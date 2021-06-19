WILMINGTON – Under heavy pressure and leading by just one goal as the game clock would down towards the final four minutes in Saturday’s Middlesex League Tournament consolation round matchup with Woburn, the Wilmington High Lacrosse team knew they could just be a misplay away from seeing Woburn tie the game, and possibly put a damper on what had been a fantastic final few weeks of the season for the Wildcats.
They also knew, however, that they were just a play away from possibly putting the game away if they could get a key insurance goal. And that is exactly what the Wildcats got, at exactly the right moment.
With time running short, junior attack Alfonso Gambale capped off a terrific all- around play by the Wildcats, taking a great pass from sophomore Nathan Alberti and firing it past the Woburn goalie giving the Wildcats an 11-9 lead with just under four minutes left in the game.
Woburn would get one goal back, but the Wildcats held on for the 11-10 victory, their fifth win in the final six games of the season, allowing them to finish with a 5-7 overall record after an 0-6 start.
Their only loss during the stretch came in the first round of the Middlesex League Tournament last Thursday when they were defeated by Reading by a score of 17-3.
“That was a great play all around.” Wilmington coach Jeff Keefe said. “We got a good stop on defense and then had a great transition and Alfonso got a great pass from Nathan to set up the goal. It was a great win to end the season and a great game to show the kids where we want to get to as a program for Wilmington High Lacrosse.”
In addition to Gambale’s big goal to seal the win, the Wildcats also got some big goals from junior attack Gavin Erickson, as well as Alberti and senior Matthew Pendenza, in his final game with the Wildcats.
Woburn did have one more chance to tie the game in the final minute, but as he had all game, and as he did throughout the entire second half of the season since taking over in net, sophomore goalie Owen White stepped up with a big save to preserve the victory.
“We had talked to Owen before the game and just reminded him that he has already seen the best of the best this season and that if he plays his game, he should be able to stop most of what he faces without too much trouble,” Keefe said. “And he did a great job all game. If he doesn’t make some of the saves he made, then it is a much different game.”
While the game simply marked the end of the season for most of the Wildcats, it marked the end of the careers for the Wildcats three seniors, Matthew Pendenza, Shane Roberts and Patrick Xavier.
“Matt brought some great toughness to the team all season long, and he brings a lot of enjoyment to the game. The other kids always appreciated the positive attitude that he brought to the team,” Keefe said. “We asked Shane to do a lot for us position wise and whatever we asked, he would learn on the fly and always do a great job for us. He was a midfielder, but he would set up our offense and also move back to defense to help out when we were down a man. He filled just about every role you could think of for us.”
Keefe had equally high words of praise for Xavier, who was a key defender for the Wildcats this season.
“Pat was so solid for us back on defense, not only with his play, but with his emotional demeanor,” Keefe said. “He didn’t talk a lot, but when he did it was very meaningful to the coaches and his teammates. His leadership will be hard to replace.”
But while they will lose those three key players, they will bring back a very strong core group next season, including not only White in net, along with Alberti, Erickson, sophomore Michael Lawler, junior John Rhind and many others.
“I am definitely encouraged by the talent we are bringing back, but I am even more encouraged with the way our kids bought into the system,” Keefe said. “We know nothing will be given to us, and that we have to continue to improve but we also know that if we put in the work and we keep improving, we can bring Wilmington lacrosse to where we want it to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.