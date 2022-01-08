BOSTON – After starting the season out with an 0-2 record, Wilmington High School Boys' Track Coach Mike Kinney was concerned heading into last Thursday's meet against Stoneham. He was missing a handful of athletes due to school vacation week, so he didn't know how the smaller group would do, particularly those in different events.
Those nerves didn't last too long as Wilmington started out on the right foot and all but dominated the meet, picking up its first win over the season over Middlesex League Freedom Division foe Stoneham, 68-32.
“We were very shorthanded between vacation week (and we also had) several athletes who couldn't participate, so we had to make some last minute adjustments,” said Kinney. “We were worried heading into the meet with some key participants out, but those that did compete really stepped up. There were several events that could have been won by either team, but the Wilmington Boys rose to the occasion to get our first win of the season.”
Wilmington was led by five athletes – Owen Mitchell, Jeandre Abel, Jonathan Magliozzi, Jameson Burns and Luka Smiljic – who combined for 49.5 of the team's 68 points which included eight first places, two seconds and a third.
Mitchell won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 10.41 seconds and was also third in the 1,000 meters at 3:06.75. Abel won both the 55-meter dash (6.90) and the 300 (37.21) and was second in the high jump (5-6). Burns was first in both the mile (5:06.86) and two-mile (11:44.64).
Both Magliozzi and Smiljic were two of the four legs in the winning 4x400 relay team, joining Matt Steimetz and Evan Shackelford (combined time of 1:44.77), but Mags was also first in the long jump (17-04) and second in the dash (7.38) and Smiljic added a first in the high jump (5-6) and a second in the 300 (43.02).
“Owen got his first varsity victory in the hurdles in a photo finish, edging out the top Stoneham hurdler by a few hundredths of a second. That win gave us momentum right from the start,” said Kinney. “Owen, who is primarily a distance runner, got a good jump out of the blocks, cleared the hurdles smoothly and got a good lean at the finish.
“Jeandre continued his league dominance in the dash and the 300, placing first in both as well as taking second in the high jump. He works extremely hard at practice, and his leadership and performances really boost our team.
“Jon Magliozzi had a great day, placing second in the dash behind Jeandre and winning the long jump by three inches, with 17-4. Jameson Burns had a double victory in the mile and the two mile. Jameson has been a distance leader for us, demonstrating a lot of maturity, and bringing a positive attitude to our workouts. And Luka had a huge day, taking first in the high jump with a personal jump of 5-6 and placing third in the 300 with a personal record of 43.08.”
The other two first places came from Roman Moretti in the 1,000 with a time of 2:58.29 and Jack Melanson, who won the shot put throwing 37-01.
“This was Roman's personal best performance. He has made huge gains this year and has been very consistent with his growth and improvement,” said Kinney.
Also contributing to the scoring included Shackelford and Nick Atwater, who were second and third in the 600 at 1:36.93 and 1:39.22, respectively, Christian Niceforo, who was third in the two-mile at 11:56.21 and John Spencer, who was second in the shot put at 36-10.
“In several events, we only had one athlete competing, so those that were able to compete really stepped up and helped us gain the victory, Things could have gone very poorly but a total team effort secured the victory. It was great see everyone step up,” said Kinney.
GIRLS
The girls team also faced numbers problems, but certainly had more than enough talent and depth to defeat Stoneham, 79-21, to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Wildcats had nine individuals as well as two relay teams finish with first places for a combined 45 of the team's points. Mollie Osgood was a double-winner in the long jump (13-9) and high jump (5-0) and Shea Cushing also won both the mile (5:39) and two-mile (12:17.83).
The other winners included Ali Doherty in the 55-meter dash (7.85), Angie Zaykovskaya in the 600 (1:47.41), Addy Hunt in the 1,000 (3:26.85), Amanda Broussard in the 300 (44.47) and then Sarah LaVita in the shot put (31-6).
“Sarah's throw is a state qualifying mark. She has been hovering around the 30-foot mark every meet thus far. She managed to have a great toss that landed her a personal record and a state qualifying standard,” said head coach Brian Schell. “Every meet she has been in the top four overall out of everyone in the Middlesex League. Despite not competing against them, she is definitely motivated to catch the Burlington girl. Her consistency every meet is what helps and all it takes is to have that one big toss and she got it today which is awesome.”
The 4x200 relay team of Madi Mulas, Ali Doherty, Molly MacDonald and Broussard won with a combined time of 1:51.62, as did the 4x400 team of Emily Grace, Hunt, Mallory Brown and Zaykovskaya with a combined time of 4:39.62.
Kayla Flynn had a big day as she finished with three second places, including in the 55-meter hurdles (10.9), long jump (13-7) and high jump (4-10). Other seconds came from Mulas in the dash at 8.05 seconds, Grace in the 600 at 1:52.31, MacDonald in the 300 (47.21) and Olivia Erler in the two-mile at 12:59.6.
“Olivia has been looking great all season. Every meet she has progressed and she looked solid in this two-mile,” said Schell. “The whole race she continuously picked off runner by runner every lap and didn't get carried away with them going out too fast. She was consistent with her pace all race and even ended up leading the chase pack with a half mile to go. With a solid last lap to finish she was finally able to break that 13:00 barrier again that she has been trying for a long time.”
Osgood also picked up a third in the dash at 11.65 seconds, while Isabelle Puccio grabbed a point with a third in the shot put throwing 22-11, as did Emily Doherty with her 2:07.48 time in the 600.
“Emily's splits were a lot more consistent this time and she managed to have a stronger finish too. She had a strong surge in the middle of the race to pass each Stoneham girl which also showed she didn't get carried away with them going out too fast. If she can just hold that surge for that last half of the race, she will break that two-minute barrier,” said Schell.
Both the girls and boys teams will now face Watertown on Thursday at BU beginning at 4:30.
