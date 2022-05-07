BELMONT – The wild games and weeks of play continue for the Wilmington High School Softball team.
After falling to Lexington, 22-19, last Wednesday and then Woburn, 14-3, on Friday, the 'Cats rebounded to beat Belmont, 18-14 on Tuesday. The 1-2 week puts Wilmington at 4-6 overall.
In Wilmington's four wins, they have combined to score 77 runs but in the six losses, they have scored 28, including nine in five of them.
“This is not the product you want for varsity level play,” admitted head coach Audrey Cabral-Pini. “Thankfully our bats have been there to pound out these hits in these type of games.”
The teams exchanged leads a number of times, before things were tied up at 11-11 after four innings. Belmont tacked on three runs, and the 'Cats trailed 14-11 going to the top of the seventh. That's when Wilmington scored seven runs to come away with the win.
Offensively, freshman Eva Boudreau had a monster game going 2-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBI. Also, Cassie Tibbetts had a home run and Bella Kieran went 3-for-4 and scored three runs
On the flip side, the Wildcats used three pitchers, who combined to walk 17 batters and hit three more. Tessa Cappone was able to settle things down by throwing three solid innings of relief to get the win, all coming on her birthday.
“She did a great job for us today,” said Cabral-Pini. “She provided the spark we desperately needed.”
In the wild, 22-19 loss to Lexington, the 'Cats gave up five runs in the first inning, to then come back and score eight in the second inning.
The rally started with singles by Boudreau and Julia Archer, which was followed by a triple off the bat of junior Abby LaClair. Bella Kieran then followed with a towering two-run home run. From there, the hits continued as Sofia Scalfani, Lily MacKenzie and Cassie Tibbetts each singled before Boudreau belted a scorching triple. She then scored on a RBI single by Maddie Kelsey.
Lexington scored on in the bottom half of the inning on a solo home run making it 8-6. Both teams that exchanged leads a number of times, both making costly errors. Lexington eventually came away with the win.
Offensively, LaClair went 4-for-6 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI. Kieran went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple, while she scored three times and knocked in a pair.
Tessa Cappone pitched the fourth and fifth innings and did a very nice job in relief.
“We have to fix our slow starts, in order to see more success,” said Cabral-Pini.
