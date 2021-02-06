WILMINGTON — The friendships, the families, the trips to Prince Edward Island and beyond. The caring, the questioning, the counseling to strangers searching for answers or it trouble. The kilts and the bagpipes. The love of all things sporting the plaid color pattern of tartan. The smile and the fire behind those eyes that tells the listener that when Tom Stewart does anything in this life, he wants to do it to the best of his ability. Stewart is going to make the most of every opportunity whenever and wherever it presents itself.
Pastor Bob Butler of the Open Door Baptist Church in Belmont crossed paths with Stewart during their years as talented athletes at Wilmington High School.
“Tom was two years ahead of me in school. He was playing freshman and junior varsity basketball,” remembers Butler. Right away Bob Butler knew that Tom Stewart’s generous mix of being both gregarious and competitive would fit right in at Wilmington High School. Tommy Stewart never took one play off, even in practice. Hustle and intensity were just starting points to describe him as a player. He didn’t make mental mistakes and executed the system just like it’s drawn up on the clipboard. He was one of those ultimate teammates. There was no nonsense, and he represented the team, the school and his family with class. I wish he had been on our team.”
Butler might have just missed playing on the same team with Stewart, but he was aware of that special something that Stewart displayed and how it seemed to rally the spirit of teammates and classmates in the hallways of Wilmington High School. Tom Stewart was one of the many young men who bled Wilmington Blue from day one. He was the co-MVP of the Wilmington High School baseball team with Randy Foster, MVP of the basketball and soccer teams, and finally the winner of the Gerald Fagan Award as best athlete at Wilmington High School in 1978.
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that if you wanted to build a championship team in any sport, one of the building blocks would absolutely need to be Stewart. The gangly Stewart at first glance didn’t always move like an athlete, but once he got that 6’2’’ body in gear anyone would be hard-pressed to keep up. That competitive nature would always kick in. If anyone wanted proof that Stewart was a great athlete and an even greater teammate, his selection to the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998 sealed the deal. The 1977 Eastern Massachusetts Division II Champion baseball Wildcats are also in the school’s Hall of Fame.
“Wilmington High School sports was my life growing up, going to every game imaginable. My three older brothers were athletes. Many of my cousins were athletes. My paternal grandfather, Harry, Sr, was the first booster of Wilmington High School sports when he purchased a large car before the time of seatbelts that would fit an entire baseball team and/or field hockey team. My father’s sister, Pearl Pitt, MD-whose 100th birthday is this spring, played on a championship field hockey team over 82 years ago. My aunts and uncles were all athletes. My father was a Wilmington High School athlete playing football, basketball (captain, as was my brother Bob, cousins Jim and Doug, and myself) and baseball. Many of the Stewart family are in the Wilmington High School Hall of Fame. It was always my honor to be a Wildcat, starting with being a batboy for the 1971 championship baseball team.
“As a young boy I always dreamed of playing Wilmington High School sports, and I was very fortunate to live out that dream, playing soccer, basketball and baseball. The challenges, obstacles to overcome, successes and failures all prepared me for the many challenges of life. I always thought of my teammates and team success first.”
Stewart’s educational resume is impressive, and his career advancement was bolstered by help from Wilmington High School teachers and coaches. Tom attended Springfield College with a recommendation from WHS baseball coach Jim Gillis. He graduated from Springfield in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science degree concentrating on rehabilitation services and counseling. Stewart loved to work hard in the classroom, so it was a natural progression that followed with a degree in psychology from Springfield in 1984 and a Master of Science in marriage-family therapy coupled with industrial psychology. Tom was now more than ready to help with life’s challenges every step of the way.
“I've worked very hard to create a context for people to help themselves. I've experienced many opportunities to support diverse people during challenging moments in life. When others create a better future, it's an honor to be witness to that process,” says Stewart.
A UNIQUE AND ‘WAY COOL’ EXTENDED FAMILY
The youngest member of the Stewart brood was born at Winchester Hospital, the son of Charlotte (Moore) Stewart and Harry T. Stewart, Jr. who passed away last summer. Tom’s mother will be celebrating her 92nd birthday this spring. Both parents were Wilmington High School graduates, so Tom was probably indoctrinated in the Wildcat Way while he was still learning to walk.
“My father earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Syracuse University in Industrial Engineering. Hank worked pretty much his entire career at Western Electric. He played three sports at Wilmington High School for Coach Harold ‘Ding’ Driscoll. He was the starting quarterback on the football team, captained the basketball team and played baseball. He also played semi-fast pitch softball for many years and played with all four of his sons. He retired from softball in 1978 after we played on the same team.
