WESTFIELD – And they did it again.
On Sunday, the Wilmington High School Girls cross-country team qualified for the All-State Meet for the second straight year, by finishing in sixth place during the 20-team, 141-runner race held at Stanley Park.
Holliston won the Division 2B race and finished ahead of Medfield, Newburyport, Old Rochester, Bedford, Wilmington and Pentucket. The top seven teams from each of the three divisions – as well as two wild cards from any of the three divisions – advance to this Saturday's All-State Meet to be held at Fort Devens in Ayer.
“The girls ran awesome today,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “Addy (Hunt) bounced back – we found out that she was a little iron deficient. She bounced back and had a really good race finishing 13th. Hannah (Bryson) also had a great race and she came in 15th. Those two medaled. Then Charlotte (Kiley) was right there, and Mallory (Brown) ran well. All four of them would have made it to the All-States as individuals, had the team not made it. They all ran awesome.”
Hunt, a sophomore, finished 13th in 20:03.55. She was followed by Bryson, who was 15th in 20:12.41, Kiley, who was 21st in 20:23.99, Brown, who was 34th in 21:08.08 and Stryhalaleck, who was 73rd in 22:42.51. Kiley finished as the top eighth grade participant.
“Charlotte was right there and ran not too far behind Hannah. Charlotte's only an eighth grader so she has a great future ahead of her,” said Patrone. “Mallory came to us from soccer and in her first year with us, has had an incredible season. She's another one who I think will really reap the benefits when we get to the indoor track season.
“Mia ran 22 minutes which was like four minutes faster than she did at this meet last year. It was a harder course (last year) but still, she's come a long way and has worked really hard. Out of those five girls, four of them are back next year. If we can just get a few more girls interested in running distance, we could be really strong next year, too.”
BOYS
The Wilmington High School Boys team finished 10th out of 25 teams and had a solid showing, just fell short of their goal of finishing in the top seven to advance one more week.
“The boys ran well. We came up a little short as we wanted to qualify for the All-States, as that was our goal,” said Patrone. “The competition was really tough. Jameson (Burns) ran a two second personal best and he has a really good race to become our top finisher. Dean (Ciampa) and Gavin (Dong) were behind him and they both ran well.”
Burns was 32nd overall with a time of 17:33.80 and he was followed by Ciampa, who was 41st in 17:50.57, Dong, who was 57th in 18:66.29, Roman Moretti, who was 82nd in 18:30.85 and Jake Cronin, who was 88th in 18:40.74.
This meet concluded the team's season, as well as the careers of four seniors including Brayden Gorski, Christian Niceforo, Noah Carriere and Moretti.
“Roman has just come so far. I remember he was a freshman running 23 minutes and for him to be doing what he's done now, he just has come a long way,” said Patrone. “Braydon and Noah this was their first year of doing cross-country. Noah was a sprinter and one of our top dash kids during the indoor track season and now after running cross-country, he wants to concentrate on the 400 and the 600, so cross-country was good for him. He will reap the benefits this winter.”
For next fall, almost the entire team comes back, giving Patrone a lot of hope.
“This is a team that we're looking for in the future. Roman is the only senior in our top five and we have other kids like Vibhush and the Dynan Brothers David and Michael, who continue to improve so we're really looking forward to next year.”
