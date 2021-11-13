WILMINGTON – Lost in the hoopla of the start of the new statewide tournament last week, is the fact that the Wilmington High School Girls' Cross-Country team captured its first ever league title!
The ‘Cats are sharing the title with Melrose and Wakefield as the three teams beat each other for the one loss each.
Yes there was a story on it last week, but when you do something that the previous 50 to 60 teams couldn't do, you may want to follow up on that, right?
Head coach Brian Schell — who also led the indoor girls track team to its first indoor league title back in 2015, led the boys cross-country team to its first ever all-state appearance and then followed it up the following year and led the girls track team to an outdoor league title this past spring — was asked to go in much more detail about the amazing accomplishment.
“It’s the first league title for our program and it has meant a lot to everyone. It just shows all of the hard work by everyone, taking a few years to build up to the program to this point. A lot of credit goes to the girls and the work that they did over the summer in particular. They are all very dedicated and passionate about the sport. All of them from Shea (Cushing) to Olivia (Erler) to Addy (Hunt), all down the line. They all put in the work, put in the mileage and it’s definitely paying off.
“Being tri-champs is not what we wanted overall in terms of from the start of the season. I can be a stickler about it and make excuses saying that running on that Melrose course is not ideal. I was not very happy that we had to run on that course, and have the league championship come down to running there. Having compared times in other meets, the Twilight Meet and then the league meet, I feel that we could have beaten them fairly easily, or it could have been a closer meet. I know Monday (at the league championship meet) we beat them 23-32. Their course you can’t race each other, you can’t get a rhythm going. The girls knew that going in but unfortunately it just didn’t go our way. It did go our way on Monday.
“All of the hard work has paid off for these girls, especially Olivia, who has been here since the eighth grade. It’s good to see her have a big part of this since she has been such a big part of the building process.”
This upcoming Saturday, Wilmington will be out in Gardner, Mass for the state meet. The 'Cats will be running in the 2B section and the top seven teams from that race advance to the All-State Meet. Wilmington has never gone to the All-States with the girls team.
“We do have a chance, especially the way that we ran on Monday. Hopkinton should blow everyone away and after that Pentucket and Newburyport should be there. Newburyport has the best pack running that I have watched over the years. If everyone runs the way they did on Monday, we have a chance and we have a chance of making it to the All-State Meet as a team, but Gardner is going to be a much more difficult course than Wrentham.
“The other day we were like ten points behind Lexington so we are competing against these bigger schools. It all comes down to their dedication, and it’s paying off for them and I love it,” said Schell.
COACHES INVITATIONAL MEET
On Saturday, both the Wilmington High School girls and boys teams took part in the annual Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational Meet held at the Wrentham Development Course.
“The Coaches Invitational is our last meet in preparation for states. It is time to put everything together and is one last test of our training this season. It is definitely a good meet to be aggressive especially knowing that most everyone here we will likely see next week. Wrentham in particular is a great course and is one to test our strength as well,” said Schell.
The top performance on the day belonged to freshman Addyson Hunt, who won stepped up and competed in the sophomore 5K race finishing with a time of 19:39, a personal record.
“From the start of the race, Addy went out aggressively and led wire-to-wire. She didn't just open the gap in the first mile, she continued to do so every half mile. She had great progression with solid splits and even having a negative split to finish. It was a very strong race for her and arguably her best race thus far so now we just need to keep this momentum heading into states.”
In the Freshmen 3K race, Charlotte Kiley placed second with a time of 12:17.
“She took the lead early in the race and while one girl took off in front of her, she managed to hang onto second place,” said Schell. “She had to fight the whole race holding off as the lead chase pack and she looked great doing it. She had a strong race from start to finish and has really grown on herself in such a short period of time.”
At the varsity level, Cushing came across at 20:07, Hannah Bryson at 20:40 and Olivia Erler with a personal record of 21:14.
“All three girls had phenomenal races as well. Shea may have over relaxed a little on the second mile, but had a very strong finish almost running her fastest mile last. Hannah had great consistency in her splits the entire race which is one of the best attributes to have. Olivia too had great consistency and progression through her race getting her a personal record just looked solid the entire time,” said Schell.
BOYS COMPETE TOO
The WHS Boys team also competed at the Coaches Invitational. Jameson Burns was ninth in the sophomore 5K with a personal record time of 18:03.
“Jameson as well went out strong and was aggressive early. He had one other guy to push with and he worked off him perfectly. Any ground he lost on that guy he would have a strong surge to gain it back within the next half mile. He too had a solid race having a negative split to close out the race and finish strong,” said Schell.
In the Jr/Sr race, Zack Weinstein finished 71st with a personal record of 18:44.
“His biggest goal this season was to get under 19:00 and he simply had a phenomenal race for himself. He continued to go out aggressive, along with Roman and held on tough this time till the end. Like the others, he too had a negative split this race and it was great to see him accomplish his main goal this season,” said Schell.
Rounding out the performances included Jake Cronin, who had a personal record of 19:12 and David Dynan, who also had a personal record of 21:22.
“Both these boys had excellent races as well. Both of them had equal first two mile splits for themselves all while finishing their last mile the fastest. Clearly both had great consistency and strength out there and both came away with big personal records,” said Schell.
The coach concluded that this meet was a great warm-up for this Saturday's state meet.
“Overall, just about everyone had a personal record today at this meet and it is exactly what we work towards at this time of the season. If they did not have a personal record, they were very close to their best and it showed great consistency. The middle schoolers clearly have come a long way in just a few months and competing in the freshmen race they would have taken third place overall as a team.
“This was definitely a phenomenal meet for both teams and everyone that ran. Now its time to keep this momentum one last time heading into states.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.