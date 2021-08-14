WILMINGTON – Anuj Gandhi and Sidd Karani learned plenty about winning tennis matches this past season, as each of them were part of the Wilmington High Boys tennis team’s magical season which saw them go undefeated in the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record before finally losing in the MIAA Tournament.
Each player was outstanding in helping the Wildcats to their great season, even though both were just freshmen at the time, with Gandhi going a perfect 10-0 as the Wildcats number two singles player, while Karani teamed up with Nate Packer to go 9-1 on the regular season in first doubles.
On Saturday, however, in the Third Annual Wilmington Tennis Open at the Boutwell School, Gandhi and Karani squared off against each other in the finals of the Boys Singles tournament in an epic final that had spectators on the edge of their seats, with Karani finally coming out on top by a score of 8-6.
The match was back and forth throughout, with the two Wildcats trading points all the way through until Gandhi finally pulled out the win. With Karani serving while trailing 6-7, he was looking to tie the score and send the duo off to a tie break. But Gandhi managed to break his teammate to take the 8-6 win and the friendly bragging rights that went with it.
“It was fun to play against Sidd because as much as I wanted to win, I was not worried about winning or losing,” Gandhi said. “I would have been happy for Sidd if he won, but I was glad to end up winning.”
For Wilmington Boys Tennis coach Rob Mailey, who was also one of the organizers of the Wilmington Tennis Open, seeing two of his top players squaring off in the finals of the tournament was a thrill. And the way the duo played in the final, with several long rallies and outstanding play, made it even better for Mailey and everyone else in attendance.
“It was awesome,” Mailey said. “They are really good friends and they get the fact that when they push each other it makes them both better. They had a great match. Anuj took the early lead, but Sidd fought back to make it tight, until Anuj was able to break him at the end. They had one rally that lasted for 29 hits. It was a really good showing for Wilmington tennis and I was very proud of them.”
As for the final match of the day, Anuj was aware that he and his friend and teammate were putting on a show for the crowd, which is why win or lose he would have been proud of the show they put on especially given the tough conditions in the 90-degree heat.
“It was very rewarding. I think our match was about an hour and a half long in 90-degree heat, but it was fun to play and I am sure it was fun to watch.” Gandhi said. “It was extremely hard playing in the heat. Every time I hit the ball my legs were stiff and my arms were hurting. I must have gone through five bottles of water and two Gatorades, but it was a great match to play in.”
Earlier in the day, Gandhi and Karani had teamed up in the men’s doubles tournament, winning one match together before finally losing to eventual champions Jeff and Rechab Towne.
“It was fun getting to play both singles and doubles. The team we lost to in doubles was really good,” Gandhi said. “But I liked playing doubles with Sidd.”
While the main focus of the day was of course trying to win the tournament, an added benefit for both Gandhi and Karani is that playing in the tournament also helped to benefit the Friends of Wilmington Tennis, an organization which helps to support tennis in Wilmington and in particular Wilmington High School Boys and Girls Tennis.
“It was great. Anything related to the community like that, I like to take part in, whether it is coach Mailey’s clinics where I volunteer, or any other fundraiser,” Gandhi said. “It is always great to help the community any way I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.