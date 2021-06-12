WOBURN – For several weeks now, the Wilmington High Girls Tennis team could sense that their first win of the season was right around the corner, as their quality of play had continued to improve every time they took to the court.
But sensing it was going to happen and actually having it happen are two very different things, as they Wildcats found out on Monday afternoon at the Woburn Racquet Club, when they defeated Middlesex League rival Stoneham by a score of 4-1 in their regular season finale to earn that elusive first victory and the joy that went with it.
“The girls were thrilled, especially our seniors, who were playing in their last regular season match,” Wilmington coach Matt Hackett said. “They knew they could do it, and they just put their mind to it and got it done. I was just ecstatic for them. I am so happy they won.”
It seemed only appropriate that one of the players who led the Wildcat to the win was one of their senior tri-captains, as Lauren D’Arco, who powered her way to a 6-2, 6-1 victory in first singles, finishing her season with a 4-6 record, including victories in her last two matches of the season.
“Lauren battled hard all year, and her attitude has been absolutely fantastic,” Hackett said. “She had the opportunity to win a couple in a row to end the season and she met the challenge head on. I am very proud of her. The challenge of playing number one singles in this league is very well known, and I am very happy that she met that challenge.”
Fellow senior tri-captain Vidhi Shah also picked up a victory in second singles, picking up her first victory of the season by a score of 6-1, 6-4.
“I was really happy for her to get her first win. That match last week was a heartbreaker for her, so to see her come back today and get the win was terrific,” Hackett said. “She has actually been playing well, despite not winning. I had been excited to see what she could do in singles, and her lack of success as far as winning has nothing to do with her talent level or work she has put in. It is just a big jump going from second doubles to second singles the way she did this season. This was a great way to finish out her senior season.”
Sophomore Carolyn Hass-Timm came up short in her bid for victory in third singles, but Hackett sees much better days ahead for this young player as she continues to gain experience.
“Carolyn’s development from the first match of the season to today has been incredible,” Hackett said. “When I picked Carolyn for that third singles role, I was confident in her, and she has really made me look good with the way she has played this season.
“Over the last two or three matches she has improved so much with her serve and hitting the ball with more top spin. She has solidified herself as a key member of the team heading into next year.”
In first doubles, the duo of senior tri-captain Johanna Robinson and junior Alyssa Fricia got some redemption from a loss last week against Stoneham when they pulled out a 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 victory, rallying from a 5-1 deficit in the first set on the way to the win.
“I just love the two of them. They play with so much energy and they have become a very good doubles team,” Hackett said. “Like any team, they will have some lapses, and I think last week was one of them, as was the start of the first set today. I just told them to go for it, to stop being tentative and take the points that were out there. And they did that and made a great comeback and then just dominated the second set.”
In second doubles, the freshman duo of Maddie Benoit and Sophia LaVita eared a 6-2, 6-1 victory, capping off a fine first season with the team, and also offering a glimpse into the future for the Wildcats.
“They also did not play their best in last week’s match, but they came back today, and played really well,” Hackett said. “They have had way more ups than downs this season and they have improved a lot, so it was great to see them go out and finish like that today.”
The Wildcats will now wait to find out who they will face in the first round of the Middlesex League Tournament on Thursday afternoon, but however the tournament goes, Hackett has been proud to coach this group of players this season.
“These girls made coaching a joy,” Hackett said. “Of course, you wish you could win every match, but that is not always possible, and coaching girls like this has been great. They made my job easy this season.”
Hackett also wanted to thank Wilmington High Athletic Director Mia Muzio for arranging to move both the boys and girls tennis matches on Monday indoors at the Woburn Racquet Club due to Monday’s extreme heat.
“Really, just hats off to Mia for being able to do something like that for us,” Hackett said. “Between the boys and the girls, we literally took over the Woburn Racquet Club, using ten courts, so a big thank you to them for allowing us to do that, and especially to Mia for setting that up. Having the support of your athletic director like that is pretty awesome.”
