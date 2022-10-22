WILMINGTON – This past Saturday night marked the tenth annual Wilmington and Stoneham 'Kick Cancer Night' which benefits the Hope and Friendship Metastatic Breast Cancer Foundation. Games were held all day, starting with two sub-varsity contests, followed by the Boys Varsity teams who played to a scoreless tie and then Girls Varsity teams who played to a 1-1 tie.
The entire night was a complete success – except for a 20-30 minute delay when one of the lights went out and the Wilmington DPW graciously brought over a portable set to shine onto Alumni Field.
Between all of the different fundraising activities, a total of $3,000 was generated.
“The entire day was a huge success with the boys and girls teams working together to raise $3,000 for the Hope and Friendship Metastatic Breast Cancer Foundation based in Wilmington,” said WHS Girls Coach Sue Hendee. “We really lucked out with the beautiful weather and it was great seeing so many young players from WYSA in the stands supporting the high school teams.
“Dave and Dawn Foresyth and Becky McGrath coordinated the bake sale, scratch ticket raffle, and other fundraising activities, and Wilmington Trophy also donated money from our online ‘Kick Cancer apparel store’. Parents from all four of the JV and varsity teams volunteered to sell baked goods and collect donations throughout the day. Stoneham had hosted the first kick cancer game in September and raised an additional $1,700 from their bake sale. All in all, we had two very successful fundraisers and all of the games were very exciting.”
Said boys coach Steve Scanlon, “It's a great thing and you like to see them do it. The kids seem to really enjoy it; it's for a great cause. Everybody knows someone who has been touched by it.”
BOYS GAME
For the majority of the boys game, there was a lot of play in the midfield. Neither team had a legitimate scoring chance in the first half.
In the second half, Wilmington netminder Cooper Loisel made back-to-back gem saves, the second one diving to his left to get his fingertips on the ball coming with a little over 19 minutes left in the game.
“Cooper has done a good job for us all year. He's been very solid for us, he has a big foot and he helps clear out a lot,” said Scanlon. “He's done a real nice job. Plus he's under a lot of pressure because he's the only kid on the varsity who plays net. In all of the practices, he has to log all of that work. We urge him to sit out to get a rest but he rarely never does. He stays in there, he never misses practice so he's been a bright light for us.”
Wilmington couldn't muster anything legitimate in the second half either. One chance came off the foot of Ryan Willson, whose shot from 30 yards out was scooped up.
“Both defenses were stingy and the shooting was way down. The first half I think the shots were 3-2 and maybe one each that went on the frame,” said Scanlon. “They had a couple of good chances in the second half, especially one shot that just went over the net.
“It was a good battle, so we'll take the point as they are a little bit ahead of us in the standings so I think it could help us a little bit (in the power rankings). We got a few chances and some runs through, but nothing (really legitimate).”
Besides the keeper, Scanlon pointed out several players, who he thought had really strong performances.
“Remy (Elliott) is always solid and today he was again. Charlie Rosa had a pretty good game and so did Dillon McGrath on the outside. He did a lot of control stuff,” said the coach.
Before Stoneham, the 'Cats (1-8-3) were defeated by Wakefield, 2-0. The two games this week, coupled with a loss last week to Belmont, means the Wilmington has gone three games without a goal.
“We played better against Wakefield compared to the first time, losing 4-1, but again we couldn't convert on our (offensive) chances. They have some talent, just like Stoneham with two or three kids who can do some damage,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington has a great chance of getting some wins coming up. They faced Watertown on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime. The Red Raiders are the only team the 'Cats have defeated this year at 3-1.
On Friday Wilmington will face Tewksbury, a team that has been all over the map this year with some huge wins and then some disappointing losses. The 'Cats also have two games with Melrose, one with Burlington and then one with unbeaten Billerica on the schedule.
GIRLS GAME
The first time Wilmington faced Stoneham, they watched a 2-1 lead evaporate as the Spartans scored two goals in the final ten minutes to come away with a 3-2 victory. This time around, the teams were scoreless until three minutes left in the first half. That's when Molly MacDonald sent a pass to Ella Wingate, who struck a complete laser shot that sailed over the goalie's head and to the top middle of the net to give the 'Cats the lead.
The score remained that way thanks to a tremendous save by Wilmington's goalie Ashley Mercier. With about 30 minutes to go, a left-footed shot was placed perfectly to the low corner, but out of nowhere Mercier came diving across to her left and got a hand on the ball to make the save.
“That really was a great save,” said Hendee. “Ashley's been very consistent for us this season. The most number of goals that we allowed in a game was three and that was against Stoneham. She's done a very nice job.”
With 26 minutes left, Stoneham was able to tie the game up, and the score remained 1-1 the rest of the way.
“It was a good game. Stoneham knows how to combine composure with aggressiveness and that's what makes them such a tough team to play against. They have a big group of seniors so they have some pretty big expectations for this year,” said Hendee.
Besides the strong play of Mercier, and the impressive goal by Wingate, certainly the defensive unit had a strong game, in particular Camryn Foresyth.
“Cam played outstanding tonight. I really think that she had a very, very good game,” said Hendee. “(My players) are probably going to be tired and sore (on Sunday) as they all put in a lot of miles tonight.”
Two days earlier, Wilmington defeated Wakefield, 2-1, in a game played in terrible weather conditions, including a strong rain. Molly MacDonald and Wingate scored the goals.
“Wakefield's record is deceiving. They have one win this season against Belmont and when we played Belmont, I thought they were the best team in the league,” said Hendee.
The 1-0-1 week puts Wilmington at 4-5-4 overall. Just like the boys, if the girls team can take care of business with games against Watertown and Tewksbury this week, it could all but stamp their spot into the Division 2 state tournament.
“Getting that win and the tie today is good for the power rankings. We need some wins in our last five games, but we really need to win the games against the teams that are not ranked (in the top 32),” said Hendee. “We're on the bubble so if we don't beat those teams, we may not get in even with a .500 record. Burlington we tied, Tewksbury I don't know anything about but they are not ranked in the top-32 I know that, and Watertown, who we barely beat 1-0. We also have Melrose and Swampscott.”
