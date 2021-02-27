WILMINGTON — There were plenty of rough patches along the way this season for the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team, as they struggled to a 2-9 record. But you never would have known it if you saw them in action last Wednesday afternoon when they closed out their season with a 63-34 rout of Stoneham at the Lawrence H. Cushing Gymnasium in the season finale for both teams.
It was the third consecutive matchup for the two teams, who had faced each other last Friday in Wilmington, with the Wildcats picking up a 76-66 win, as well as on Sunday when Stoneham had come out on top 54-44.
Wednesday’s matchup was part of the Middlesex League Tournament, but with ten teams in the tournament, only the top eight played for the league title, with the bottom two Wilmington and Stoneham, facing off in a consolation matchup.
“It was a one and done situation, with no chance to advance, so really it was all about pride,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “And the kids responded. We played about as well as we have played all year.”
There was very little drama in this one, as the Wildcats led 28-17 at the half, and then outscored the Spartans 24-7 in the third quarter to take control and lead 52-24 at the end of three.
“It was great from the get go,” Ingram said. “It was the third time we had faced them in five days and I thought we had played really well last Saturday, but on Monday we did not play well at all and we were still in it. So, we didn’t know what was going to happen. But the kids ended up playing great.”
Junior Tommy Mallinson led the way for the Wildcats with 27 points, including six three-pointers, while fellow junior Luke Murphy added seven points, as did senior Jimmy McCarron. Two more juniors, Will Stuart and Tyler Rourke added six points each.
The Wildcats had 13 total three-pointers as a team, providing the type of balanced attack that Ingram knew they would need to come out on top.
“A lot of guys contributed to the win, so that was great to see. Guys were making the extra pass, and looking for the open guy and making things happen,” Ingram said. “And that all starts with Tommy. If he is willing to make the extra pass, the other guys see that, and they start doing it as well. Also, when Stoneham would focus on Tommy, other guys stepped up and made their shots.”
Wilmington finished their season with a record of 2-9 overall, a far cry from what they were hoping for at the start of the season. That being said, considering all that his team battled through this season, including multiple shut downs due to COVID-19, Ingram couldn’t help but be happy with his team’s efforts, if not the results.
“Just to get the season in at all was great, and once we got into it, we wanted even more,” Ingram said. “Last year there was a lot of frustration for us, because a lot of the games were over by halftime. This year was different. We still had our frustrating moments, but it was frustration because we just felt like we could have been better.
“We felt like we could have beaten Melrose twice, instead of losing to them by four and five points, and we felt like we could have beaten Burlington in our season opener. The frustration this year was that we felt like we closer to getting some more wins. Hopefully that is something we can build on.”
Of course, they will have to do that building without the services of graduating senior captains Jimmy McCarron and Evan Witalisz, along with Ryan Forcina, DJ Ricupero, Stephen Smolinsky and Nicholas Sullivan.
“They were six really great guys and they gave a lot to our program. I’ll give you a great example,” Ingram said. “Last season DJ Ricupero was an end of the bench kind of guy. But at the end of the season, he sent me an email telling me how much he loved basketball and asking what could he do to improve
“I told him that if he worked on his shot and became a three-point threat for us, he could see more playing time. Well, he improved so much that there were times that he was our first guy off the bench. The reason he improved so much was that every day over the summer he would work on his shot. He earned his playing time.”
More than just their talent, the thing that Ingram liked best about this group of seniors was their team first attitude.
“These guys were really pulling for each other all season long. Like the other day against Stoneham, a guy would knock down a three-pointer and the whole bench would just go crazy. And when the kids from the bench went into the game later, the starters who were now on the bench were going crazy for them.”
As much as they will miss their seniors, the true strength of their team is in their junior class, led by Mallinson, who has 503 career points. But Mallinson is not alone, as he will be joined by Will Doucette, Gavin Erickson, Luke Murphy, Tyler Rourke and Will Stuart, among others.
While Ingram knows it won’t be easy for his team, which has won just four games over the past two seasons to make a huge turnaround next season, but at the same time, that is exactly what he is planning on.
“People might think I am crazy, but I feel like whenever we walk into the gym, we can win the game, and that is how these kids are going to go into next season,” Ingram said. “They want to prove people wrong and show what they can do. I think every kid in that locker room can’t wait for next season to start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.