NORTHBORO – To say that this year's Wilmington/Bedford co-op gymnastics team's season was flipping crazy would be an understatement.
From the very first day until this past Saturday when the team finished in seventh place at the North Sectional Championship meet for the second straight time, the second year program went through everything a team could possible go through during a three-month period.
“Where do I even begin? This season has by far had its ups and downs. From injuries, to illness to weather cancellations, make up meets and everything in between this season has been an adventure,” admitted head coach Kristen Hannon. “At the beginning, we had high hopes to repeat or exceed last year's results. Honestly, in my opinion, on paper we didn't, but in our minds we went far beyond last year.
“At the beginning of the season I was out on maternity leave having given birth to my third son in three years. I took off two weeks and jumped right back in. Assistant coach Brooke Claroni held down the fort, crafting routines and skill choices for the girls.
“While I was out, our first athlete Alli Ganley went out with an injury during a competition with her club team. She was supposed to be one of our five all-around athletes. Our second meet into the season, one of our Captains, Emily Provost, went out with a major (season ending) injury that required surgery.
“Fast forward through the season we had other athletes come back from injury including senior Alexa Graziano, who ended up anchoring the team. She really stepped up when it counted.”
In between all of that, the team managed to finish the regular season with a 6-2 record, went on to place third at the Middlesex League Championship Meet and ended the terrific season with a seventh place finish at the sectionals.
“We ended up holding our own placing third at the league meet and qualifying to North Sectionals. We were ranked eighth but finished seventh, missing four key contributors. We couldn't have asked for a better ending to the year. This team worked together and ended up making lasting friendships and memories they will take with them past this year.”
At the sectional meet, senior Alexa Graziano finished sixth in the all-around competition and freshman Lexie Masters had a terrific showing as well, taking tenth overall. Graziano had scores of 9.4 on the vault, 9.050 on the bars, 9.4 on the beam and 8.7 on the floor – all while going through a season long knee injury which will require surgery in the immediate future.
Masters finished with scores of 8.250 on the vault, 8.70 on the bars, 9.0 on the beam and 8.850 on the floor.
“Lexie Masters stepped up when we needed her to help keep the team together and fight for all our victories. Every single person on this team competed multiple times and stepped up when we needed them to,” said Hannon.
Certainly the senior deserve so much credit for the success of this year, as well as last year.
“Senior Captain Mikayla Comeiro competed in every competition on three events and by the end she put in everything she had to guarantee we made sectionals,” said Hannon. “Senior captain Rachel Gonzalez also stepped out of her comfort zone competing on three events this year. She even stepped in at sectionals to compete on the floor when we needed every single score. The seniors this year stepped up in a big way contributing every way they could and they will be missed next year.
“Three of the seniors including Emily (Provost), Mikayla (Comeiro) and Alexa (Graziano) were named to the Massachusetts Senior National team. We are so proud of everything they accomplished this season.”
Also competing at the sectionals included Selima Chan, who finished with scores of 8.2 on the floor and the beam, and an 8.1 on the bars. Maddie Plurad competed in the same three events and earned scores of 8.475 on the floor, 8.250 on the beam and 7.4 on the bars.
Three other gymnasts competed. Brooke Stuzynski earned an 8.150 on the vault, an 8.0 on the beam an then a 6.250 on the bars. Katie Desaulniers scored an 8.150 on both the vault and the beam. Finally, Adeline Silva earned scores of 7.250 on the vault and 7.10 on the floor.
“Every other member of the team competed in as many meets and on as many events as we needed them to including seniors Brooke Stuzynski and Selima Chan, Juniors Katie Desaulniers and Addie Silva, Sophomores Keira Warford and Maddie Windomski and freshman Maddie Plurad.
“Some of these amazing athletes competed in as many as six competitions in a week and a half due to postponements from injury and weather, they pretty much had a meet every other day which is not how the schedule was initially planned. It was a lot of wear and tear mentally and physically on the girls, but they prevailed. This isn't how we envisioned the season ending, but to us it was a win!
“All in all whether they could only be at the score table and cheer from the sidelines, compete in the lead off spot or anchor the team, everyone made this season another great one for this small but mighty group of girls.”
Hannon said several weeks ago that the program will be coming back next year but will be looking to add more gymnasts to the roster. If that happens, the nucleus returning, should put Wilmington/Bedford back into the thick of things next season.
“Last year's inaugural season was a special one, but I'd say this year's team surpassed that. Losing six seniors last year and six again this year, we hope that continuing with another strong performance this year we can get the word out to the younger kids in the middle schools that we are a talented team and looking to keep adding new members each year,” said Hannon.