“I’m the youngest of four boys, all of whom were Wilmington High School athletes. My mom went back to college in my sophomore year of college and earned her Associates at NECC, Bachelors at the University of Lowell and MSW in 1985 at Simmons College. She worked as a geriatric social worker and retired around 2004 and has continued with her extensive volunteer service to the community. My mom, who will be 92 years old in May, was awarded the Wilmington ‘Good Guy Award’ many years ago.
“My brother Harry (WHS Class of 1971) is a respected environmental engineer in New Hampshire. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Tufts, Masters in Engineering from Georgia Tech and MBA from Boston University. Harry and his wife Sue have been married since 1980, live in Londonderry, New Hampshire and have raised a daughter and a son who are now adults. Harry played varsity soccer and baseball at Wilmington High School. A little known fact is that Harry scored the first Wilmington High School varsity soccer goal in a game against North Andover.
“David Stewart (WHS Class of 1972) Dave earned his Bachelor’s degree from Clark University and is a retired computer programmer. He ran the operating system for a DPH Division of Substance Abuse for many years. Dave took me everywhere when I was a kid, even to the sixth game of the 1975 World Series, where we sat together six rows up in the bleachers. Dave was my best man at my wedding. He played varsity baseball three years and led the team in hitting all three years. Hank was a great hitter, but Dave is the best hitter of all the Stewart boys.
“My brother Bob is a Wilmington High School 1974 graduate with a degree from Tufts and MBA from Boston University. A retired media executive, Bob lives in Trumbull, Connecticut with Cheryl (Lawler) Stewart. They married in 1980. Bob and Cheryl were in the first grade together and started dating in grade 11. They have three grown children and three grandchildren. Bob played varsity basketball and baseball for Wilmington High School. He was co-captain of the ’73-’74 team with our cousin Doug Stewart. I also have a very large extended family throughout the United States and Canada. It is really quite unique and way cool.”
Tom married Jo Connolly in October, 1993. Jo Stewart is a Pharmacist/Director of Pharmacy for Acaria Health in Wilmington.
“We were introduced to one another by a friend of mine, Bill Shea (who still holds a record at Beverly High School in the shot put), when Jo and I both lived in Salem Massachusetts. Jo and I lived in Salem until 1999 and moved to Georgetown in early 2000. We travelled the world together prior to having children. We’ve been to Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, Paris, Southwestern and Western United States with a brief trip to Scotland and of course Prince Edward Island. Jo and I were engaged and married at the Congregational Church in Wilmington. I proposed to her there early one snowy Sunday morning in the presence of a bagpiper. Thank you to Jimmy Buck. We were married there later the same year. I was baptized in the same church.
“Our twins Skye MacKenzie and Cameron MacLeod, were born on April 24, 2000. Skye is presently in Los Angeles waiting for makeup artistry school to begin. She has always been interested in the beauty industry and is naturally skilled in this area. Cameron is in Altamonte Springs, Florida attending Flatbacks Professional Wrestling School. He made his debut on AEW wrestling as ‘Calvin’ Stewart on September 25 and has been referred to the WWE as an extra. This is on hold due to COVID-19. Cameron is chasing his dream. He went off to college in the fall of 2018 and was stricken with E Coli with Shiga Toxin. He was in the ICU for three days and sick for about seven weeks. He recovered and was considering going back to college, but his lifelong dream of getting accepted into a professional wrestling school took precedence for him. Cameron fell in love with professional wrestling at a young age while watching it at a friend’s house. Ten years ago I took him to see the Royal Rumble at the Boston Garden and he really began to show more interest in wrestling.
“I told both my children multiple times at a young age that they came from a family of athletes and it was up to them to decide what, if anything, they did with their athleticism. I emphasized that they need not follow in any one person’s footsteps. I never imagined Cameron would pursue becoming a professional wrestler. I’ve learned that professional wrestling is an interesting form of athleticism.”
“YOU WILL MAKE A WONDERFUL FATHER”
“I have four years of non-degree post graduate training in family therapy, including two years with the late Salvador Minuchin, MD (1921-2017) a prolific author and trainer in the field of family therapy. I trained with Sal for two years (1997-1999). Sal wrote the very first family therapy book ‘Families of the Slums’. He lectured and taught all over the world, and once was at a Scotland University staying in the guest lecturers quarters. Sal walked down the stairs and his name was misspelled as McNuchin. I said to Sal ‘the scots embraced you as their own, that’s the highest of compliment.’ Sal challenged me like no one ever had during those two years of training, and he said at the end of year one that I was now an expert in the field of family therapy. It was like being knighted.
