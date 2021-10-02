WOBURN – Before the season started, expectations were high for the Wilmington High School Volleyball team. The 'Cats returned the entire team from the Fall-2 season with the exception of two players who since graduated. The thought or the hope was to win enough games to qualify for the state tournament for the first time in two decades.
The plan hasn't work out here in the beginning stages. The 'Cats lost their first six matches, all 3-0 defeats but almost all of them were decided by a few points in each set, meaning a hit here or there, the 0-6 record could maybe be a little more favorable.
While those scores were close, the 'Cats weren't playing particularly their best. That seemed to have changed this past week, as the 'Cats put together three terrific games, beating Stoneham, 3-0, before losing to an excellent Woburn team in four very competitive sets, and then adding a second win on Monday night against Watertown.
The 2-1 week puts Wilmington at 2-7 with nine matches to go.
“We're getting there,” said Katie Cosgrove, who is filling in her head coach Lauren Donoghue, who is expecting her first child anytime now. “It's a lot of mixing and matching and trying to find who is working well together and who can hit off of our setters.
“We're working out of a 6-2 (alignment), so we're trying to incorporate two setters to get a little more offense when Haeleigh (Wilson) is not setting. I think that's our biggest struggle right now in terms of offensive options.”
The big week started off by sweeping Stoneham by scores of 25-16, 25-7 and 25-19.
“We knew going in that our biggest challenge would be stopping Gianna Scourletis (who is Stoneham's best player),” said Cosgrove. “We really focused on trying to contain her, blocking her and kind of following her, so we could get hits away from her.
“Our offense did step up a bit. We have seen Shaylan (Bresnahan) step up a bit more and she has really stepped into that role as middle hitter. It was a huge win over Stoneham. Our serves really helped us. We have been working on that a lot and it's worked out with the Stoneham win and here winning a set (against Woburn).”
Wilmington took that momentum into Saturday morning's match at Woburn High School. The Tanners entered the game with a 6-2 record and easily won the first set 25-14.
In the second set, the Tanners had a 13-8 lead before their roof quickly caved in. Wilmington senior captain Lauren Hutchison took her turn to serve and it felt like she was there for an hour. Her slow floating serve really gave Woburn trouble, whether the ball barely made it over the net, or it went to the middle of the defense, but at a slow speed which seemed to bother the defenders. She reeled off ten straight, including one ace while five other serves were not returned.
When Wilmington finally gave in and lost a volley, the 'Cats led 18-13.
Woburn though stormed right back and took a 22-18 lead, scoring the game's next eight points, which finally came to a halt thanks to the play of middle hitter Maddie McCarron, who was fantastic all day. She crushed one of her kills in the set, gave Wilmington the ball back and from there Wilson strung together five service points, and two serves later, the 'Cats won the set, 25-23, after trailing 13-8.
“Maddie is definitely our biggest offensive threat. She's been amazing all season, but we're trying to get it where we can give her a little bit of a break,” said Cosgrove. “We are trying to set our right outside hitters to set up more because she is definitely our biggest threat, plus we need her blocking and we need her on defense. We're trying to incorporate the rest of the girls so we can up their game and hopefully we can pull out another win (in our next game).”
In the third set, the 'Cats built leads of 5-3, 10-6 and 14-11 before Woburn slowly started to come back, putting together a 5-0 stretch to eventually go up 17-15 and they never looked back, winning the match 25-20.
In the fourth set, Wilmington agin led early, 6-4, but Woburn again overcame that with some strong serving of its own and came away with a 25-19 win, to take the match 3-1. In this set, the 'Cats struggled a bit defensively.
“We're working through our defensive struggles. We have been working on defense a lot in practice. I think (the struggles) are less about skill and more about their mental game, so that's what we're really trying to work on – just their overall vision and what's happening, so we talk a lot about their tunnel vision and concentrate on what they are doing as opposed to what the other team is doing,” said Cosgrove. “We've been working on that and I think we're better and it looks better (the last few games).”
McCarron finished the game with 13 kills and three kills/blocks, while Sarah LaVita had three kills, Wilson and Bresnahan had two each. Hutchison led with 16 service points including two aces and Wilson had nine service points.
On Tuesday, the 'Cats took care of business with a 3-0 win over Watertown (25-13, 25-20 and 25-16).
“Shaylan (Bresnahan) was huge for us tonight with kills and a couple of block-kills on our passes. Serving continued to be strong for us with Haeleigh, Mia (Vestal) and Maddie, who was consistent all-around and she's been that way all season. Sofia (Scalfani), who was pulled up from the JV team a couple of weeks ago, also made some good strides tonight. I'm going to be looking to her to provide a bit more offense for us moving forward.”
Wilmington faced Melrose on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host Arlington on Tuesday night with a scheduled start of 5:30.
