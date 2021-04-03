Over this winter season, we started the series on the most dominating WHS winter sports teams from previous seasons. The series started with the 2001-2002 Boys Basketball team and followed with stories on 2006-’07 Girls Hockey team, the WHS Wrestling seasons from 2000-01 and 2004-05, the 2006-’07 WHS Girls Basketball team, the 1983-’84 Boys Hockey team, the 2003-04 WHS Boys Basketball team and then the 2008 WHS Boys Hockey team.
The stories below are on the WHS Boys Basketball team, also from 2007-2008 season, come from the March 11th edition of the Town Crier.
LOWELL — It was much closer than it appears. But in any case, the Wilmington High School boys’ basketball team just couldn’t get over the hump, as too many turnovers were the difference in the team’s 68-54 loss to Watertown in the Division 3 North sectional final played Saturday afternoon at the Tsongas Arena.
The Wildcats trailed by a basket two minutes into the second quarter, before Watertown took advantage of a handful of Wilmington miscues which led to a 11-2 run, opening the lead to nine points with 3:01 to go in the first half. The Red Raiders led by 15 at halftime, and 12 after the third quarter. Wilmington was able to get it down to eight with 1:18 to go, but Watertown closed out the game hitting seven free throws to close out the game with the double digit victory.
This was the fourth consecutive time Watertown had been in the North final, including winning the Division 3 state championship last year. The Red Raiders moved on to the TD BankNorth Garden for the Eastern Mass game on Monday, but were defeated by Scituate.
As for Wilmington, this was the team’s third North Final appearance in the past six years, losing all three times. This was the team’s fifth meeting against Watertown in the playoffs, losing for the fourth time. The seven-time Cape Ann League Champion Wildcats end the season with a remarkable 20-3 overall record.
“I knew there was one thing for sure and that was we weren’t going to lose by 35 points to this team,” said Wildcat head coach Jim McCune. “We were a little dejected at halftime being down by 15 points. But I think for our program we gained a lot of respect from people outside the Cape Ann League because even though it wasn’t a two, three or four point game, we were competitive with them and they had to play to beat us. Like I told the kids, sometimes you won’t win the game, but you’ll earn people’s respect and I think the kids won everyone’s respect by the way they hung in there.”
Seniors Matt Bibeau and Zack Fahey scored all of Wilmington’s points in the first quarter as the ‘Cats trailed 14-11. Kyle Borseti’s lay-up, followed by Fahey’s three-point play closed the gap to two points at 18-16 with 6:25 to go in the second quarter. After that, it was Watertown who went on that 11-2 run with all of the baskets coming from Benyam Kerman and Cory Stockmal, two outstanding players.
“I thought once we got them in the half court defense we would be fine, and I thought we played very well defensively,” said McCune. “The thing with Watertown, which puts them a step ahead of everybody else is their ability to create baskets off of turnovers. That was the story today. They scored a lot of baskets off of our turnovers and (those turnovers) just really took us out of our offense. We just really never had a lot of flow offensively.”
McCune pointed out that the biggest reason for the turnovers was the defensive play of Kerman.
“Once Kerman was in foul trouble, we were able to deal with their defense better,” said McCune. “He’s just extremely quick and he creates a lot of problems.”
Wilmington had a lot of trouble running its offense and never could get the outside game going. Craig Melillo only took a few shots in the game — the deadly outside shooter, who sank the winning shot in the semi-final game, finished with eight points.
“We were never able to get any player or ball movement,” said McCune. “Craig needs to get shots out of the flow of our offense but there was just no flow. There was no screening, no cutting — actually our best offensive play was to go inside to Matt. In the second half we were able to run a little bit and get Zack going a little bit but it was a rough game for Craig but all things being said, we wouldn’t have been in this game without Craig.
“Obviously you want to play well and it was a rough game for him, but he’ll bounce back next year and be a better player and continue to do some good things for us. I think (the problem) was ball handling in general, and it just so happens that Craig has the ball a lot.”
Wilmington played tremendous defense in the third quarter holding Watertown to just 11 points and three field goals but again Wilmington couldn’t get a jump start on its offense.
The Wildcats trailed by 12 after the third quarter, but cut it down to ten after Fahey went strong to the hoop with 5:23 to go. Watertown countered with the next five points to go back up by 15, but the Wildcats never quit. Fahey scored the game’s next six points on a three-point play, a free throw and a put back making it 57-48 with 2:27 to go. Watertown converted on two free throws, before Melillo hit a free throw and Fahey put home a lay-up off his own steal making it 59-51 with 1:18 to go and that was as close as the Wildcats would get.
“You would like to get the win, but I wouldn’t trade these 15 kids for anything,” said McCune. “It’s been a wonderful year, especially the way we started out. We started out a little bit shaky but we were able to pull it all together. We finished 20-3 and most coaches will take that every year.”
Fahey led the way with 23 points, followed by Bibeau who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The loss meant that last game for the team’s five seniors, Matt Bibeau, Evan Borseti, Matt Derian, Zack Fahey and Kyle Moon.