“My last conversation with Salvador Minuchin was over the telephone. I called him to tell him the Stewart twins were born and my wife chose Scottish names-Skye MacKenzie and Cameron MacLeod Stewart. We chatted for a bit and he said at the end of the conversation - ‘You will make a wonderful father’. This felt like a multiple meaning statement-both a compliment and a directive. It was a moment to always remember and embrace.
“I maintain two professional licenses- LMFT, LMHC (Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Licensed Mental Health Counselor) in Massachusetts. I practiced mainly as a Child and Family Therapist for 22 years in clinics mostly on the North Shore. I’ve qualified as an expert witness, trained graduate students and professionals in family therapy theory and practice, worked with a diversity of cultures, socioeconomic backgrounds, children and families in offices, homes, schools and shelters, with a wide array of presenting concerns. I always enjoyed my professional work and will soon return to practicing. I feel like that I have been effective in advocating for my children and supporting others in advocating for their children. The difference between education and special education is in the first students and parents navigate educational experiences, while in special education students and parents navigate and negotiate experiences and the educational system. I’ve also served as a union president, church moderator, SEPAC (Special Education Parent Advisory Council) chair, and been appointed to several special education committees in Massachusetts. I am a Clinical Fellow of the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy.”
FIRST GENERATION BORN AMERICAN
Tom Stewart is proud of his extended family, and he knows exactly where they are and what they are up to. And if he doesn’t know if that distant cousin actually exists, you can be sure that he is going to go out of his way to find out.
“My parents are first generation born American. Three of my grandparents (Annie MacLeod Moore, Harry George Moore and Harry T. Stewart, Sr.) were from the Canadian Atlantic Provinces. All three are primarily of Scottish descent. My fourth grandparent-my paternal grandmother-was a very lovely British woman, Ada Spencer Stewart, originating from Nottingham, England. My Scottish ancestors immigrated to North America via Prince Edward Island. My mother and Aunt Barbara began travelling ‘home’ to the island 85 years ago, first with their parents.
“The two times no one has travelled to Prince Edward Island in our family was during World War II and the recent pandemic. We have many relatives all over North America and are a modern day Scottish Clan as we gathered for every conceivable life event over the years. The pandemic has shut us all down and off from seeing one another in person. Most Wilmington gatherings in our family occur at my Aunt Barbara and Uncle Paul Carpenter’s house. It’s been a challenge to us all. I was unable to bring my mother, Aunt Barbara and Uncle Paul to our cottage in Prince Edward Island in 2020. My great uncle Howard MacLeod purchased the cottage on behalf of my mother in 1967 at an auction for five-hundred dollars. Prince Edward Island is the home away from home of our Scottish ancestors. I enjoy the annual spiritual sojourn The Island provides me. My uncle Paul Carpenter, Sr. is a Wilmington High School Hall of Famer and I’ve been told by many ‘old timers’ over the years that he is one of the best, if not the best, football player to ever play in Wilmington.”
THE LOVE OF ALL THINGS TARTAN
“The tartan plaid color pattern is a symbol of Scottish families,” says Stewart. “There was a period of time in Scottish history when it was illegal for anyone to wear the tartan. We are all free to do so today. Tartan connects us to our spiritual past and as I say to everyone, it always makes for a great fashion statement. My wife was kind enough to give both our children Scottish names. When I proposed to my wife I knelt on the Royal Stewart tartan, and when my grandmother Annie MacLeod Moore passed away I placed the MacLeod tartan over her heart before she was laid to rest. We did the same Royal Stewart tartan honor when my father passed away.
“For about 20 years I would host the annual TSSO (Tom Stewart Scottish Open) golf outing on Prince Edward Island. The TSSO started back in 1993 when we would play 36 holes per day and walk the course. The trip doubled as an opportunity to open our cottage for the season. As the trip evolved, the TSSO implemented a rule regarding kilts. Per 18 holes every golfer would get five strokes off his score for wearing a kilt and six strokes if properly attired. While the average man is no longer wearing a kilt in PEI, the symbolic gesture of wearing a kilt is appreciated by many. The guys voted to cut back a bit on the golf, opting to play no more than 27 holes per day, and we started using golf carts. The TSSO has been on sabbatical for several years as life has gotten in the way. However, we do have TSSO fantasy football and baseball leagues with friends of mine serving as commissioners.”
