.
That season was the last winning season for the program as they finished 19-3-1.
McMahon led the program to three league titles and five state tournament appearances. Since his resignation, and also Wilmington no longer being a co-op team with North Reading and switching leagues from the Cape North to the Middlesex, the team has struggled for wins with 24 over a six year span.
John Lapiana was named the program's fourth coach before the 2017-'18 season and has done a marvelous job. The team has gone 5-13-2, 6-10-5 and 6-10-3 over his three years, compiling a mark of 17-33-10, which is significantly better than the three previous years of 10-41-7.
Jim Clark, formerly of the Boston Herald and now with the Boston Globe and Masshshockey.com, released his bracketology on Monday night where he projects (very accurately) the possible state tournament pairings. As of Monday night, as things could change but not with Wilmington's seed despite one game to go, the Wildcats will be seed No. 20 out of 21 teams and would face the No. 13 seed and in this case would be Norwood. The winner of that game would get the No. 4 seed Dennis-Yarmouth.
The tournament pairings will officially be announced on Friday and it's likely Wilmington's first game will be Monday.
