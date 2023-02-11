WILMINGTON — Passions are hard to step away from. Through all the obstacles life has to offer, it is nearly impossible to leave one’s passions in the dust.
But that’s not to say passions are always easy; they come with their own challenges and adversity of their own.
Wilmington native Jamie Campbell knows first hand that both statements are indeed true. About seven months ago, the 42 year-old developed a staph infection just weeks before one of the most exciting events his particular passion has to offer: a professional FC fight.
In preparation for his first professional fight in about 12 years last June, Campbell stepped onto the wrestling mat for some training, ultimately injuring his elbow.
Now that Campbell has had time to get back on his feet, currently preparing for one last FC fight at the Shriner’s on February 10th, he made one minor tweak in his training regime.
“So obviously I haven’t been going to many wrestling practices,” Campbell said with a laugh.
Campbell, a 1998 Wilmington High School graduate, wasn’t always a fighter. In fact, football was his first love, as he had a successful career at Wilmington High as well as becoming an All-American while playing for Merrimack College in 2002.
After college, Campbell competed in about five professional MMA fights from 2006-2010. Despite stepping out of the ring, fighting has very well remained in his life. Campbell actively creates training videos for Dynamic Striking, an organization dedicated to creating instructional videos for training purposes. While on that path, he has worked with some of the biggest names fighting has to offer, such as the legendary Mike Tyson.
Last summer, when Campbell was approached to compete in his hometown of Wilmington, he felt as though it would be the perfect ending to his professional fighting story.
“That’s half the reason why I took the fight,” said Campbell. “I’ve had the support of Wilmington since I played football there and played football at Merrimack. All the support from Wilmington has been great over the years.”
When Campbell recovered from his injury, he was again approached by the promoters of the Shriner’s to compete in their upcoming event this Friday.
“I started thinking more and I did all that training, and this is it,” said Campbell. “If I don’t do this show then I’ll never do it again. So I decided, let’s do it one more time.”
Campbell is scheduled to duel with Bruce Richards in the catchweight 160 pounds bout at 6 pm on Friday.
While reflecting on his previous injury, Campbell decided to take a different approach when it came to his preparation for his last showdown.
“I’ve been trying to stay as healthy as possible,” said Campbell. “Instead of the old school just going to striking practice and beating each other, it’s been more thought through. I have a coach and he’s been at my house every day doing breathing exercises, stretching me out, making sure I'm eating the right food, and he’s been the biggest help.”
However, Campbell has endured a strenuous training routine the past four weeks to get him in top physical shape for Friday.
“My hard training was I would have a striker come in for two minutes and thirty seconds, and then a wrestler would come in, so a fresh guy every two minutes for three rounds because the fight is three rounds,” said Campbell.”
After doing that once a week, Campbell is finished with his training, and feels confident where he is at.
“I just did my last one yesterday, and I felt good,” said Campbell. “Obviously you’re tired because it’s a fresh guy (every two minutes) but you feel strong going into the third round. I should be good. But I always prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
During the match-making process, Campbell made the decision to cut weight from 170 to 160 in order to attract a larger pool of opponents. Looking ahead to Richards, he understands he will have to put his best foot forward.
“I know he’s kind of a wild man,” he said. “He just takes any fight. I know he has a lot of fights but I don’t think he has a great record. He’s not afraid to get in there, that’s for sure.”
As Campbell begins his mental preparation for the fight, he knows the feeling of walking out to the ring will bring him right back to where it all started over twelve years ago.
“It’s almost like the first time again,” said Campbell. “That’s why you see all these ex-fighters coming back, because you never get that feeling like that again.”
With the support of his Wilmington family and friends in the stands, Campbell knows he will have the advantage in the ring.
“I’ll have a big crowd there and hopefully that motivates me to take this kid out,” said Campbell.