JUST ANOTHER LEARNING EXPERIENCE
“COVID-19 has been a real challenge for us all in that we have not been able to gather for family events. It’s isolated us all from one another, and we get creative in keeping connected. My Aunt Barbara turned 90 this past year and we couldn’t celebrate with her. The Stewart boys love their Aunt Barbara dearly. My father passed away at 92 in July and we all did the best we could under the COVID-19 restrictions to honor his life. My dad spent a lot of time in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and we were hoping to honor his life there with a celebration in 2021, but under COVID-19 restrictions it may not be possible to even travel to Canada.
“While I experienced much academic success, I had to work extra hard to get through school. There were constant learning challenges. Georgia Dadoly was the only teacher to pick up on specifically what I was struggling with-reading and language. My parents provided me with much support, and I am eternally grateful. I engaged with reading tutors late in high school with moderate success.
“Academics in college were quite overwhelming-my deficits in reading and language required me to develop my own out-of-the-box strategies for retention. For example, when taking Anatomy and Physiology in college I developed flash cards to retain the information regarding muscles with my study partner. The A&P professor found this intriguing, and we ended up writing a study guide that was used at Springfield College for about 15 years. In my last semester of graduate school a reading course finally fit into my schedule and provided me with dramatic results. After taking a 10 week class and working very hard, I could read and comprehend a 300 page book in three to four hours. So many years of academic challenges, but still not knowing the reasons why.
“I was recruited to play two sports in college-soccer and basketball-but I knew that I couldn’t manage the academics and be an athlete. In high school, Georgia Dadoly contacted the athletic office and informed the college scouts they could visit me during her class. About eight-to-ten times people would randomly show up at the back of the classroom and she would send me out to talk with them. I then would stay after school and catch up what I missed. Ms. Dadoly was a tremendous support to me during my senior year in high school.
“During my four years in undergraduate school and two years in graduate school occasionally I would cross pass with people who knew me as an athlete and they would ask “what happened to you as an athlete?” I felt embarrassed and ashamed, and carried this around for many years. I never really answered the question, as I didn’t know what the answer was and I did not fully understand that I had a learning disability centered around the processing of language.
DEALING WITH LIFE CHALLENGES
“My son Cameron also had obvious challenges with reading and language at a very young age. After inquiring with the public school over a three year period whether or not Cameron had some type of learning disability, my son completed an independent evaluation and was diagnosed with dyslexia. I met with the evaluator several times and learned about dyslexia. Research shows if a parent is dyslexic, a child has a 50 percent chance of being dyslexic, a 25 percent chance for a niece or a nephew. It has been estimated that up to 20 percent of children are dyslexic. Dyslexia is a language based learning disability and tends to run in families.
“There are many myths about dyslexia,” continued Stewart. “Education has to catch up with the science. I’ve supported dyslexia screening legislation, and worked towards this end goal here in Massachusetts since the inception of the concept. My parents were very supportive of my son who attended Landmark School grades seven through 12. Landmark is arguably the best school in the country for dealing with dyslexia. Landmark School has provided Cameron with many academic and life tools, including a community of students who closely bond with one another and support one another in pursuing their life’s dreams.
“My Wilmington High School soccer teammate, the late Cliffy Hall, always gently inquired about why I wasn’t an NCAA athlete? Finally one day I told him my story. Cliffy was very empathic-that’s the way Cliffy always was. Many people in college didn’t even know I was an athlete-except for the guys I played basketball with on Friday nights and the international students I played soccer with. Back then the skill gap between the USA and the rest of the world was large with regard to soccer. The best compliment I ever got as an athlete was when the international students all said to me I didn’t play soccer like an American.
“I attended my first special education meeting as a professional in 1984. Twenty years later I attended my first special education meeting as a parent. Since that day I have worked for creating equity for special education students and families. Every city and town in Massachusetts is required to have a SEPAC (Special Education Parent Advisory Council) and I served as a SEPAC Chair for three years (2016-19). I worked with parents to develop an annual fundraiser while creating a scholarship program giving every graduating special education student a $200 scholarship no matter the next step in life. I also developed a workshop series for parents bringing in some of the best and most knowledgeable people in areas of special education in this country.
“I’ve been appointed to a three year to the State Term Advisory Panel advising the Commissioner of Education on Special Education matters. I’ve also was identified as a stakeholder in the creation of dyslexia guidelines at the state level and also am serving on the IEP project. As a parent, a small piece of my advocacy efforts included once writing a letter to the school district pointing out having a special education program in an oversized storage closet with one door and no windows could be considered a form of discrimination. The program was moved to a classroom. I’ve been focused on equality to people with all types of disabilities since my college days.”
