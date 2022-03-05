STONEHAM — At this time of year, many high school hockey players have a tendency to lose focus on the task at hand and look ahead to the post-season, particularly if a playoff berth is cemented.
Under the new MIAA power rankings format, seeding calculations not only include wins and losses, but other factors such as strength of schedule and even a statistic as mundane as scoring differential in particular match-ups. Needless to say, there are no disposable games, especially down the stretch. A half-hearted effort or taking a shift off could ultimately alter the draw and impact a team’s tournament course.
The Stoneham-Wilmington girls, which have lately been playing exceptional hockey, partly avoided such a letdown and split the difference in the final two games of the regular season.
Last Wednesday, they claimed a hard-fought 2-1 sudden win over a stubborn Central Catholic club but less than twenty-four hours later, dropped the finale to Pope Francis, 5-2.
“We did play well against Central Catholic but in the other game, we started out a little flat,” said co-Coach John Lapiana. “Once you get in a hole, it’s difficult to play out of it. We have nights when we’re super-focused and stick to the script. We are very competitive when that happens.”
Based on an overall record of 8-11-1 and other elements, the MIAA has seeded Stoneham-Wilmington as No. 23 in a field of 32 teams in the Division 1 ice hockey brackets. Their opening round opponent, Methuen-Tewksbury, also a cooperative program, received No. 11 based partly on an 8-8-4 finish.
“We didn’t have common opponents and strength of schedule did come into play,” said Lapiana, when asked about the wide margin between the rankings. “But we have a ton of respect for their coaching staff and what they’ve done historically.”
It would be the hope of the Stoneham-Wilmington coaching staff that when the girls take to the ice for the first round, they match or exceed the intensity of last week’s meeting with the 15-5-2 Central Catholic Raiders.
As the teams went through their warm-ups, it quickly became apparent that S-W should hold the upper hand. Central Catholic brought only eight skaters, which was reminiscent of some of the Wilmington rosters in recent years. But LaPiana still had his doubts.
“I wasn’t overly concerned with our opponent because we played them evenly the last time around,” said the coach, who agreed that Central was likely shorthanded due to the winter school break. “I was more concerned with our state of mind going into the game. We seemed a little loose, maybe because of their numbers, but there’s a fine line there.”
Lapiana’s strategy was simple and it was based on his own experience with limited numbers. Skate hard, take the game to your opponent, and wait for fatigue to become a factor.
“When we saw eight, it didn’t take a lot of brains to figure out how to beat them,” he said. “Simply, make them skate and wear them down. But for the better part of the game, we chose not to do that. We saw early what Central was doing and urged our girls but it still came down to the wire.”
In the earlier meeting between these teams, which took place in late-January, Central Catholic skated out of Stoneham Arena with a 2-1 win. Top-notch senior forward Megan Malolepszy accounted for both Raider goals and their goaltender, freshman Cara Kuczek was impressive, stopping all but one of the 32 S-W shots.
At the other end, Maddie Sainato was her usual reliable self, turning aside 25 bids as she patiently waited for her offense to offer support. Unfortunately, the only goal they could manufacture was a fluke from Stoneham’s Ava Krasco off a faceoff.
In the rematch, the S-W offense was much-improved but Kuczek was equal to the task. During an early Central Catholic power play, Lily MacKenzie had a nice shorthanded rush but was denied. Gabby Daniels had a couple of good bids and MacKenzie and Krasco were rebuffed on a two-on-one break.
Late in the second period of the scoreless stalemate, Stoneham-Wilmington capped off a precision passing sequence that began with Katelin Hally at the left point, moved to Gabriella Sacco in the circle, and was finally fed to Gabby Daniels in the slot. The rapid puck movement caught Kuczek off balance, as Daniels swept it to the back of the net for the go-ahead goal.
While obviously exhausted, the Raiders had enough gas left in the tank to knot the game with 3:09 left. As the scoring play developed, Central Catholic was able to hem in the defense for a prolonged shift. The puck eventually reached the slot and a frantic scrum ensued. Despite her best effort, Sainato was unable to get a glove on it. Raider Madeline Burke won the battle, tying the game at 1.
It didn’t take long, however, for Stoneham-Wilmington to claim the important win in overtime. Skating four-on-four, MacKenzie was joined by Krasco and Sacco in the offensive zone. As the trio pressured, an errant pass landed on MacKenzie’s stick and she made no mistake, ripping the game-winner into the mesh.
“It’s all about focus and the things we do well,” said Lapiana. “We have a very simple and basic overtime theory. It’s about playing areas and creating offensive opportunities on the transition. I don’t want to say we’re comfortable because that’s an awful lot of ice for four girls to cover, but at least we’ve seen it a few times this season and as a result, are better prepared for the scenario.”
Stoneham-Wilmington now moves on to the MIAA Ice Hockey Tournament which commences on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Methuen High School (1 Ranger Road). Based on late season results, which featured only a single defeat in the last five outings, this club seems ready for prime time.
“Hopefully, we’ll have sufficient time to prepare the girls,” said Lapiana as he, and co-Coach Cassandra Connolly, put the team through its paces at a recent practice. “Sometimes, we have a difficult time driving the point home that what we’re teaching will give them the best opportunity to win. If they stick to the script, we’ll compete and have some tournament fun.”
