WILMINGTON – For the past 50 or so years, there's been so many faces, so many volunteers and so many scholarships given out. No matter who is doing the work behind the scenes, or who is in the concession stand selling pop corn, the names and faces may change over the years, but the mission of the Wilmington Boosters Association is always the same: give to the student-athletes of Wilmington High School.
Each year, the nonprofit organization awards 27 scholarships to different seniors at the high school totaling $13,500. Over the past 50 years of existence, the organization has given out over $500,000 worth of scholarships — all to the local kids in town.
Last summer, things looked bleak for the organization. Several veteran members left and no volunteers had stepped up, and the thought for a while was that the student-athletes would lose out. But like the wonderful people of Wilmington has always done, people stepped up in order to help out others.
Jennifer (Hayden) Cushing took over the reigns as the Club's President. Her sister Michele (Kincaid) is now the Vice President, while Brenda McConologue serves as the treasurer and Gail O'Shea is the secretary.
"As with a lot of local organizations, it was difficult to find volunteers," said Cushing. "We almost had to fold this year, but with a new group of officers and thanks to the support from the outgoing officers, we had a great first season. We survived because of our supporters — those who attend our meetings every second Wednesday of the month, the volunteers behind the scenes with our fundraising events, volunteers who dedicated time in the concession stand and most of all people who attend our events.
“The group consists of parent volunteers of both current students and former students that have stayed on to continue to help out."
Over the past nine or ten years, there's been a handful of different presidents including Becky Brown and Dawn Grasso. Treasurers included Laurie (Hayden) Robarge, and Chuck Otis for five years. Kim Luz and Dedi Pitzi were the vice presidents for some time, while, Paula Albanese, Nancy Days, Brian and Connie Knibbs, Becky Chase, Terri Woods, Gerry Horgan, Stan Souza and O'Shea have also been heavily involved over the years.
"I remember Becky (Brown) would go to BJ's and buy all of the candy for the football and basketball games and she would do that for years," said Otis. "I had to write her some big reimbursement checks. Paula (Albanese) was a great organizer and leader.
“The annual dance was always the big fundraiser. Dawn (Grasso) did a great job from 2012-2014 managing the dance and she also spearheaded the football game coverage (of volunteers). Kim Luz ran the basketball games and other sports once the field turf came in, and she took over Becky's job of buying the candy."
Getting all of that help from so many people for so many years helped the organization thrive, while also drastically helped families in need, taking some chunks of money off of the college tuitions.
"It has been a group that many parents worked hard over the years to make successful," said Cushing. "With many sports teams creating there own parent groups and fundraising, it has become a bit more difficult to get members for the Boosters. So when at the end of last year when board members stepped down, we needed people to step up in order to keep it going.
“With my parents and my older sisters being very involved in the Boosters, I felt it was important to keep it together so a group of us volunteered to be on the board."
With a new 'team' coming on board, Cushing said the transition couldn't possibly have gone any smoother.
"We had a very successful first season and hope to continue to be able to build on that next year and for many years to come. I personally am a Boosters Scholarship recipient and want to be able to continue to give back to the senior athletes."
In order to raise the appropriate funds, these volunteers have to spend a lot of time at the daily high school sporting events.
"We raise a lot of our funds through the concession stand during the all the fall and spring sporting events and also during basketball games in the winter,” said Cushing. “We also have continued with our annual scholarship dance that we hold in January as well as our 'Wildcat Super Fan Raffle', which raffles off seasons tickets to all Wilmington High School home sporting events.”
The money raised from selling hots dogs and soda, as well as the dance, goes back to the student-athletes in the form of those 27 different scholarships.
“The recipients of the scholarships come from an array of different sporting teams with many of them providing the students and staff at the high school as well as the town with many amazing memories throughout the fall and winter seasons,” said Cushing. “We can only imagine what heights they would have reached if they had a spring season.”
While the student-athletes and the Boosters Club took a hit this spring with the pandemic, Cushing said the plan right now is to get back into the batter's box and strive for another home run come this fall.
“We will continue our fundraising throughout every school year in order to award as many scholarships as we can to our outgoing senior athletes as a way to say 'thank you for the memories and pride you have given our community'.”
The Boosters Association is always looking for more volunteers and participation from parents of high school students that are already in the school as well as new students coming into the high school. New members are always welcome. If you are interested, send an email to: jennifer.cushing90@gmail.com.