PLENTY OF AWARDS AND GREAT MEMORIES
“My favorite memory of 1977 was the Eastern Massachusetts Division II Championship Baseball final. I always enjoyed playing in a very open outfield chasing balls down and also throwing baserunners out who were trying to advance. I enjoyed it all in that particular game. I also remember beating Tewksbury twice. The first game of the season we had a big lead and I hit my only homerun of my career which seemed like a meaningless run and we won by one run. The second game my cousin Jimmy Stewart threw a no-hitter and I did not get one ball hit to me. Lastly, when my son was about 10-years-old he was ribbing me a bit on our way to the Wilmington Fourth of July Celebration saying ‘no one remembers anything about you as an athlete’. About three hours later we were standing by the baseball field having an ice cream and this gentleman walked up to me asking ‘Are you Tom Stewart? I grew up nearby and went to all your baseball games. You made the best catch I ever saw a high school outfielder make’. We talked a bit more. It was against Lawrence Central with the bases loaded and my cousin pitching. I caught the ball falling over the fence and then got stuck on the fence. I said to him ‘It’s nice to be remembered- especially today’ -and smiled at my son.
“My sophomore year in high school after losing yet another game against Andover by too many points to even count, I approached Andover coach Will Hixon, shook his hand and said, ‘Nice game. I've watched you run up the score against Wilmington ever since I was a little kid and I’m going to beat you before I graduate from high school’. He shook his head a bit, smiled and walked away. One year later he approached me during the junior varsity game, shook my hand and said, ‘you had a lot of guts to say that to me. Your level of hustle and determination is impressive’.
“My senior year coach Hixon approached me during the junior varsity game and gave me the highest of compliments, ‘If I were to put a team together I would start with you. Your work ethic and determination are most impressive’. The last time we played against Andover we had several guys hurt and played only five guys while they were playing twelve. We were up by one point with less than one minute left and Randy Foster stole the ball, went down the court on a one on three fast break with me running behind him trying to catch up, yelling ‘no-no-no’ looking for him to pass the ball to me and run out the clock. To this day Randy and I talk about this as he thought I was saying ’go-go-go’. Randy missed the 17-foot shot, Andover got the rebound, scored and we lost the game. I would trade every award I ever received as an athlete for that one win over Andover.”
The 1977 Wilmington High School Division II Championship baseball team was planning a reunion in the summer of 2017. That squad featured a rare connection of cousins having played many Little League games together. Now some of those cousins teamed up to search for a teammate that they could never quite locate.
“There were a number guys on that 1977 team that were related in one way or another,” explains Stewart. “The two Woods boys, Liston and Blaisdell are cousins, and Jimmy Stewart and I are first cousins. Lastly, our bus driver Mr. Cameron was married to a Gillis.
“Jimmy Stewart all but gave up looking for Richie Mederios in 2017 for our baseball reunion. I started searching for Richie, and finally found a photo of him online. At first I wasn’t certain if it was him and I covered up the bottom half of his face and then the top half. I said to myself, that is the same smile I used to see in the Little League dugout. I found a phone number and left a voice mail at like one in the morning on a Saturday. A little time passed, and then one day I got a call asking me - ‘Is this the greatest center fielder ever in Wilmington High School history’? It was great to reconnect with Richie, and I was delighted that he could make it to the 1977 baseball reunion.”
Time has a tendency to circle back to when an event in your life was simple and sweet. We are all in search of those times now. Recently the 61-year-old Stewart found himself in that simple circle of life.
“My mother still loses me in the grocery store,” he said. “I told the manager at Market Basket that I was 61-years-old and I’m still looking for my mother in this grocery store.”
There are days when Stewart finds himself searching for scrapbooks and memories, of which there are many. He finds the photos of what looks like a Wilmington High School Coaches Hall of Fame. There is Frank Lentine, Bill Peabody, Mike Nee and Bob Milley. On the next page he finds Jim Melzar and Jimmy Gillis. They all played roles in Stewart’s journey. Now Tom is a man looking back at those memories with a counselor’s eye on what we all might need when times get tough.
Husband, father, friend, advisor, counselor, advocate and intense competitor. An athlete driven to be the best that he could be on and off the field or court. A champion. A man totally unafraid of accepting any challenge. And he does it all with a fun loving wink and a smile. Especially when he is wearing a kilt and getting ready to tee off. We should all be blessed to have at least one friend like Tom Stewart.
