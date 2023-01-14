WILMINGTON – After the Wilmington High School girls basketball squad dropped their first three games of the season, there were questions on whether this team had what it took to win over the course of this winter season.
Since then, first year head coach Chris Frissore and his squad have gone 3-2, answering that question on the scoreboard.
The Wildcats picked up their third win of the season on Friday night when Stoneham made the trip to Wilmington High School, coming out on top by a score of 72-62.
“That’s pretty good considering we had a hard schedule,” Frissore said on their win total thus far. “We can easily be four and three or five and two. But at the end of the day they got a new coach, this is my first year, so there’s a learning curve there. I feel like in the last week or two things have really clicked. Everything’s starting to make sense on what I’m trying to say and they’re trying to differentiate from what the old coach used to say.”
The Wildcats came out swarming Stoneham on both ends of the floor, resulting in a 14-5 quarter. In the first quarter alone, Wilmington had six different point scorers as it was clear they were the better team on the floor.
In the second quarter of play, Wilmington continued to dominate, but Stoneham managed to hang in the game, responding with offense of their own. Wilmington took a 30-22 lead into the second half as Eva Boudreau started to come alive with five quarter points. The sophomore would eventually post a statline consisting of 25 points and ten rebounds.
The third quarter was an explosion of shot-making from both sides, as the first three baskets of the quarter were all three pointers for a total of nine.
Stoneham’s Vivian Schofield knocked down three of them in the quarter, eventually making four in a row when she drained one in the fourth.
“I feel like from the get go we were the better team,” said Frissore. “They had (Vivian Schofield) who was red hot, she had literally four threes in a row. It wasn’t even like it was with bad defense, she got to the same spot and hit the same three four times in a row.”
However, as Wilmington did all game, they responded with threes of their own. Both Boudreau and Jessica Collins showed off their range to keep their team’s lead secure.
“It was huge that they kept hitting,” said Frissore. “(Stoneham) cut it to five maybe two or three times. Each time, we kept fighting back. We didn’t let that phase us at all. I just feel like that’s another task that we’ve handled well.”
Collins tallied 16 points and eleven rebounds, which didn’t go unnoticed for Frissore.
“She went like three for three from three,” said Frissore. “Some of those calls were answered by her and she plays her heart out. She plays almost thirty-two minutes in almost every game. And she had eleven boards and sixteen points. Jess is like the motor that keeps this team going.”
Other key performers for Wilmington included Erin McCarthy (ten points, three rebounds) and Allesandra Delgenio (eight points, two rebounds).
The story remained the same in the final quarter of play, as Boudreau’s nine points pushed the Wildcats over Stoneham for their third victory of the young season.
On Tuesday night, the Wildcats found themselves back in the losing column after falling to Lexington by a score of 60-32.
“We started out pretty good, and then they put some pressure on us,” said Frissore. “We started to panic a little bit, which we’ve been pretty good against the press, but today we weren’t for whatever reason.”
Wilmington was right with Lexington after the first quarter, only trailing by two. At half, the Lexington lead increased to 12 and the game continued to slip away further.
“We fell out of rhythm,” said Frissore. “So when we did get open shots, they weren’t falling.”
Boudreau continued to shine, dropping 16 points in the loss.
“She stood out,” said Frissore. “She hit some big threes in the beginning to keep us in it.”
Given the setback Frissore’s squad endured on Tuesday, the team sits at a 3-5 record heading into Friday’s matchup with Watertown.
“We’re pretty locked in (still),” said Frissore. “We have Watertown on Friday. That should be a winnable game and hopefully we can come ready to play.”
