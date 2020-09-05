WILMINGTON – The town of Wilmington has a long and proud sports history, at both the high school and adult level. The Wildcats have had many successful teams over the years, but regardless of their won-loss record, very rarely has anyone been able to deny the effort of a Wilmington squad. The fact of the matter is, Wilmington loves to compete.
That desire to compete was never more evident than back in the heyday of the Wilmington Adult Softball League, when hundreds of players throughout the town made up one of the biggest and most successful adult softball leagues in the entire state.
The league, which was started by the legendary Larry Cushing in 1958 reached its peak in the early 70’s through the mid-90’s when they were led by another Wilmington legend in his own right, Larry’s son Jack Cushing, when nearly 20 teams competed on a yearly basis, battling for town supremacy and bragging rights.
Larry Cushing, who was Wilmington’s first athletic director, as well as the man responsible for starting the town’s recreation department, got the league started in 1957 with a few games. The first official league season was 1958 when eight teams competed in a fast pitch league, and things continued to grow from there.
“It all started with my father,” Jack Cushing said. “For quite a while there were seven or eight teams in the league when my father was running it as a fast pitch league, and then he gave it up, it switched to a slow pitch league and then a combo league and then finally a modified league.”
Jack Cushing took over the reins of the league in 1971, and that is when the league really took off, playing under Modified Softball (medium pitch) rules, with more teams joining every year until eventually the league had become one of the most popular in the state.
“We were very strong for many years,” Cushing said. “At one time we had as many as 20 teams with 20 players on each team, in the league. For a period of time, we would play every Sunday through Thursday, with Friday being for makeup games. And this was strictly through the recreation department and for Wilmington residents.”
And as the league grew, so did its need for a bigger playing area, with the league eventually moving from their original home on the town common to Aprile Field. There were many reasons for the growth of the league, not the least of which was the switch to the Modified softball rules.
“That was one of the few lighted fields in the area, and we needed it. Softball was a major sport in Wilmington at the time,” Cushing said. “Part of what helped was switching from fast pitch to the Modified rules. We didn’t grow many fast pitch pitchers in Wilmington, and sometimes you would have a situation where two or three of the fastest pitchers were on one team, so there wasn’t much competition.”
While the league was running strong, Cushing and his peers took nothing for granted, working just as hard off the field as on the field to keep the league going. It wasn’t enough to just show up for practices and games. Each team also needed to do their part to keep the league running at maximum efficiency.
“During the period I was running the league, we did all the work to keep it going,” Cushing said. “We did all the work. We put up the fences, cleaned the field and ran the concession stands. Even though it was run by the recreation department, we did all the work.
“We used to have a day before the season started where each team had to send a couple of players to clean up the field. If you didn’t show up to help out, you didn’t get practice time.”
In addition to their regular schedule, the league had also grown to the point and gained enough notoriety that they were able to attract some national attractions, including bringing the world-famous King and His Court Softball team to Wilmington on two separate occasions. That however, was not Cushing’s favorite famous visitor to Aprile Field. Rather, that was the Queen and Her Court Softball team, led by pitcher Rosie Black, who could reportedly throw over 100 miles per hour.
“That was the one I enjoyed most,” Cushing said. “They came all the way from California, and I asked Rosie Black if she could do something for the kids while she was here and she put on a pitching clinic for 50 or 60 kids. And then she had three of her teammates doing infield drills with the kids. It was a great experience.”
Along with bringing some national attention to Aprile Field, the league also garnered plenty of local attention as well, as they hosted several MIAA Tournament games, including the Division 1 state championship game between Bishop Fenwick and Waltham in the late 1980’s, a game that attracted interest from all over the state, including some famous sports reporters.
“We had so many people there, I couldn’t even tell you how many,” Cushing said. “We had fans six or seven deep around the fence. The game was covered by all three local TV stations. Bob Lobel, Mike Lynch and John Dennis were all there. We set them up on top of the concession stands so they could see the game.”
Another favorite memory of Cushing’s, beyond just the playing of league games was a very special tournament that they held for several years, The Battle of the High School Classes, where different groups of Wilmington High alumni would oppose each other in a tournament that started off with eight team in the late 70’s and grew to 22 teams in the early 90’s.
“That was something we did every year on Memorial Day weekend, from Friday through Sunday, with Sunday being the championship game,” Cushing said. “Then on Sunday night we would have a fundraising event at the Sons of Italy. We had to limit it to 400 people and we would sell out every year. People were scalping tickets.”
Between the MIAA Tournaments and their own fundraising efforts, the league had become a smashing success. So much so that they were able to take steps to improve the league even more, including one improvement that meant quite a bit to Cushing personally, and will be very recognizable to readers of the Town Crier.
“We did so well and raised our own money that we were able to hire our own official scorer. And he was someone I was always very proud of. This young man actually went on to be a writer at the Town Crier, and his name was Jamie Pote,” Cushing said of the Town Crier’s current sports editor. “Nobody ever batted out of order in our league, because of Jamie. Then he would write up articles for us. He was always very good to us.”
Along with people like Jamie, it was also the countless volunteers who helped make the league run smoothly over the years. If there was one memory of the league that Cushing will carry above all others, it will be the efforts of all of the people who were willing to donate their time and effort to the cause.
Cushing was the man in charge for a number of years, but he knows he could not have gotten the job done without the assistance of many others.
“My father taught me about volunteers, and how they are so important in running a sports program, and that is why Wilmington has been so successful over the years, because we had so many great volunteers,” Cushing said. “All they needed was someone to organize it, and that is where I came in. But it was a lot of fun. We had a lot of great memories.”
