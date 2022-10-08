BURLINGTON — A year ago at this time, the Wilmington High School Boys' Soccer team wasn't all that competitive against the other Middlesex League teams, which took advantage of the 'Cats youth and inexperience and mostly dominated play.
Fast forward to a year later and although the 'Cats have just one win in eight games, the overall improvement and work ethic continues to be noticed. The problem is – and has been for almost a decade now – is the lack of scoring.
This past week, the 'Cats lost both of its games, first to Burlington, 2-1, and then to an excellent Lexington team, 3-0, which puts Wilmington at 1-6-1 to this point of the season.
“The Burlington loss was pretty deflating. They scored on us with like four minutes left to lose it,” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “It was a good first half, back-and-forth and scoreless. Then in the 57th minute, Ben Marvin scored. He redirected a cross by Dillon McGrath. It was a nice goal.
“We were up 1-0 and we always talk about the most dangerous time in soccer is the next two minutes after a goal. Almost to the second, we gave up a goal. You relax a little bit. It was a ice combination goal coming on the floor, but nevertheless, we should have been more ready.”
Wilmington was able to put that goal behind them and play much better as the game went along.
“Both teams had chances. We were winding down and they get a corner kick and the ball comes in the box and we don't clear, it bangs around and someone got a toe on it (to score the winning goal). It was disappointing. That was a game we felt we deserved a tie. Both teams played well,” said Scanlon.
On Monday, Wilmington traveled to take on Lexington, one of the top teams in the entire state.
“Lexington's very good. They are probably the best ball possession team that we played yet. We just didn't get any chances. We just didn't have the ball,” said Scanlon. “We gave up an early goal and that always hurts you. Then you're chasing the game. It happened five minutes into the game and that's tough. We gave up two first half goals, and then they finished us off in the second with another one.
“We might have had three shots taken. They are a very skilled team. You just chase, chase and chase but when you do get it, you have to keep it or you're just going to be doing the same thing.”
Overall this season, the team's defense has been pretty solid including giving up two goals or less in six of the team's eight games.
“We're pretty strong defensively. We're having the same issues with (the lack) of scoring. It was good to see Ben get one and get a different person scoring, but we need a lot of sustained offense in order to score goals. It's hard in the Middlesex League,” said Scanlon.
Besides the lack of scoring, which includes just six goals to this point of the season, the team has had a few injuries creep up.
“We took a couple of injuries in the Burlington game. Ethan Kennedy, one of my center-backs who never comes off the field, hurt his calf. Dan Lagunilla got hurt too with a hip flexor kind of thing. I'm hoping they aren't out for anytime. They are both tough kids so you know if they can give it a try, they will,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington will host Woburn on Friday afternoon at 4:15 at the North Intermediate and then travel to Belmont on Monday before coming back to the high school to face Wakefield on Wednesday night at 6 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.