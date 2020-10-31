WILMINGTON – Over the past two-plus months, there was so much time, energy and efforts by so many people, who did everything in their power to help organize and run a fall high school sports season.
With new rules and modifications due to COVID-19, certainly there were bumps in the road especially with the Wakefield incident, but over the last month the kids at Wilmington High School finally got a chance to compete on the fields.
Today those opportunities are put on hold once again.
On Monday, first-year athletic director Mia Muzio announced that all WHS Athletics will be suspended for two weeks from October 26-November 9th. That decision was made after an from incident last Friday night which involved 25-30 high school kids involved in underage drinking as well as not following social distance guidelines.
On Monday, two adults from Wilmington were charged with purchasing alcohol for minors, while one girl at the party had to seek medical attention that evening due to alcohol consumption.
On Monday afternoon, Muzio released the following statement:
"On Friday, October 23rd, approximately 25-30 Wilmington high schools students gathered at an off-campus, indoor house party in which masking and social-distancing measures were not followed. We have been made aware that there were current student-athletes at the party.
“Due to this incident, Wilmington High School athletic contests and practices will be postponed, effective Monday, October 26th until Monday, November 9th. This two-week time frame is consistent with the guidelines set by the Massachusetts Department of Health.
“We please ask that everyone please stay diligent about following all health and safety protocols. The Wilmington High School Athletic Department will continue to provide athletic updates in a timely fashion.”
The Town Crier reached out to the five local coaches of this fall season – Sue Hendee and Steve Scanlon (soccer), Leanne Ebert (field hockey), Brian Schell (cross-country) and Steve Lynch (golf) to get their thoughts on this unfortunate situation. As expected, all five are extremely disappointed.
Sue Hendee: “I feel just extreme disappointment and a little bit of anger. A lot went into trying to make this season happen with rule changes, modifications and preparations. There was a lot that went into this season and to have it shut down because of irresponsible people is incredibly frustrating.
"It's just very disappointing because I don't think it represents everything that a student-athlete at Wilmington High School represents. Now we've got Wilmington in the news in very bad light and that's unfortunate because it's not the way we represent this town. I understand kids are kids and they make ill-advised decisions and I understand that. Given everything that we told them about trying to be diligent and everything and I understand that they want to be social and want to get together, so now to be shut down for two weeks after already missing a game and the boys (soccer team) missing even more, I'm just very sad. I am really just really sad.
“I feel really sad for those student-athletes who do the right thing, seniors especially because they realize that this is their last shot at playing and it's hard."
Steve Scanlon: "It's really deflating for the players, especially for us since (Monday) was the last day of the ten-day quarantine because of the Wakefield (situation where a player tested positive for COVID-19). We could have started back working out (on Tuesday).
“Now we're going right back in (to not being allowed to play). The conditioning will be hard, no matter what you're doing on your own. We haven't played a game since Columbus Day, so this is just really deflating.
"We get back (to play) on November 9th and we're scheduled to play on the 11th, so we'll have one day of practice and then play Watertown. That will be difficult.
“This is hard for the kids especially after everything they missed last spring. To finally get out, we're having a little season and this happens is just so deflating. Both (incidents between Wakefield and now this) are virus related. It's just really deflating."
Leanne Ebert: "Disappointed is really the word to use right now. We obviously talked all about the new rules and regulations for this season and now a small group of people (who didn't follow the rules and regulations) have now affected a much larger population and that's disappointing.
“I don't think what's happening now paints an accurate picture of what these students represent and what this community and school are all about. It's not an accurate depiction at all and that's just disheartening. Everyone worked so hard to put the new protocols into place in order for all of us to have some sense of normalcy (and now that's eliminated for two weeks).
“One of my favorite parts of the day is to go on that field with those kids. It's just very sad because all of the kids are suffering now because of the actions of a few."
Brian Schell: "Having to miss these next two weeks of practices and meets is extremely unfortunate. I feel bad for both teams as they have already missed out competing against Wakefield and now Stoneham, while the girls will miss out on Watertown.
“What makes this even worse is the fact that we will not be allowed to make these meets up even though we easily could and in my opinion should. We already have a short season with only five meets compared to soccer and field hockey having ten games and to not let us make these up only further shortens the season.
“I feel bad for the seniors big time as they could already have run their last race and they do not even know it. With anything that can happen from a COVID situation itself or another possibility like that which just occurred happening again anytime soon. The younger and new kids were just getting the hang of everything and continued to show further improvement. Thankfully with cross country, you can train and run on your own time. It just makes the mental toughness and getting out the door harder when it is not mandatory, especially for the new kids. Unfortunately it is what it is and rules are rules, so these steps had to be made.
“It is also tough knowing when those who are doing everything they can to allow us to have a season and it is ruined instantly – and not just for athletics, but for academics as well.”
Steve Lynch: "The one silver lining I guess you could find is that the kids had the opportunity to play at all this season. And they did play, albeit with the modified rules, but at least they did get a chance to represent their school. That is a silver lining in all of this.
"Not only is it tough seeing the season end this way for the kids, but they also miss out on a lot of things like voting on next year's captains. And then we always have a post-season banquet and they won't get one of those this year. There are things like that, that the players look forward to that they will miss this year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.