STONEHAM — Riding a four-game win streak, including the added drama of back-to-back overtime success last week, the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team was in the hunt for more when they hosted Belmont, a team they defeated 2-1 in their season-opener.
But Belmont, fresh off a pair of recent one-goal defeats over Reading and Arlington, two top-ranked girl’s hockey programs, would not be denied and handed Stoneham-Wilmington a 4-1 defeat in the Monday matinee.
It’s an overused sports cliché but this contest was much closer than the final score indicated. Scoreless through the first period, each club picked up a goal a minute apart in the second and were playing toe-to-toe until the final frame when Belmont began to inflict irreparable damage.
“Despite the sting of a loss, I don’t have a problem with this game,” said Coach John Lapiana, who now holds a 7-3 overall record at the season midpoint. “This was one of the better efforts I’ve seen all season long.”
There was one glaring stumbling block, however. At times, the Stoneham-Wilmington skaters were overly generous, not so much with their opponent but rather, with one another. Instead of finishing promising rushes, the forwards would attempt to drop the puck to a trailer, occasionally via an ill-advised blind pass. There was at least a half-dozen such tries and none resulted in a shot on net. This new wrinkle negated potential scoring chances.
“We work on zone entry and sometimes we get into a groove, a rut, or a habit,” explained Lapiana. “One of our zone entries is a drop pass but you have to know who is behind you, and you have to know if that person is a right or left-handed shot. That makes all the difference in the world. So, I have to give the girls credit for trying to apply what we’re teaching but the execution has to be tweaked.”
The Belmont skaters were well-versed defensively, equally adept with poke checks and blocked shots. While Stoneham-Wilmington enjoyed a fair share of momentum swings and outshot their opponent by a 9-7 margin in the first period, many of the higher percentage bids never reached goaltender Bridget Gray.
“Coming in today, we talked about low shots and rebounds but if you noticed, we didn’t get as many pucks through to the net as we would have liked,” said Lapiana. “There were a lot of blocked shots – one Belmont player alone had seven blocked shots going to the net. Give them credit.”
With 9:50 left in the second period, Belmont’s Charlotte Wright walked in and beat Stoneham-Wilmington’s premier goalie Maddie Sainato with a one-timer off a feed from behind the net. Just over a minute later, Katelin Hally, anchored in the high slot, collected a centering pass and drilled the equalizer waist high, glove side. Linemates Lily MacKenzie and Ava Krasco were awarded assists on Hally’s 7th goal of the season.
The third period belonged entirely to Belmont. Mia Taylor reclaimed the lead, 2-1, redirecting a puck centered from the boards with 13:51 remaining. Her younger sister Sadie later added a pair of insurance goals, 5-minutes apart, both off tips. Sainato, like most goaltenders, proved susceptible to redirected pucks in close.
“I think it’s pretty obvious that you’re not going to beat Maddie square up,” said Lapiana. “You’re going to have to get in her way, take her eyes away, or redirect. Belmont did a good job with that.”
Several days prior, the 6-4 Wakefield Warriors paid a visit and forced an overtime showdown. Stoneham-Wilmington took an early 1-0 lead off Ashley Mercier’s third of the season, from Hally and MacKenzie. Six goals, three apiece, were tallied in a frenzied second period that ended with Stoneham-Wilmington in front, 4-3. S-W goal-scorers were MacKenzie with a pair and Hally. Mercier added a pair of helpers and is currently third on the team in scoring. Wakefield tied it at 4-4 in the first minute of the third stanza and the combatants were soon skating four-on-four in overtime. They weren’t on the ice for long, however, as Gabby Daniels required only 28-seconds to provide the game-ending heroics.
Stoneham-Wilmington traveled to face Bishop-Fenwick Wednesday night (results in after press time) and will next visit Reading at the Burbank Ice Arena on January 25th at 6 p.m.