“Who could have five better kids than that? We have five kids who really know what they want to do with their life,” said McCune. “They come from tremendous families, they are so respectful and hardworking. They made this year great for me. They made this season easier for me, and what else can you say about them?”
SEMI-FINAL WIN OVER FENWICK
The ball rolled off his finger tips and hit nothing but net.
Craig Melillo’s dramatic three-pointer with 11 seconds left in overtime, put the Wilmington High School boys basketball team back to the Tsongas Arena for the third time in the past six years.
Trailing by three points with 1:20 to go, Wilmington lost senior center Matt Bibeau, who fouled out. That meant the Wildcats had no inside threat against Bishop Fenwick’s 6-foot-7 junior center Mike Clifford, who could easily be one of the best players in the entire state. So Melillo stepped up with a jump shot with a minute to go cutting it down to a point. Senior tri-captain Evan Borseti then stole a pass with 35 seconds left, arguably the best clutch defensive play in the history of the program.
That set up Melillo’s game winning three-pointer from the top of the key, giving Wilmington a dramatic come from behind 68-66 overtime victory over Bishop Fenwick in the Division 3 North sectional semi-final played Tuesday night in front of a great crowd at North Andover High School.
And after Melillo’s game winning shot, Fenwick had one last chance but sophomore Michael Murphy made a defensive block on a shot with a second remaining giving Wilmington the hard earned victory.
Back in 2003, Wilmington knocked off North Cambridge Catholic in overtime and that was probably the program’s greatest win. Tuesday night’s victory certainly matched the win over NCC, if not surpassed it. This was one absolutely phenomenal 36 minute high school basketball game.
With the win, the No. 1 seed Wildcats (20-2) will take on the No. 2 seed Watertown for the sectional championship to be played Saturday at Lowell’s Tsongas Arena at 12:30 pm. This will be the third trip to the sectional finals for the Wildcats, who were twice defeated by Lynn Tech in 2002 and 2004. It will also be the fifth playoff contest agains Watertown since 2000, with the Raiders holding a 3-1 edge.
“I just asked the kids that this is my third time in this position and I need them to get me to that next step,” said Wildcat head coach Jim McCune. “We’ll take our shots. Watertown is an outstanding team and program. But we’re going to go there and we’re going to play. The last three times we played them we lost by two in overtime, we beat them by three points and we lost by five. So we’re not going to be any patsies for these guys. They are a great team. They have a terrific coach, they are an outstanding program but so are we.”
Wilmington took a commanding 15-8 lead after the first quarter behind a pair of treys from Mike Manganelli. Clifford, who had no points in the first half, then got involved heavily the rest of the game. He scored 15 of his game high 33 points in the second quarter alone, closing the gap to 26-25 at the halftime break.
The game was tied at 35 with 4:19 to go and that’s when Fenwick opened the game going on a 13-1 run, before Michael Murphy and Zack Fahey (15 points) scored on consecutive drives to the hoop and Wilmington trailed 46-39 after three quarters.
Wilmington’s offense got a big spark to start the fourth quarter behind Fahey and Melillo, who closed the gap to four before Bibeau scored on a nice dish from Fahey making it 51-49 in favor of Fenwick with 3:39 to go. Clifford scored the game’s next four points but Wilmington answered back with a trey from Melillo (17 points, all in the second half) and a put back from Bibeau (20 points, 13 rebounds) again making it a one-point game with 1:18 to go.
Clifford (33 points, 15 rebounds) hit one of two free throws, but Bibeau tied the game up with an over the top post move with 55 seconds left. Clifford again went to the line 23 seconds later and converted both free throws and Fenwick led 58-56. But Bibeau answered again scoring on a put back with eight seconds left to tie the game up and force overtime.
Wilmington had a two-point lead 75 seconds into the four minute overtime frame before Fenwick went up by three on two shots including a trey from Nolan DiPanfilo. Manganelli (11 points) hit a free throw and Clifford drained one making it 66-63 with 1:20 to go. That’s when Bibeau fouled out after Clifford’s miss on the second attempt, and that’s when Borseti, Melillo and Murphy all stepped up to help Wilmington advance to another round.
McCune was asked about the drawn up play for Melillo’s game winner.
“We had Craig inbound the ball out to the corner, we were going to go out top with it and fake the pass across to give a screen for Craig to come up with the shot,” said McCune. “The (Bishop Fenwick defender) kind of slipped a little bit giving Craig a little daylight and you don’t give a kid like Craig that kind of daylight. He’s been living for this moment. He shoots the ball 150 to 200 times a day and that’s the shot he’s been practicing now for seven or eight years.”
Wilmington trailed by nine with 7:11 left in the fourth quarter, trailed by two with 32 seconds left in regulation, and trailed by three with 1:20 left in overtime, and clawed back all three times to win.
“This is just a tremendous, gutsy effort against a good team,” said McCune. “Yeah Watertown and Bedford are the cream of the crop but no one is going to tell me that we had a cakewalk to the Tsongas. We played two tremendous teams.
“That Fenwick team plays in a very good league. We were outsized and we battled and battled against their big guy. I can’t say enough about him. He’s the best low post player we’ve ever gone up against.”
